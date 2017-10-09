GlaxoSmithKline's New Self-Injectable Formulation Of Benlysta Makes Sense

Background - About GlaxoSmithKline’s Benlysta

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK) has been profiting for several years now from its autoimmune product, Benlysta. This drug product is currently the only medicine specifically developed and approved for Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE), and was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2011. Benlysta represents a breakthrough in the treatment of lupus. This is the first drug approved to treat lupus in more than 50 years. You can check the Benlysta website for more detailed information.

According to GSK, “Benlysta is a human monoclonal antibody that works by selectively targeting B-lymphocyte stimulator, an important factor in SLE.” This targeting mechanism reduces B-cells and helps decrease the immuno-inflammation observed in SLE patients.

(Source: Lupus News)

How Benlysta is currently prescribed - Intravenous Infusion

Benlysta is not an oral pill that’s taken by patients. The reason for this is because a drug like Benlysta is made of complex proteins. If the drug were in oral form, then if swallowed, it would break down in the stomach before reaching the bloodstream. GSK believes this wouldn’t be effective in treating patients with lupus. As a result, Benlysta is given via an intravenous infusion (IV) directly into the bloodstream. Benlysta IV 10 mg/kg is licensed for use in the US, EU and more than 70 countries worldwide.

The infusion time period of Benlysta is given over approximately one hour. Specifically, the IV formulation is administered by healthcare professionals to patients as a weight-based dose of 10mg/kg in a hospital or clinical setting. Figure 1 shows the initial infusions (first and second) are given followed by a gap of two weeks. Then, all infusions after the third one is done every four weeks.

(Figure 1 - Source: Benlysta)

New method introduced for convenience - Subcutaneous Formulation

On July 21, 2017, GSK announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved its new self-injectable formulation of Benlysta for SLE. This is the company’s second formulation of Benlysta to be granted approval for SLE. The first method for treatment is the intravenous formulation. The approval of the new injectable formulation offers an additional choice for patients. The subcutaneous formulation can be administered as a once-weekly injection of 200mg from either a single-dose prefilled syringe or from a single-dose autoinjector. The main benefit will be convenience and time saved by allowing patients to self-administer their medicine at home rather than going to hospitals or clinics for their infusions.

(Picture shows the patient self-injecting. Source: GSK)

On September 15, 2017, GSK announced that the European Medicines Agency issued a positive opinion for approval of subcutaneous formulation of Benlysta. A final decision on approval will be made by the European Commission, which may come sometime in November or December 2017.

On September 27, 2017, the company released an announcement regarding Japan’s approval for use of Benlysta to SLE. The Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare approval allows Japanese adult patients to improve their current lupus conditions. Vlad Hogenhuis, Senior Vice President, Head of Specialty Care, GSK said, “Patients living with SLE have limited treatment choices available and may have to endure the associated side effects these can cause. SLE symptoms are broad, variable and unpredictable in their intensity, which means an individualized treatment approach is needed.” Benlysta, in its IV form, has already been used to treat thousands of patients worldwide. The approval of two formulations (IV and subcutaneous) to the Japan market allows GSK to take market share in this space.

Market Potential of Lupus

The Lupus Foundation of America estimates that 1.5 million Americans, and at least five million people worldwide, have a form of lupus. According to GSK’s estimates, SLE is the most common form of lupus, affecting approximately 70 percent of an estimated 5 million people with lupus worldwide.

Benlysta costs about $35,000 per year, according to the National Institutes of Health. The introduction of the new method of treatment - subcutaneous formulation - is an attempt to capture more of the market share. Despite launching Benlysta in 2011, the overall uptake has been significantly low. The market is looking for effective targeted therapies and perhaps more convenient than IV method. Therefore, GSK’s decision to introduce subcutaneous is a prudent choice to maximize its sales until competition in 2020.

Figure 2 shows that AstraZeneca's (NYSE: AZN) anifrolumab is launching in the U.S. in Q4 2019 to also treat lupus. Based on Figure 3, it is expected that the drugwill surpass Benlysta sales by 2022. By 2024, the aggregate of all lupus sales is expected to reach over $1 billion. AstraZeneca’s trial recruited patients in 160 sites. More information on them can be found here.

(Figure 2 - Timeline on approval/launch dates of lupus. Source: Pharma Intelligence)

GSK’s 2016 audited financials state that “Sales of Benlysta were £306 million(=$323 million), up 19%, with sales in the US of £277 million(= $290 million), up 18% with ongoing demand growth.” The European market commanded £21 million, while the international market (including Japan) captured just £8 million. The conversation rate was 1.05 EUR to 1.00 USD as on 12/31/16 (Source: Oanda Currency Converter). Figure 3 shows the underwhelmingly low sales from GSK in 2015-2017. Benlysta sales drop precipitously from ~$400 million in projected sales in 2020 to ~300 million in projected sales in 2024, which is a potential 25% decrease.

(Figure 3 - Lupus market sales 2015-2024 projections. Source: Pharma Intelligence)

Risk

The potential side effects caused by Benlysta may scare some patients away. First, Benlysta may reduce the activity of your immune system. Medicines that affect the immune system may increase the risk of certain cancers. Second, another potential side effect can be progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy (PML). PML is a serious and life-threatening brain infection. Again, the chances of contracting PML are believed to be higher, since the patients are treated with medicines such as Benlysta that weakens their immune system. However, the two aforementioned side effects are the more extreme cases that may happen. The most common side effects of Benlysta are nausea, diarrhea, fever, cough, or swelling at the site of injection.

Conclusion

GlaxoSmithKline does own the entire market share for lupus currently since its breakthrough approval of Benlysta in 2011. However, competitors such as AstraZeneca are catching up quickly. As a result, GSK has been pursuing the new self-injectable formulation of Benlysta. Patients now have the option to decide whether to choose the intravenous or the subcutaneous formulation for their treatment. Despite advancements in lupus treatment in the past decade, current medicines are still not sufficient and may not be convenient for patients. Overall, GSK is wisely thinking years ahead about how to innovate better treatments to protect its market share from competitors.

