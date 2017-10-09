Hedging Upward

By Brad Tank, Chief Investment Officer - Fixed Income, Ashok Bhatia, Senior Portfolio Manager - Fixed Income, Ugo Lancioni, Head of Global Currency

The rising cost of currency hedges may require a rethink for fixed-income portfolios.

It's no secret that foreign inflows into U.S. fixed-income markets have been an important source of demand for mortgages, investment grade credit and high yield securities over the past several years. The Bank of Japan's (BoJ) zero interest rate policy and the European Central Bank's (ECB) negative interest rate policy have helped increase the relative attractiveness of U.S. fixed income for non-U.S. investors.

What's perhaps less apparent is that, for non-U.S. investors, evaluating U.S. fixed income is not as simple as comparing U.S. yields to domestic yields. In our experience, most evaluate U.S. fixed income on a currency-hedged basis and then implement a currency hedge when they invest. That currency hedge can result in significant changes in the economics of foreign bond investing.

As our colleague Vivek Bommi noted two weeks ago on the spread differential between euro-denominated and U.S. dollar-denominated high yield bonds, this is a particularly important subject right now.

Currency-Hedged Credit Yields at Multi-Year Lows

Its impact is felt well beyond the high yield markets. Relatively low U.S. yields, tight credit spreads, expectations for additional Federal Reserve hikes in 2018 and the potential fallout from the Fed's recently announced balance sheet reduction plan are combining to reduce the currency-hedged yields available in U.S. fixed income.

Let's take a look at the yield-to-worst for the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Credit Index, for example. At the end of September, a U.S. dollar-based investor could expect 3.1%. By contrast, a Japanese yen-based investor was looking at just 1.0%. The 200 basis points of difference was the cost of hedging dollars back to yen. Today, by this measure, currency-hedged credit yields are at five-year lows.

They may be heading even lower.

In practice, we find (and often favor) that investors hedge their currency risks for shorter periods than one year, such as three months. When we look at forward markets in three-month currency hedges, the pricing suggests that the cost non-U.S. investors face to hedge the currency risks associated with their U.S. fixed-income allocations is likely to head higher as we move into 2018.

For example, we estimate that a euro-based investor buying U.S. fixed income and using a three-month hedge currently incurs an annualized cost of some 2.09%. Nine months from now, market pricing suggests that a new three-month hedge would cost 2.30%, approximately 21 basis points higher. The cost of a three-month hedge for a Japanese yen-based investor is forecast to rise by 41 basis points.

Why are currency hedging costs priced to increase? Because these costs are determined by money market interest rate differentials and an additional supply-and-demand-driven "cross-currency basis," we believe that two factors are at work. First, an expectation of interest rate hikes from the Fed, compared with more static monetary policy from the BoJ and ECB, is leading to a forecast for wider interest rate differentials between U.S. dollar money markets and those denominated in euros or yen. Second, the Fed's balance sheet reduction may trigger higher demand for U.S. dollars, which would widen the cross-currency basis.

Investors Should Remain Vigilant on Hedging Costs

Some potential implications follow for investment strategy.

First and foremost, it's important to recognize that market-based forecasts for higher hedging costs are just that: forecasts. Exact hedging costs over time will vary, and in fact, over the past several weeks, we have even seen a modest decline in expected hedging costs.

We believe this topic of hedging costs and hedge-adjusted yields will be an important topic, and is something we are monitoring closely, but it's also important to recognize the uncertainty around how hedging costs develop.

Second, if hedging costs do end up increasing in 2018, we would expect investors to respond by looking at additional, attractive income sectors for new allocations, such as European credit or emerging markets. In our opinion, the fundamentals behind U.S. credit remain relatively robust and attractive.

In conclusion, we believe this topic of hedging costs and hedged yields will likely rise in importance over the next 12 months; but right now, it's something investors should have on their radar rather than providing a rationale for specific portfolio action.

In Case You Missed It

ISM Manufacturing Index: +2 to 60.8 in September

ISM Non-Manufacturing Index: +4.5 to 59.8 in September

U.S. Employment Report: Nonfarm payrolls decreased 33,000 and the unemployment rate decreased to 4.2% in September

What to Watch For

Wednesday, 10/11: FOMC Minutes

Thursday, 10/12: U.S. Producer Price Index

Friday, 10/13: U.S. Retail Sales U.S. Consumer Price Index



- Andrew White, Investment Strategy Group

Statistics on the Current State of the Market - as of October 6, 2017

Market Index WTD MTD YTD Equity S&P 500 Index 1.3% 1.3% 15.7% Russell 1000 Index 1.3% 1.3% 15.6% Russell 1000 Growth Index 1.4% 1.4% 22.4% Russell 1000 Value Index 1.1% 1.1% 9.2% Russell 2000 Index 1.3% 1.3% 12.4% MSCI World Index 0.7% 0.7% 17.4% MSCI EAFE Index -0.1% -0.1% 20.4% MSCI Emerging Markets Index 2.0% 2.0% 30.7% STOXX Europe 600 -0.4% -0.4% 22.7% FTSE 100 Index 2.1% 2.1% 8.8% TOPIX 0.7% 0.7% 13.3% CSI 300 Index 0.0% 0.0% 18.2% Fixed Income & Currency Citigroup 2-Year Treasury Index 0.0% 0.0% 0.5% Citigroup 10-Year Treasury Index -0.4% -0.4% 2.0% Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond Index 0.0% 0.0% 4.7% Bloomberg Barclays US Aggregate Bond Index -0.2% -0.2% 3.0% Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate Index -0.5% -0.5% 5.7% S&P/LSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 Index 0.2% 0.2% 2.5% BofA Merrill Lynch U.S. High Yield Index 0.1% 0.1% 7.2% BofA Merrill Lynch Global High Yield Index 0.0% 0.0% 9.3% JP Morgan EMBI Global Diversified Index 0.1% 0.1% 9.1% JP Morgan GBI-EM Global Diversified Index -1.0% -1.0% 13.1% U.S. Dollar per British Pounds -2.7% -2.7% 5.7% U.S. Dollar per Euro -0.8% -0.8% 11.2% U.S. Dollar per Japanese Yen -0.2% -0.2% 3.4% Real & Alternative Assets Alerian MLP Index 1.3% 1.3% -4.4% FTSE EPRA/NAREIT North America Index 0.4% 0.4% 3.1% FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Index 0.5% 0.5% 11.4% Bloomberg Commodity Index -0.6% -0.6% -3.5% Gold (NYM $/ozt) Continuous Future -0.8% -0.8% 10.7% Crude Oil (NYM $/bbl) Continuous Future -4.6% -4.6% -8.2%

(Source: FactSet, Neuberger Berman)

This material is provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice. This material is general in nature and is not directed to any category of investors and should not be regarded as individualized, a recommendation, investment advice or a suggestion to engage in or refrain from any investment-related course of action. Investment decisions and the appropriateness of this material should be made based on an investor's individual objectives and circumstances and in consultation with his or her advisors. Information is obtained from sources deemed reliable, but there is no representation or warranty as to its accuracy, completeness or reliability. All information is current as of the date of this material and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Neuberger Berman products and services may not be available in all jurisdictions or to all client types.

This material may include estimates, outlooks, projections and other "forward-looking statements." Due to a variety of factors, actual events or market behavior may differ significantly from any views expressed. Investing entails risks, including possible loss of principal. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are speculative and involve a higher degree of risk than more traditional investments. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are intended for sophisticated investors only. Indexes are unmanaged and are not available for direct investment. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

This material is being issued on a limited basis through various global subsidiaries and affiliates of Neuberger Berman Group LLC. Please visit www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications for the specific entities and jurisdictional limitations and restrictions.

The "Neuberger Berman" name and logo are registered service marks of Neuberger Berman Group LLC.

Certain products and services may not be available in all jurisdictions or to all client types. The information provided herein is not directed at any investor or category of investors and is provided solely as general information about our products and services and to otherwise provide general investment education. No information contained herein should be regarded as a suggestion to engage in or refrain from any investment-related course of action as Neuberger Berman Group LLC (and its affiliates, “Neuberger Berman”) is not undertaking to provide impartial investment advice, act as an impartial adviser, or give advice in a fiduciary capacity with respect to the materials presented herein. If you are an individual retirement investor, contact your financial advisor or other non-Neuberger Berman fiduciary about whether any given investment idea, strategy, product or service described herein may be appropriate for your circumstances.



© 2009-2017 Neuberger Berman Group LLC. All rights reserved.