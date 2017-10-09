Offshore Drilling Has Finally Bottomed. Buy Transocean.

Regular readers of my articles will know that I've been watching the offshore rig market, looking for 'green shoots' in this industry and not finding them in any meaningful way for about three years. As of right now, I finally believe that we can sound the 'all clear' in offshore rig leasing, and the latest quarterly conference call from Transocean shows a lot of the 'green shoots' sprouting up from the rubble - green shoots which patient investors have been waiting for.

I believe now is the time to start wading into the offshore drillers, and Transocean is the most obvious way to get back into this industry. This article looks at Transocean's latest quarter and, more specifically, several key observations from this last quarter which tell me that the bottom is already in.

Declining but profitable

Revenues last quarter were $751 million, compared with $943 million in the same quarter last year. Revenue has continued to decline as the company's long-term contracts, many of which were still agreed upon in days when rig dayrates were considerably higher, have rolled off. EBITDA was $347 last quarter, so although the company's revenue continues to decline, Transocean remains profitable enough.

What is more insightful, at least in this instance, is the contract backlog activity. Year to date Transocean completed 12 contracts and added $221 million to the backlog. The Deepwater Nautilus received a four-well drilling contract for work offshore of Asia. Nautilus has been working with Shell for 17 years in the Gulf of Mexico. The ship is by no means a new rig, and so it is encouraging that Transocean was able to find work for it. Transocean also got a contract for the Paul B. Loyd with Hurricane Energy in the North Sea.

More interesting is the fact that Transocean has been re-activiating cold-stacked and warm-stacked rigs. The ultra-deepwater semi-submersible GSF Development Driller was brought out of cold stack and will resume work in Australia for Quadrant Energy. Deepwater Asgard was brought out of warm stack and brought back to the Gulf of Mexico, where it has been operating now for the last three months. Overall, four ships were brought back onto the market.

This illustrates that the offshore drilling market is alive. There is active demand for drilling offshore, and in fact, offshore is becoming increasingly competitive for capital versus onshore shale. In fact, I believe there will be a shift in capital from onshore shale to deepwater, and this will effectively kick off the recovery in offshore.

Here's why: While capital costs have begun re-inflating in the shale, there has been no cost inflation in deepwater. I've heard that anecdotally not only from Transocean but also from several of the super major oil drillers who are on the other side of the negotiation table from the rig lessors such as Transocean. Dayrates have been stable (a good sign for the lessors only because they have ceased to decline) and other operating costs have been stable to down. This quarter Transocean reports that off shore break evens have dropped well below the $50 Brent estimated last year and are now actually closer to $40.

This would also explain why management was able to anecdotally claim that dayrates have ceased to become a downward source of pressure in negotiations. According to Transocean, producer customers are interested in locking in these good rates for the long term. Considering how competitive economics for offshore drilling have become, I don't blame the big producers for trying to lock in these contracts for as long as possible.

Long story short, I believe we will see a some kind of shift in capital expenditure from the shale to offshore, and that will mark the first real 'green shoots' in the offshore rig leasing industry. Also, the fact that Seadrill Ltd (SDRL) has had to declare bankruptcy, and the acquisition of Atwood Oceanics (ATW) by Ensco (ESV), are both big signs that the market has bottomed.

A worthy buy

Courtesy of Google Finance.

I've said in a number of previous articles that Transocean has ample liquidity and isn't going anywhere. That remains true. While Transocean is paying no dividend, the company has been using the excess cash flow to deleverage - not a bad idea in this environment.

For income investors, which I most certainly am, I would not expect Transocean to reinstate its dividend anytime soon. It may be one year or a couple years before the company starts paying a dividend, but I believe it will come, and it may come sooner than what many think. I also believe that when the dividend is eventually reinstated, those who buy at this price will be quite pleased with the yield.

If you're interested in Transocean Inc, feel free to follow me here on Seeking Alpha. I have been following this stock, and this industry, for awhile, and I will continue to write update articles when doing so is both material and relevant. Also, I have a Marketplace service which focuses only on dividend investing strategies and investments. In it I am able to write many articles which I would not otherwise be able to write.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.