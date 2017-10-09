3 Transco Growth Catalysts For Williams

Stretched out across 13 states and running for 10,200 miles, the Transco pipeline system is the backbone of Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB) and Williams Partners LP (NYSE:WPZ). Transco stands for Transcontinental Gas Pipe Line Company LLC, an interstate natural gas transmission company that is the direct operator and owner of the gas pipeline. Williams Partners LP owns Transco and Williams Companies Inc. owns most of Williams Partners LP, making any major expansions of the Transco network important to both firms. Let's dig in.

Source: Williams Companies Inc.

Overview of Transco

Transco runs along the Gulf Coast, servicing producers and consumers in Texas, Louisiana, the Gulf of Mexico, Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida, before heading up north along the Atlantic Coast through Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, parts of New York (primarily New York City and the greater metropolitan area), and Pennsylvania.

On the production front, a lot of gas is produced in Louisiana, Texas, and the Gulf of Mexico. Previously, the economic underpinnings of the Transco system was to supply gas produced in southern US states to major buyers up in Northeastern America and along the East Coast. However, the rise of the Marcellus and Utica gas juggernauts in Ohio, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania changed that calculation. Now Transco is all about enabling surging gas volumes from Appalachia to reach end buyers in that region, while also supporting production down south, aided by bi-directional flow capabilities.

There are two sides to this coin. Williams has been steadily expanding its ability to receive gas supplies from Appalachia over the past few years. On the flip side, Williams has also been making investments in expanding the Transco system's delivery capabilities so those rising supplies can reach end buyers.

At the end of 2016, Transco could receive 6.6 Bcf/d from production areas and route that gas to primary markets. Along with 5.1 Bcf/d of capacity for system-wide deliveries, which is supported by 200 Bcf of storage capacity. Combined, the the Transco system had 11.7 Bcf/d of transportation capacity at the end of 2016, a figure which has increased since then as new projects came online.

Expansion projects

The Virginia Southside Expansion II aims to build off of the first Virginia Southside Expansion, completed in 2015, to supply larger gas volumes to the state. Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D), through Dominion Virginia Power, is building a combined-cycle natural gas fired electricity generator in Greensville County, VA. With 1,580 MW of capacity, Williams has been tasked with supplying 250,000 dekatherms per day (equal to 250 MMcf/d of gas) to the plant.

Williams will build a new 4.7-mile long, 24 inch diameter pipeline from the Brunswick Lateral in Brunswick County, VA, to a new meter station in Greensville County, which will have 250 MMcf/d of capacity. The Brunswick Lateral receives gas through the South Virginia Lateral. A new compressor station is being built up north in Pittsylvania County, VA, to enable larger gas flows. The station will have 25,000 horsepower of compression capacity, 15,400 HP of which will be used for this project.

Development and construction activities appear to be going smoothly, with an in-service date targeted for Q4 2017. Virginia has seen natural gas aggressively take up the state's market share, becoming the largest source of electricity generation (roughly 40%) with room to run.

The capacity factor (actual electricity produced versus total capacity) of natural gas combined-cycle plants nationwide came in at 56.3% in 2015, according to the EIA, exceeding coal. Newer plants and those closer to cheap gas supplies posted much higher capacity factors (70-90%), indicating Dominion's new plant should enable Williams Partners to sport a relatively high utilization rate on its new Transco lateral.

Another noteworthy development is the New York Bay Expansion, which will add 115,000 dekatherms (115 MMcf/d) of supply capacity to the National Grid which services customers in New York City. Three compressor stations will receive additional horsepower, meter stations in Richmond County, NY, and and Middlesex County, NJ, will receive upgrades, the New York Bay lateral will get an upgrade, and a fifth of a mile of the Transco system's pipeline network is being replaced in in Middlesex County.

The goal is to complete this project by the fourth quarter of this year to capitalize on upcoming winter heating demand. Gauging the utilization rate of expansions like these is hard, as it usually is dependent on the weather and other external factors that Transco can't control.

Investors also have the Garden State Expansion to look forward to. That project is adding a new delivery point for Transco to route gas to New Jersey Natural Gas Company, a gas utility firm. Williams is building a new compression station, a new metering station, and other infrastructure in Burlington County, NJ. Along the Transco network there will be some modest upgrades and modifications as well, including adding compression capacity at an existing station in Mercer County, NJ. No new pipelines need to be built, highlighting the advantage existing pipe has over other endeavors.

What this expansion seeks to do is to enable the Transco Trenton Woodbury Lateral that runs to Burlington County to support an additional 180,000 dekatherms (180 MMcf/d) of natural gas transportation capacity. The project will come online in phases, with Phase 1 guided to come online last quarter and Phase 2 due to start-up in Q2 2018. New Jersey Natural Gas will use those additional supplies to improve service reliability. The utilization rate for an expansion like this is hard to gauge.

Taking a step back, these expansions catering to NYC and NJ are about more than just meeting current demand. By increasing the Transco system's ability to send much larger gas supplies to this part of New England over the past few years (alongside third-party expansions at different pipeline networks), regional natural gas prices have gone way down over the past several quarters. Previously, gas in the NY/NJ area traded at a significant premium to Henry Hub (gas price benchmark based in Louisiana) but now Transco Zone 6 [NY] gas prices will often trade below HH. Gas price spikes in New England, primarily during the winter, are now often muted.

Reducing regional natural gas prices encourages greater use of gas heating versus electric heating. Additional housing units getting connected to the gas grid means there is greater need for Transco to carry rising gas volumes sourced from Appalachian drillers to end consumers via its extensive pipeline network. Longer term, lower gas prices encourage more gas-fired electricity generation capacity to get built out.

Final thoughts

Transported larger amounts of natural gas through the Transco system is how Williams Partners LP plans to grow its distributable cash flow streams, DCF generation that is doled out to public unitholders and WPZ's largest investor Williams Companies Inc. Pipeline assets are ideal for midstream investors seeking income, as long as those pipelines sport reasonable utilization rates, because they generate fee-based (usually set by FERC) revenue based on volume that is distributed back to investors each quarter.

Rising natural gas production, rising natural gas consumption, and the beginning of America's natural gas export boom (several more LNG export facilities coming online, rising pipeline and LNG exports to Mexico) gives midstream firm's like Williams Partners LP and Williams Companies Inc. a huge opportunity. But due to regulatory and right-of-way hurdles, largely on the state and local level, the easiest way to capitalize on this very favorable trend is to expand existing pipeline networks.

This is where Williams Partners LP and Williams Companies Inc.'s massive Transco network comes into play, with the three expansions mentioned above highlighting Williams' near-term upside. Investors interested in reading more about Williams Partners LP and Williams Companies Inc.'s Transco growth runway should check out its massive Atlantic Sunrise expansion by clicking here.

