BHP Billiton Pays You To Wait

BHP Billiton has removed substantial cost from its operations, and is much more efficient than it was 5 years ago.

Just about a year ago I last wrote about Australian mining giant BHP Billiton (BHP). In that article I recommended caution, seeing more headwinds than tailwinds in the global economy. I also didn't see much reason for income investors to buy; the dividend yield was quite low and I believed that BHP would be cautious and keep its recently slashed dividend stable through 2017.

I noted that the company had done a terrific job controlling costs, particularly because it was the first big miner to foresee the end of the 'commodities super cycle' which started in the early 2000s. Nevertheless, I recommended caution for the reasons outlined in the first paragraph. When I wrote that article, shares were at $35 and appeared to be recovering from their bottom in early 2016.

The following are some observations since then: Cost savings have continued, with some $2 billion in additional productivity gains. Capital expenditure has continued to moderate and, perhaps most surprising, margins have increased significantly. The latter is led mostly by a resurgence in iron ore and coal prices, but also a decent recovery in copper and 'petroleum.'

The surge in margins led to management roughly doubling the dividend, from 60 cents in 2016 to $1.66 in 2017. Shares now yield 4%, and the stock is now just over $41.

Courtesy of Google Finance.

At that time of my last article I was a bit of a 'chicken,' but now that BHP yields a solid 4%, income investors might have a better reason to hop into BHP Billiton. This article takes a look at BHP, and what it is doing with its balance sheet, dividend, and most of all plans for the future.

Recovery under way

Courtesy of BHP Billiton Investor Relations.

This chart here goes a long way to show BHP's performance. As you can see, margins have recovered substantially, not just with BHP, but also with its peers. This leads me to believe the recovery in EBITDA is led by recovering prices in hard commodities.

However, in the case of BHP Billiton, permanent cost reductions and productivity gains have played a huge factor as well. Notice that margins now are higher than they were even in 2007, when commodity prices generally were far higher than they are at the moment. This is due to cost deflation throughout the downturn in the commodity cycle - a trend which BHP got ahead of and has mastered over the last five years. Over the last five years BHP has saved over $12 billion in annual operating costs. That represents roughly a third of cost.

Back in 2011 and 2012, BHP warned that the 'commodities supercycle' was quickly coming to a halt, particularly as the Chinese economy cooled off, Europe was in perpetual crisis, and commodities production of all kind was ramping up. Since then, it has turned its focus from building gleaming new projects to cost saving and worker productivity instead. The result, I believe, will be significantly higher operating cash flow in the long run, which we are already beginning to see.

Courtesy of BHP Billiton Investor Relations.

Much of that excess cash flow is being applied to debt. Net debt has decreased by approximately $10 billion between the end of fiscal 2016 and 2017. Part of the excess free cash flow being applied to debt is coming from lower operating expenses, but it is also coming from lower capital expenditure.

Courtesy of BHP Billiton Investor Relations.

Basically, BHP has reduced capital expenditure to where it just offsets declines in production. Next year capex is expected to increase to $6.9 billion, but even then, the cash flow situation will be just fine. Over the last twelve months, BHP generated $16.8 billion in operating cash flow, spent $4.6 billion in GAAP-recognized capex, leaving $12.2 billion in free cash flow. The next twelve months' dividend, if the dividend per share remains the same, will be $5.3 billion. That leaves a lot of excess cash flow, which I suspect will go towards further debt reduction or a higher dividend.

Five years ago or so BHP Billiton said it would "emerge stronger" on the other side of the commodities downturn. That was not an idle promise. BHP has emerged and it is much stronger, with both a lower cost structure and less debt.

A solid choice for income investors

I was nervous about getting back into BHP thirteen months ago, when shares were $6 lower than where they are now. Today, however, I'd like to recommend BHP for income investors. Yes, I missed the bottom near $20, but BHP is now on much more solid ground, and has an attractive dividend. Commodities appear to have broadly bottomed and seem to be going higher. In general, there are very few 'greenfield' projects out there and demand continues to tick higher for most hard commodities, including iron and coal.

At present, BHP Billiton is spinning off lots of cash, and it will continue to do so as commodity prices rise or at least remain stable, which I believe they will. I think BHP is now quite a good income play, and I believe that income investors who buy in now will not regret it in the long run.

If you're interested in BHP Billiton, feel free to follow me here on Seeking Alpha. I've written about this company quite a bit over the last few years, and will continue to provide update articles when doing so is both material and relevant. In addition, I have a Marketplace service which allows me to concentrate solely on income investing. This service allows me to write broadly-focused articles and newsletters which would not otherwise fit the usual mold. I encourage you to take a risk-free look at that as well.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.