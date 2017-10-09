Trivago: Time To Pick Up The Pieces

At current levels, the risk/reward profile is favorable to investors as the worst seems to already be priced in.

Still, 40% projected revenue growth (down from 50% previously) puts Trivago's growth at a premium to its much larger competitors, Priceline and Expedia.

Trivago's shares have been sliced in half this year, with the most recent drop to fresh 52-week lows owing to a cut in guidance.

Trivago's (NASDAQ: TRVG) shares really took off after the IPO in December 2016 at $11. Buoyed by the company's superlative growth profile and its position to take away market share from the leading online travel platforms Priceline (NASDAQ: PCLN) and Expedia (NASDAQ: EXPE), investors bid up shares of Trivago to as high as $24. Now, after a guidance cut and growth fears weighing on the online travel industry overall, Trivago's shares have returned to their base IPO price, which has investors wondering: is now the time to buy back in?

What happened in September?

As seen from the chart below, Trivago really took a beating since its mid-summer highs, and the free fall was exacerbated even further in September.

TRVG data by YCharts

On September 6, the company issued a guidance release stating the following:

For the full fiscal year 2017, we now expect annual revenue growth to be around 40% and adjusted EBITDA to be lower than in 2016 but to remain positive.

The company cited a slowdown in Revenue per Qualified Referral (RQPR) as the driving force behind its 10% guidance reduction (in its Q2 earnings release, the company had previously forecast 50% y/y growth in FY17).

To understand how this metric impacts Trivago, let's start with how the company makes money in the first place. Trivago invests heavily in advertising and marketing to drive consumers to its platform, which aggregates the lowest-cost travel options for consumers to compare. See below screenshot for an example:

Figure 1. Trivago search screenshot If a site visitor clicks through, this is considered a "Qualified Referral" and Trivago's partners pay it a fee. The sum of this fee revenue divided by the total number of Qualified Referrals is the Revenue per Qualified Referral Metric, which can be loosely thought of as its revenue per click. It's an apt measure for how well Trivago is monetizing its users and site visitors.

Trivago places high priority on increasing the monetization rate of its users, as it spends aggressively on advertising to funnel visitors to its site in hopes of a click-through. In FY16, the company spent an astonishing 83% of its revenue on advertising, in the hopes of fueling growth.

The below formula, taken from Trivago's annual report, shows how the company calculates RPQR:

Note that this business model is slightly different from that of Expedia and Priceline, which are Online Travel Agents (OTAs) that earn commission revenues by booking customers directly on their platforms, in addition to earning advertising revenue like Trivago. With Trivago, customers only click through to partner sites (including OTAs like Priceline and Expedia), who in turn compensate Trivago with a qualified referral fee.

OTAs are Trivago's biggest source of revenue; Expedia comprised 36% of Trivago's FY16 revenue and Priceline comprised 43%. OTAs are also Trivago's primary competition, as they want to originate customers on their own sites without involving third parties like Trivago. Also of note, however, is that Expedia is a majority shareholder of Trivago with ownership of ~60% of Trivago's shares.

Trivago's guidance cut to its RPQR metric stems from the expectation that OTAs would cut back on spending advertising dollars on third-party sites like Trivago, and thus pressure Trivago's revenue per click.

How have key metrics been trending?

Let's strip away the guidance for a minute and focus on the actual results: how has Trivago performed this year?

Figure 2. Trivago qualified referrals growth As seen from the chart above, Trivago has seen strong growth in its qualified referrals metric across all three of its key geographies, especially in the Rest of World. In the first half of 2017, the company's qualified referrals grew 60% y/y to 373.6 million.

Revenue per qualified referral has also seen a slight increase - see chart below:

Figure 3. Trivago RPQR We can't expect RPQR to continually increase, and the fact that it has expanded even 4% in Q2 should be seen as a boon.

Revenue, obviously, is a product of qualified referrals multiplied by RPQR. Even if RPQR remains flat, Trivago can continue to drive its strong revenue growth by increases in referral volumes. With referrals trending strongly, I don't see any risk to Trivago's continued growth glide path unless RPQR drops significantly.

The chart below, taken from Trivago's Q2 earnings release, summarizes its financial results for the first half of 2017:

Figure 4. Trivago 1H17 results Revenue grew 67% y/y in 1H17, and the company's GAAP net income even swung from a €50 million loss to a €4.3 million gain. Adjusted EBITDA, which is calculated as standard EBITDA plus stock-based compensation, grew 125% y/y to €22.5 million.

Implications for valuation

Owing to its precipitous decline in the past few months, Trivago now trades at a discount to its fellow online travel peers.

TRVG EV to Revenues (Forward) data by YCharts

Because Trivago is still in its infancy stage compared to its more well-worn peers and has yet to fully capture operating leverage and profits on its revenues, an EV/FTM revenue multiple gives the best picture of Trivago's valuation relative to its peers.

Recall that Trivago's growth (67% year to date, and 40% management projection for FY17) far exceeds that of its largest rivals, Priceline and Expedia, which are growing at ~20%. Yet the fact that Trivago's revenue multiple sits comfortably below theirs suggests that its growth potential is undervalued.

Trivago is still figuring out how to balance its advertising spend and increase its revenue per referral, and the execution risk associated with a drop in unit economics is what spooked investors in September. However, investors must realize that internet companies operate inherently vacillating businesses - revenues are not easy to predict, no matter what guidance management issues mid-quarter. It's nearly impossible to predict website traffic and click-through rates, no matter how much is invested into heavy analytics tools to divine such results. Trivago still has plenty of room to outperform its own guidance.

Even if RPQR flatlines or even declines slightly, Trivago still has opportunity to increase per-unit profitability by improving marketing efficiency and driving higher referral volumes on lower marketing spend. RPQR isn't the be-all, end-all metric of per-user unit economics - as Trivago matures and its brand becomes more burnished in the travel industry, it will naturally gain more web traffic per advertising dollar spent.

Key takeaways

The market seems to have already fully priced in a decline in RPQR and a slowdown in revenue growth. The drop from the 67% y/y growth achieved in 1H17 to 40% y/y growth in the full-year 2017 would require, however, a substantial deceleration in the top line. Given Trivago's strong increase in user traffic year to date, it seems extremely unlikely that revenue growth could decelerate that quickly, even if RPQR does decline. At least in the short run, increased referral volumes will more than make up for any decrease in RPQR.

At this juncture, the risk/reward profile for Trivago is compelling. There is execution risk, of course, but it would be extremely unlikely for fundamentals to deteriorate rapidly over the next few quarters after having soared in the first half of the year, limiting the potential downside. And if Trivago does end up overachieving to its conservative guidance, the stock could recover to ~3x EV/FTM revenues or ~$16 (a 50% lift to today's prices).

And while an M&A outcome can't be relied upon, Trivago could also end up as an acquisition target to the larger OTAs, which operate a large portfolio of travel websites they have acquired (Priceline, for example, also operates Kayak.com, Booking.com, OpenTable, and others; Expedia owns Homeaway, Orbitz and Travelocity, among others). Expedia already owns a controlling stake in Trivago anyway and could decide to snap up the remaining shares in the open market at a premium.

This is a bet worth making.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TRVG over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.