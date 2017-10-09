iRobot: What's A Long To Do?

Things might not be as 'bad' as they appear.

Shares of iRobot (IRBT) took a hit in September as the short seller, Spruce Point, prognosticated that new vacuum robotics player SharkNinja would erode gross margins. Has this short seller underestimated a few stealth moves of iRobot’s—its first mover advantage and strong patent portfolio?

Following Spruce Capital Management’s comments, the stock fell 19% versus 2.6% for the S&P 500 in September. The robotics company that automates vacuum cleaning and promises to deliver more smart appliances to homes still enjoys investors’ loyalty; IBRT is trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 37x. The stock is up 30% year to date, but still trailing the 36% return of the ROBO Global Robotics and Automation Index (ROBO).

On the Homefront



Since divesting its Defense & Security business in 2016, the robotic vacuum cleaner maker appears to have smoothed out its operations. Sales and operating income performance have been historically volatile, making it difficult to value the company.

In the first half of 2017, revenue increased 26% to $351.6 million on operating income growth of 126% to $25.7 million, although profitability for the second quarter slipped from $5.9 million to $4.1 million. Both the Roomba vacuum cleaner and Braava mop are recording strong sales.

IRobot is readying to expand its smart home appliance products, but mapping out the smart home is a complex undertaking, says the company. A robotic lawn mower is also currently under development. IRobot’s edge is its patent portfolio and smart disc-shaped vacuum cleaners which have been gathering spatial data in homes for years. The smart home market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 14.5% to $53.45 billion by 2022.

Margins



iRobot’s focus on higher margin products is another stealth defense against SharkNinja. Its gross margin is 49% and has steadily grown at a five-year average rate of 1.7%. While the cost of sales has been rising, the cost of goods sold has fallen 2.5% to 50% since 2014.

iRobot has made some sweeping changes that are expected to impact top and bottom line growth. The smart appliance maker says its acquisition of its Japanese and European distributors will expand gross margins. The all cash purchases of its distributors will reduce middleman fees, produce operational efficiencies in its channels and give it more control over delivering a consistent global marketing message. These buys are expected to positively impact revenue and earnings in 2018. After paying around book value for Japan’s Sales on Demand ($14–16 million) and France’s Robopolis ($141 million), the company has $220 million in cash on hand and no debt.

iRobot’s strategy is to add higher margin products to its product range. Its Roomba vacuum cleaner sells from $300 to $900. Undoubtedly, the expansion and stronger integration of products into the smart home architecture will provide more leeway to widen sales margins. The company will need to start showing off its smart home patents by moving more smart products into the home.

A growing and healthy profit margin at 7.8% partly reflects the defense business sale. Although defense made up only 13% of operating expenditures, the business was not profitable, generating revenue growth in only one of its last four years of operations at iRobotics. Going forward, the company is increasing its sales and marketing spend to leverage the sales momentum in its Braava line. In addition, more funds will be allocated to research and development, which includes software to map the home.

What is this robotic home appliance maker worth?



A lot to busy investors who do not have time to do their own cleaning. Since it started to liberate us from household chores 10 years ago, the stock has traded at a 7%, and increasing, premium to the S&P 500.

With a market cap of $2 billion and a book value of $426 million, the company is trading at a premium of 469 % to its book value. iRobot’s price-to-book ratio of 4.9x remains slightly above the industry average of 4.7x. iRobot has been engaged in a share buyback program since 2015, under pressure from activist investor Red Mountain Capital.

One should note, though, the price-to-book ratio has been volatile but has strengthened and stabilized since the sale of the defense business.

IRBT S&P 500 2012 1.9 2.1 2013 3.1 2.6 2014 2.7 2.7 2015 2.6 2.7 2016 4.4 2.8 2017 4.9 3.1

Intrinsic Value



How does our high esteem for the robotic housemaid stack up to its intrinsic value?

Based on a medium range analyst forecast of a 16% revenue growth rate (terminal value growth rate of 5 percent), iRobot appears to be overvalued with an intrinsic value of $57 and stock price of $75. However, at a revenue growth rate of 22%, slightly under its recently revised 2017 projections (below), the intrinsic value is $75, in line with its current stock price.

Outlook



In July, iRobot upped its full year revenue projections by 24–26%, to a best case scenario of $825 million, and operating income of $75 million, a 30 percent jump over 2016. As mentioned, the new acquisitions should start contributing to performance in 2018. The robotic appliance maker generates 25% of its consumer revenue from the European region, which is expected to grow in the high teens this year. Analysts are forecasting an earnings per share increase of 70% to $2.68 in 2018. The overly pessimistic attitude toward iRobot seems to be overkill. However, based on its current growth, the automated vacuum maker seems to be fairly valued.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.