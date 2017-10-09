Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 10/5/17: YUMA, WKHS, INFI, MSF, GEC

| About: Yuma Energy, (YUMA)

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 10/5/17, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.


InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. Our free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group. Only stocks that achieve those Ratings on the tables below are highlighted in our article headlines, and have our articles linked to their Seeking Alpha company profiles.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise and to educate investors that -- though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence -- it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are now at a seasonal low period, as companies close trading windows to their executives until after September-quarter earnings are released. Expect the number of insider trades to reach a seasonal nadir during the final two weeks of October, before surging again in November.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Workhorse (WKHS);
  • Infinity Pharm (INFI);
  • Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund (MSF), and;
  • Great Elm Capital (GEC).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Ambac Financial (AMBC);
  • ZAYO (ZAYO);
  • Simpson Manufacturing Co (SSD);
  • Midstates Petroleum (MPO);
  • Lilly Eli (LLY);
  • Interactive Brokers (IBKR), and;
  • Apple (AAPL).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Veritex (VBTX);
  • Templeton Dragon Fund (TDF);
  • Mindbody (MB);
  • Halcon Resources (HK), and;
  • Booz Allen (BAH).

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Luxor Capital

BO

Mindbody

MB

B

$9,532,228

2

Drapkin Matthew A

DIR

Great Elm Capital

GEC

JB*

$4,572,286

3

Lukens Joseph Theodore Jr

BO

Workhorse

WKHS

JB*

$2,499,994

4

City Of London Investment

BO

Templeton Dragon Fund

TDF

B

$2,116,000

5

Bvf Partners LP

BO

Infinity Pharm

INFI

B

$2,008,076

6

City Of London Investment

BO

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund

MSF

B

$620,030

7

Banks Sam L

CEO,DIR,BO

Yuma Energy

YUMA

JB*

$300,000

8

Christmas James

DIR

Yuma Energy

YUMA

JB*

$277,754

9

McKinney Paul D

PR,COO

Yuma Energy

YUMA

JB*

$250,000

10

Leblanc Claude

CEO,DIR

Ambac Financial

AMBC

JB*

$249,570

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Lilly Endowment

BO

Lilly Eli

LLY

S

$17,795,024

2

Ahrendts Angela J

VP

Apple

AAPL

AS

$9,775,019

3

Schiller Philip W

VP

Apple

AAPL

AS

$8,788,198

4

Simpson Psb Fund

O

Simpson Manufacturing Co

SSD

JS*,S

$4,721,912

5

Franklin Res

BO

Halcon Resources

HK

S

$3,406,684

6

Centerbridge Credit

BO

Midstates Petroleum

MPO

S

$2,050,280

7

Caruso Daniel

CEO,DIR

ZAYO

ZAYO

AS

$2,025,611

8

Logue Joseph

VP

Booz Allen

BAH

AS

$1,900,818

9

Fleming Ned N Iii

DIR

Veritex

VBTX

S

$1,802,219

10

Frank Thomas Aj

IO

Interactive Brokers

IBKR

AS

$1,559,196

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.

