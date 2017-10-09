Are GNC's Bulls Grasping At Straws?

The recent transactions and speculation put forth regarding the company may be positives but are likely relatively immaterial in the face of the company's challenges.

GNC (NYSE: GNC) has been the subject of news and speculation about various transactions over the last few weeks (and, indeed, since roughly this time last year) with very little to show for the hype. The recent announcement of Kellogg’s (NYSE: K) purchase of Chicago Bar Company, the maker of the RXBar, contributed to this growing drumbeat of nonsensical equivalency and speculation.

However, this growing trend smacks of grasping at straws while ignoring the more fundamental work necessary to right the ship. In essence, it is often much ado about nothing. GNC is on a long road to a turnaround that isn’t going to be resolved by a transaction or divestiture short of the outright sale of the company.

We take a moment in this article to discuss the known transactions and swirling speculation and emphasize how these are not the transactions investors should be looking for with respect to GNC.

The Lucky Vitamin Deal

GNC’s recently announced sale of Lucky Vitamin was touted by some as “good news” for the company. It’s possible this will be the case, especially to the extent the divestiture generates cash for the company or staunches operating losses, but it almost certainly exaggerates the likely magnitude of the outcome.

First, the fact that terms were not disclosed and that the company has not – at least not yet – filed a Form 8-K to report a material event suggests the transaction is relatively immaterial to GNC. The sale of a unit that resulted in proceeds approaching 10% or more of the company’s market capitalization, or anything more than $60 million, would almost certainly have compelled greater disclosure than a brief press release citing undisclosed terms. We therefore believe the likelihood that the proceeds from the transaction approached anywhere near this threshold is remote.



Notably, the terms of GNC's original acquisition were also not disclosed at the time of announcement.

Second, it’s worth remembering that GNC wrote down essentially all of the remaining intangible and goodwill value – as well as significant property and equipment – associated with Lucky Vitamin just four months ago as the company was assessing strategic alternates for the business. The charges amounted to $19.4 million, including $3.7 million for the write down of property and equipment. In comparison, when GNC acquired Lucky Vitamin in 2011, the total value assigned to the company’s assets, including current assets, was $3.3 million.

The likelihood of significant retained value is further reduced considering that, at the end of the prior year, GNC valued Lucky Vitamin’s goodwill at around $13.7 million based on disclosures in the annual report, suggesting the remaining carrying value for the unit is somewhere below $10 million and primarily consists of tangible assets. A sudden significant turnaround in valuation therefore appears improbable.

It’s also possible to game out some of the possible scenarios and come up with a potential valuation range for the transaction. In 2011, GNC acquired Lucky Vitamin for around $23.7 million, including $3.9 million of assumed liabilities. The company at the time had sales of about $40 million, for a valuation of around 0.6 times revenue. In comparison, GNC had an enterprise value of around 1.5 times revenues during a period of significant revenue and earnings growth.

GNC’s enterprise value multiple has since declined to around 0.85 times revenue reflecting a declining revenue base and financial challenges related to debt and profitability. In the meantime, it’s been reported that Lucky Vitamin’s revenues, at least for 2015, were in the range of $100 million. We’ll be generous and give Lucky Vitamin the benefit of the doubt that revenues haven’t declined significantly in the intervening period despite GNC’s challenges but offset this assumption with an equivalent assumption that revenues have also not increased materially in the last year.

The use of either the original acquisition valuation or GNC’s present valuation result in enterprise values for Lucky Vitamin in the range of $60-$85 million, valuations that are clearly improbable given the lack of disclosure and, more so, the write-off in the second quarter of essentially any value associated with the company’s goodwill. We consider an estimate in this range too high.

We could also compute a ratio of the potential acquisition value based on the ratio of the original acquisition valuation to GNC’s valuation. This methodology would suggest a valuation of around 0.3 times revenue, or roughly 1/3 of GNC’s present valuation. This would yield a value of around $30 million for the unit. It’s also fairly easy to assess the potential range under different revenue assumptions.

A more likely acquisition metric given the recent write offs would probably be based on the current assets and property and equipment associated with Lucky Vitamin. The potential value of these assets could be estimated using the original asset base relative to revenues, which is known as the purchase in 2011. The current assets on acquisition were $2.6 million, or 6.5% of revenues, and property and equipment was a minimal 2% of revenues. The associated values scaling up the business to $100 million in revenues would be in the range of $8.25 million.

We can narrow the range of potential values somewhat by looking at the transaction sizes targeted by the acquiring fund. One source indicates that TSG’s minimum acquisition equity investment goal is $15 million and minimum enterprise value is $20 million. In other words, this may set the floor for valuation assuming the transaction adhered to the firm’s reported acquisition minimums. However, it also requires some assumptions about what, if any, investment was made by the fund’s partners, in this case, the original founder of the Lucky Vitamin business.

Our best estimate for the likely range of sale values is somewhere in the $20-$25 million range, at the bottom end of TSG’s reported acquisition enterprise value range. The purchase price likely reflects a significant allocation to the company’s current assets and property and equipment and an allocation to intangibles and goodwill using a lower weighted average cost of capital than the 18.0% used by GNC in determining that the remaining intangibles and goodwill on its own books were worthless in the second quarter.

Our estimate could be well off the mark, and possibly too optimistic in itself, but it’s worth considering that even if the purchase price was closer to $60 million, despite the recent write-downs and lack of disclosure, this cash influx in itself would still be relatively modest compared to the company’s debt commitments.

Of course, we won’t know the outcome until the fourth quarter financial reports unless the company makes additional disclosures through a Form 8-K filing or during the third quarter conference call. The company’s response to the inevitable question during the conference call, unless additional disclosures are made beforehand, may be somewhat informative. However, this is likely not the transaction we’ve been looking for to affect a material change to the company’s business or financial position.

The RXBar Deal

The sale of Chicago Bar Company to Kellogg’s for a reported six times the company’s revenues has relatively little bearing on GNC.

The differential between GNC’s valuation and that assigned to Chicago Bar Company is easily explainable: one company is a fast growing firm with a focused product marketed across multiple channels and the potential for brand expansion and crossover with the acquirer’s other business while the other is a mature company competing in a much broader and less compelling product universe with stable to declining revenues, significant debt maturity overhang, and relative few opportunities to extend the brand into new product categories.

We can’t take credit for the observation, but it is rather similar to comparing the valuation of General Motors (NYSE: GM) to Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) – it just doesn’t make sense.

We’ll grant that in a macro sense the transaction may be mildly positive for the health and wellness industry as a whole, but mainly for those companies positioned to capture market share from existing products, such as GNC’s own store brands. The valuation may, indeed, be a partial affirmation of the market valuation of GNC as a target for new entrants, which may further erode revenues and margins. It’s a case of being careful what one wishes for – one may well get the result.

The China Deal(s)

The final piece of perennial speculation has been about a deal with a Chinese firm, whether an acquisition (including the recent reports of a speculative offer at an improbable $16 per share) or a joint venture involving the company’s better China operations.

We’re more sanguine on these possibilities for reasons that we’ve discussed in a prior article, and believe that any deal in this regard is likely to be a relative nonevent for GNC. The China operations, while valuable, are still significantly smaller than the balance of the company’s operations and, indeed, it’s been reported that the reason a transaction did not occur late last year as the company was explicitly exploring options was that potential buyers were only interested in the company’s China operations.

We believe a deal short of a sale of the company or the China unit would be relatively modest, perhaps on par with the Lucky Vitamin deal, consisting of a modest cash infusion, which would certainly help the company on the debt side but too small to substantially resolve any concerns about the coming debt maturities and negotiations.

Conclusion

We’ve been skeptical about the company’s stated free cash flow objective of $250 million for the current year barring significant unanticipated transactions. The sale of Lucky Vitamin, assuming a transaction value in the $20 million range, and a potential investment as part of an agreement regarding the China business, would certainly bring the company closer to the annual goal. However, they remain one-time cash flow events that don’t significantly change the company’s operational cash flow trajectory over the long term when looking at the company’s debt maturity situation.

We continue to believe the company is undervalued assuming it can continue to stabilize the business and address the debt maturity issues. However, the current positive sentiment surrounding GNC is becoming increasingly speculative. The sale of Lucky Vitamin, the potential for a China agreement, and the sale of RXBar are insignificant or outright irrelevant factors in the context of the company’s overall position, and emphasizing these factors has the feel of grasping at straws.

We enjoy some good cheerleading when we’re invested in a company, as we are with GNC, but at the same time take a skeptical view when cheerleading morphs into the irrational. It’s fine to read the tea leaves, but one should be careful not to read into the tea leaves.

GNC is on a journey that is going to be arduous and long without a surprising acquisition of the entire company. Indeed, any acquisition of the entire company would not be based on small transactions such as those put forward to date but based on the ability of the company to manage through the current environment and return to a stronger footing in terms of growth and profitability. We’d certainly cheer that outcome, but absent that the significant factors holding the company’s valuation in check – a challenging retail environment and significant debt uncertainty – are not going to be resolved through incremental divestitures and joint ventures.

Instead, they will be resolved by the competence, execution, and negotiating skills of the company’s management. Robert Moran certainly offered promise in this regard although the balance of management’s skills remain in question. Regardless, it’s better to focus on the nuts and bolts of repairing the business than the pie in the sky daydreams of fleeting hopes.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are effectively long through short put option positions in GNC of various strike prices and expiration dates.