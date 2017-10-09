Citigroup: Should You Own It After This Run?

Citi (C) continues to do well. A double from the lows of February 2016 is in sight, while two year performance from the period before that dip is 45.5%. Year to date, Citi is now well ahead of the SPX, the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) and the SPDR KBW Regional Banking (NYSEARCA:KRE) (Financials and Regional Banks, for comparison). Citi is the white line in the chart below.

What should investors do now?

Bloomberg

I've consistently argued that Citi is cheap, and a look at valuations below offers comfort to long term holders because this is still the case. In this table Citi is picked out in yellow - the value emerges in 2019 vs its large cap peers (JPMorgan (NYSE:JMP), Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC)) while Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) is in the same ballpark. Citi's valuations would not look out of place in a European context, so the argument that the stock has potential to catch up to the likes of JPM is valid while the overall direction of the large caps should be attractive if stocks on 10.5-11.5x 2019 can trade on 14-14.5x in a couple of years time, maintaining their current year PE.

The only caveat is that the discount now applies to a two years out scenario rather than something very near term. That won't put off long term holders, but patience will be needed for the 2019 EPS to be realized.

The performance this year has been carried by EPS upgrades two years out: here's the path of consensus. Change to 2017 and 2018 is quite muted, but 2019 (red) is much improved (by around 10%).

When sell side analysts do this of course we're all initially skeptical. Two years out is a "safe" upgrade to make because one can vocalize the narrative to clients without having to verify it in the current numbers. Still, while overall EPS growth is very strong in the forecast period, with 16-18% across two years, it's evidently achievable.

Consensus net income for Citi proceeds from $14.1bn in 2017, through $14.7bn 2018 and then $15.9bn 2019. So the Street has 4% bottom line growth for 2018 and then 8% for 2019. The rest is coming from buybacks, which is entirely reasonable to forecast given Citi's stated intentions for capital return and the fact that the stock remains valued at marginally sub 1x book value.

I'd argue that the theme of operating leverage will now take precedence in Citi's dialogue with the market, now that the 2017 CCAR cycle has liberated the capital outlook and confirmed the buyback prognosis.

In 3Q the market will welcome a continuation of Citi's recent positive operating "jaws" with revenues growing better, or contracting less than, operating income. This is highlighted below.

Doesn't sound like much? Think about it on an indexed basis with the 40% operating margin shown in the chart above in mind. Revenue is 100, and we grow it at 2%; cost is 60, and we grow it at 1%. Operating margin of 40 has moved to 41.4, or 3.5% growth. Much of the swings in the chart reflects Citi losing litigation expenses and also exiting businesses. Recent underlying growth has been given by the firm at 4-6% across all regions. Incremental low single digit gains in operating margin on top of this underlying organic growth makes the current set of forecasts used by the market pretty conservative.

Conclusion

What needs to happen to give new legs to Citi? The market needs to get into the efficiency ratio weeds with management. For now, the stock is still attractive and the market's assumptions are modest. Stay long.

Disclosure: I am/we are long C.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.