SHU Portfolio: Considering iRobot's Runway Ahead Of It

One approach to portfolio building which has gained some prominence is the 'housewives' approach of sticking to what you know and like, investing in familiar brands whose products one uses and respects.

This isn't meant as a derogatory, let alone sexist introduction at all. We think there is much to recommend in this strategy and there is considerable evidence that women make better investors, on average.

So perhaps the next company we're considering for the SHU portfolio (see here, here, and here for instance) is curious, because we ourselves are quite skeptical about their main product, robotic vacuum cleaners.

But the figures, at least so far, tell a different story and the shares are also close to technical support. And it would perhaps be something those legendary housewives would consider as well.

Perhaps we're getting too old for this but we've always considered robotic vacuum cleaners as a bit of a gimmick and never felt the need to purchase one. Going through the Q2CC of iRobot (IRBT), apparently, we're in a bit of a minority because there are real aficionados (of the concept, as you'll notice not necessarily of iRobot's Roomba), from a comment of a critical article:

I happened to see a review of the Eufy Robovac 11 and it was on sale for USD $150. I had zero expectations of any good outcome and figured I would probably be returning it to Amazon, but I was desperate. It was the best money I've spent in decades. I put buying the Eufy as a change your life moment right up there with having my children. We have all hard floors and no stairs to worry about. Maybe this makes a difference? I wash all the parts of the Eufy every morning (allergies) with water, including the filter (you're not supposed to do this, but it works fine). The time savings from the amount of vacuuming I was doing compared to the time spent maintaining the Eufy is enormous.

The company sells these robotic vacuum cleaners and also robotic wet floor cleaners, and the results show that there is growing demand for these products. Growth is such that the company sold their other business and even bought distributors in Japan and Europe (Robopolis).

Revenues grew by 23.2% and the company enjoyed a huge earnings beat of 55 cents to deliver an EPS of $0.27, even if there was an 11-cent loss to the divestiture of the defense and security business.

That massive earnings beat is in part ($0.15) one-off tax item (related to an accounting change with respect to stock-based compensation). Other reasons were delayed sales and marketing expenditures.

Management argues that they are still in the early innings in terms of penetration even in mature markets where most of the growth is coming from (the US and Europe). We guess if you strictly look at the numbers that's right.

Growth in the US was a whopping 46% and the company has increased guidance for the year in the US from 18%-20% to 30%. As a whole sales for the year also increased a bump up and are now expected to be $815M-$825M, with EPS coming in at $1.80-$2.

Quarterly growth can vary quite a bit due to special circumstances, like the decline in Japan (-21%) due to an inventory correction at the retail levels, but full year growth is still expected at between 20% and 25%.

Risks and competition

Perhaps the most interesting market is China, where revenue increased by 38% in the quarter. But here is where the competition is lurking with companies like Xiaomi and Echovac at the lower segments.

The company has a disadvantage as others, most notably Echovac, developed the market first. However, the company might benefit somewhat from their American roots as US brands have some aspiration advantages for parts of the middle-class.

Still they expect nominal full year 2017 revenue growth, after a decline in 2016 and despite more aggressive competition at the low end of the market. This optimism seems to be based on the doubling of sales on the 618 holiday.

The Chinese market is still quite small but is expected to develop into a significant opportunity. Apparently, a much higher percentage of sales move online. The company isn't considering a specially designed Chinese product for the market at this point.

China could develop into a more global threat though. Management is confident but we have seen other industries where Chinese competitors entered the market at the low end of the segment and worked their way up. That doesn't spell necessary doom, but it certainly is a risk one has to keep an eye on.

The company has more than 1000 patents worldwide, which offers a modicum of protection against emerging competition. In the US market, they have already opened legal procedures against "several well-known appliance brand and Chinese manufacturers" with the International Trade Commission, the ITC for patent infringement. A trial date has been set for March 2018.

Competition doesn't necessarily come from China alone but is predicated on barriers to entry:

The technological barriers to entry don't seem to be all that high

What's needed is brand recognition and distribution networks

The shares of iRobot plunged 15%+ in September because of the entry of SharkNinja as a competitor. This is a company that has taken on Dyson in the bag-less ('cyclone') vacuum cleaner market so it's not easily dismissed.

The likes of Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), LG (OTC:LGEAF), Black & Decker (NYSE:SWU), Bissell and Dyson are also making robotic vacuum cleaners. The Dyson 360 eye is much more powerful than most (perhaps all) other robot vacuum cleaners and very methodical how it covers the ground (see review). However, it's also quite expensive (800 pounds).

These are companies that surely have the marketing and distribution heft to take on iRobot. During the MS presentation, management argued:

So our products, from a price and performance perspective, are really offering the best value proposition... we had the Hoovers, the BISSELLs, BLACK+DECKERs set were making a big push. They did get onto retail shelves for the holiday season. But their performance was not very good, and we ended up seeing increased orders from our retailers because our products were doing so well versus those new entrants in the market.

While we have to discount that this is management speaking about its own product, they are likely to be the biggest brand in robotic vacuum cleaners.

However, what about ordinary vacuum cleaners? Most of these robot cleaners get the robot part quite well, but the cleaning part leaves quite a bit to be desired (see the above linked review of the Dyson, which picked up more dust after an iRobot Roomba had already cleaned, compared to the Roomba itself).

Given the size of these contraptions, that's perhaps not all that surprising either. Proponents could argue that you can make up for that in part by letting them run more often. Perhaps, but we found the Dyson review quite disturbing. These are not good vacuum cleaners, not even the Dyson equals regular (non-robot) ones.

Trickle down product strategy and market penetration

The product strategy is clear, from the Q2CC:

we will introduce new capabilities at most premium products our best at highest price points. Then through a combination of product reengineering and scale efficiencies, we cascade some of those capabilities into lower cost better or good product offerings at lower price points while maintaining or improving gross margins.

We're not entirely convinced whether the low end of the market is that much different compared to the high end. What does that mean, exactly? The cheapest model in their US catalogue is the $299 Roomba 614. It boasts sophisticated cleaning technology:

The Roomba 614® robot vacuum uses a patented 3-Stage Cleaning System with Dual Multi-Surface Brushes, a specially designed Edge-Sweeping Brush, and vacuum suction to clean everything from small particles to large debris off your floor. Dirt Detect™ Technology recognizes concentrated areas of dirt and provides additional cleaning in those spots to help thoroughly clean your floors.

Management added some color to this during the recent Morgan Stanley presentation:

But unfortunately, sometimes, the degree gets tangled in the brushes, and then you have to clean the brushes in order for it to clean well. And consumers don't like that. So our engineers redesigned the brushes. They created the rubber debris extractors that basically just flips the debris off the floor into a bin with our high-end models that have this feature. You never have to ever turn it over and clean the brushes anymore.

The more expensive models like the $900 Roomba 980 seem to have added ('IoT') connectivity, voice activation and scheduling features. It also goes and recharges, then resumes cleaning where it left off because of mapping technology and it has a power boost for carpets.

But since they aren't as powerful at suction as ordinary vacuum cleaners, we're not convinced that matters all that much.

The company has an 8%-9% penetration in the US market, where most (50%) of the sales come from. Management argued during the MS presentation that this could increase to 25% without a change in strategy.

That's 11 million households covered with another 25 million households up for grabs, according to management.

Growth

As you might have gathered already from the above, we have yet to be fully convinced on the merits of the products and its ability to withstand competition, but the figures don't lie:

There is little in the way of acceleration, but neither is there much of a slowdown in growth:

Looking from a different angle, one sees 46% growth in the US, its biggest market (50% of revenues) and the highest market penetration rate with 8-9% where they have an 88% market share (from the company's Morgan Stanley presentation).

Other market opportunities

The company has over 1000 patents globally and has built expertise in sensing, robotics and mapping. Management is completely focused on the consumer market and doesn't consider alternative markets at this point.

The company has even divested from military business and focuses instead on alternative consumer products like the already introduced wet floor and pool cleaners, while working on a robotic lawn mower.

We can't help but see a big opportunity in warehouse automation, but perhaps that's just us.

Guidance

Excluding the impact of the acquisition of Robopolis (the European distributor), revenues will be between $815M and $825M and an EPS of $1.80-$2.

The acquisition of Robopolis will add roughly $25M-$35M in incremental revenue in the fourth quarter, although the impact on gross margin is a negative 500 basis points in Q4 and 200 basis points for 2017 as a whole which dilutes the EPS by between $0.30 and $0.45.

Which is to say that EPS including the Robopolis acquisition will be somewhere between $1.35 and $1.70.

Margins

Gross margins have trended upwards somewhat, but there isn't much of a trend in operating and profit margins (these are GAAP figures) so there isn't much, if any operating leverage kicking in, at least not yet.

Perhaps the acquisition of the two distributors (in Japan and Europe) will change this; this should at least have a one-off positive effect.

The fall in operating margin in Q2 is largely the effect of the acquisition of the Japanese distributor and higher R&D spending, effects that won't last so operating margins are expected to rise again. Operating expenses will be 42% of revenues for the year.

Balance sheet and cash flow

The company had $260M in cash, up from $173M a year ago, and the graphs below are nice ones for shareholders:

Valuation

Certainly not cheap, their historic growth rate isn't much above 10%.

We would say with EPS guided at $1.35-$1.70, the shares are certainly not cheap, but next year, the acquisitions will be absorbed and things look a lot better.

Analysts expect an EPS of $1.59 this year rising to $2.95 in 2018, almost a double (Yahoo has a lesser average analyst 2018 expectation of $2.68). At the higher figure, the shares are reasonably priced. An EV/S of 2.5 isn't terribly excessive either.

Technical

The shares are some way off from their $110 highs, which was only reached a couple of months ago. The shares seem to be ready for a bounce.

Verdict

While the end state of the market for robot vacuum cleaners is almost certainly that these will become a commodity, the growth figures show that the company still has what seems to be a considerable runway.

However, we have questions as to how big the market really is and how much they can remain ahead of the competition. So far, there seems to be little in the way of serious competition eating market share and margins.

But one could also approach this company from an opposite viewpoint and still see considerable growth ahead. One would have considerable backing by the fact, most notably the 46% growth in the US market.

Our position is that the good times can last for a while, so the shares are tempting at these levels.

While this is more speculative, perhaps these core capabilities have wider applications. The company is already selling other products, like robot wet-floor cleaners and pool cleaners with a lawnmower coming up, but perhaps they can venture out still more. We think for instance about stuff like warehouse robots; we wouldn't qualify that as a gimmick at all.

But that isn't going to happen, as the company has stated it's completely focused on the consumer market.