Heard On The REITs - Week Ending October 6th, 2017

Industrial REITs were the best performing sector this week with a return of 1.9% on average.

For the week ending October 6th, 2017, the MSCI US REIT Index (RMZ) managed a 0.3% return but as is usually the case, performance by sectors varied considerably. The S&P 500, which we invest through the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), outperformed REITs with a 1.2% return for the week. On YTD basis, REITs are now trailing the S&P 500 by over 13%. However, there are some REIT sectors that have outpaced the broader index, such as Data Center REITs, Industrial REITs, and Timber REITs.

The best performing sector for the week was the Industrial REIT sector with a return of 1.9%. The sector was led by Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) with a 3.5% return. Manufactured Home REITs were also up, with a 1.5% return with Sun Communities (SUI) leading the way with a 2.5% return – a nice bounce after the stock was punished post-Hurricanes. The third notable sector was Data Center REITs, shaking off the recent speech that called for their demise. CyrusOne (CONE) was up 2.9% and QTS Realty (QTS) was up 2.8%.

Losers this week were Single Family Home REITs and Specialty REITs, with -1.7% and -1.3% returns, respectively. Reven Housing (OTCQB:RVEN) led SFH REITs to the downside with a 3% decline. Within the Specialty sector, CoreCivic (CXW) led the downfall with a 4.1% decline. The decline was likely a reaction to President Trump’s announced measures to fight opioid addiction – which I suppose might lead to fewer inmates. CoreCivic is a position within our REIT portfolio, which we hold because of its diversification characteristics that differ considerably from other property REITs.

Note: 1-Week Price Returns are based on the average returns all REITs within each sector. Not market-weighted.

Small cap REITs performed well this week with the IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF (ROOF) providing investors with a 1% return. It also sports a nice 5.6% dividend yield but we point readers to the fact it only has $118 million in AUM.

We also not that the Vanguard REIT ETF (VNQ), the largest ETF by AUM, had outflows of $329 million as did the second largest ETF iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR). On the other hand, Schwas US REIT ETF looks to have taken in about $112 million over the last month, bringing its 3 month total to $284 million.

Select News Items

News was pretty light this week as we approach earnings season.

Welltower (HCN) hired John Goodey as its new CFO, replacing Scott Estes, who is leaving to pursue other opportunities.

hired John Goodey as its new CFO, replacing Scott Estes, who is leaving to pursue other opportunities. Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) lowered full year guidance for by $0.01 to $1.92 to $2.00.

lowered full year guidance for by $0.01 to $1.92 to $2.00. Hurricanes delayed Meritage Homes (MTH) closings. Home closings still increased by 9% y/y but according to CEO Steven Hilton, results ‘could have been better’.

closings. Home closings still increased by 9% y/y but according to CEO Steven Hilton, results ‘could have been better’. Liberty Property Trust (LPY) renewed its $250M share repurchase program.

renewed its $250M share repurchase program. Investor activist Land & Buildings Investment Management is raising an issue with Taubman Centers (TCO) amended bylaws to limit the jurisdictions in which shareholders can challenge the company legally. According to Land & Buildings, this is a clear indication that the Board does not have the best interests of shareholders in mind. More to come.

amended bylaws to limit the jurisdictions in which shareholders can challenge the company legally. According to Land & Buildings, this is a clear indication that the Board does not have the best interests of shareholders in mind. More to come. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCPK:RIOCF) is looking to sell over C$2 billion worth of properties in Canada over the next few years.

is looking to sell over C$2 billion worth of properties in Canada over the next few years. Forest City Realty Trust (FCE) is getting out of the retail sector after agreeing to sell roughly $3.2 billion worth of mall properties to JV partner QIC.

is getting out of the retail sector after agreeing to sell roughly $3.2 billion worth of mall properties to JV partner QIC. Washington Prime Group (WPG) COO Butch Knerr resigned and his position will not be filled.

COO Butch Knerr resigned and his position will not be filled. Bluerock Residential Growth (BRG) ended its agreement with FBR Capital and MLV to issue another $100M in preferred shares and also cancelled the ATM agreement to sell $36M in another preferred issue.

ended its agreement with FBR Capital and MLV to issue another $100M in preferred shares and also cancelled the ATM agreement to sell $36M in another preferred issue. The Wall Street Journal reported that Penn National Gaming (PENN) and Pinnacle Entertainment (PNK) are in merger talks. No terms have been agreed to or announced and there is not guarantee a deal will be struck.

and are in merger talks. No terms have been agreed to or announced and there is not guarantee a deal will be struck. Facebook (FB) will build a $1 billion data center in Virginia.

will build a $1 billion data center in Virginia. CBL & Associates (CBL) changed its name to CBL Properties to better reflect its current strategy.

changed its name to CBL Properties to better reflect its current strategy. Windstream and Uniti (UNIT) were up after Windstream asked a judge to rule that its 2015 asset transfer did not constitute a default.

were up after Windstream asked a judge to rule that its 2015 asset transfer did not constitute a default. Duke Realty (DRE) is buying properties from Bridge Development in a deal worth $700 million. The 10 properties that make up the first phase of the sale are half-filled, but we don’t see any issues getting them leased up quickly.

is buying properties from Bridge Development in a deal worth $700 million. The 10 properties that make up the first phase of the sale are half-filled, but we don’t see any issues getting them leased up quickly. Kimco (KIM) reported that five properties on the north side of Puerto Rico received significant damage. That said, most of the damages should be covered by insurance after a $1.2 million deductible.

Downgrades

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB ) downgraded by Baird to ‘neutral’ with a price target of $34

) downgraded by Baird to ‘neutral’ with a price target of $34 S&P downgraded Quality Care Properties (QCP) to B- from B due to increased pressure from HCR ManorCare’s reduced rent over the past few quarters.

to B- from B due to increased pressure from HCR ManorCare’s reduced rent over the past few quarters. Uniti Group (UNIT) was downgraded by JP Morgan to neutral and the price target was cut to $16. Once again, thanks JPM for waiting until the share price was down 40% to let us know.

Dividends this Week and Next – Lots of dividend activity in the next couple of weeks!!

REITonomics This Week

ISM Manufacturing PMI

The manufacturing sector continues to expand. The ISM Manufacturing PMI Index surpassed the 60 mark for the first time in the last 10 years. The new orders index reached 64.6 percent, an increased of 4.3 percentage points from the August reading. 17 of the 18 industries reported growth.

ISM Non-Manufacturing

The story isn’t much different in the non-manufacturing area, with the ISM Non-Manufacturing Index, with the index reaching 59.8, the highest level since July 2015. All 15 non-manufacturing industries reported growth in September with retail trade leading the way. It’s hard to pinpoint specific opportunities when everything is going up together but at least the general direction is still positive.

ADP Nonfarm Employment

The ADP nonfarm payrolls number declined from 228K to 135K but that was above the consensus estimate of 125K. The bad news is that small businesses had a decline of 7K with an 11k drop in the 1-19 employee size. We aren’t going to give much credibility to this report because hurricanes Harvey and Irma certainly hurt the job market. If we look past hurricane related impacts, the job market still looks strong. See unemployment below.

Unemployment Rate

Evidence of the strength in the job market can be seen in the unemployment rate, which continues to decline – hitting 4.2% is September. The decline was despite an uptick in the participation rate, which hit 63.10% last month – its highest level since September 2013.

Initial Jobless Claims

Initial claims declined to 260K from 272K this past week but claims have remained elevated that last 5 weeks. The 4-week moving average declined as the 298K number that was reported for the week of 9/2 drops off but claims have now been above 260K for five consecutive weeks. Before that, we hadn’t seen claims above 260K since March.

Average Hourly Earnings

The increase in the labor participation rate and the decline in the unemployment rate could have led to a small spike in average hourly earnings to a 0.45% increase from the prior month. As the chart below indicates, however, the trend is still quite flat. We believe that even if the Fed raises rates again later this year, if wage growth stays under control, the pace of rate hikes will remain slow and measured.

Nonfarm Payrolls

Nonfarm payrolls declined by 33k last month but we’re going to give this month a pass due to the impacts of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. One thing to look for, however, while the long-term trend is up, the last few months have been below the trend line.

REIT Data

We have changed the format of our Dividend Yield/Payout Ratio chart to better reflect attractive dividend payers with dividend growth potential. Based on the new format, sectors located to the top/left are attractive based on current dividend yields and low payout ratios that could lead to potential dividend boosts.

We are constantly adjusting this data to ensure that major outliers don’t distort the aggregate sector data. There were some. So word of warning, just use this data as a way to identify sub-sectors that look interesting for further analysis. Lodging and infrastructure look interesting, as do single-family homes.

Comparing price multiples to potential returns based on analyst estimates, regional malls still look attractive with a P/FFO multiple of 11.1 - and a potential return of 14.4%. The sector with the highest potential return based on analyst estimates continues to be Infrastructure REITs with a target return of 30.1%, which is driven by Power REITs (PW) 105% return target and Uniti (UNIT) 71% return target, according to analyst estimates.

Note: some adjustments were made to normalize the average numbers such as removing data points where P/FFO was negative due to negative FFO/share or where a low FFO would lead to an abnormally high P/FFO in a small population size.

Market Cap Breakdown of REIT Sector

Disclosure: I am/we are long BXP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long BXP SLG DRE MNR KIM REG SPG GGP SRC O ACC EDR UMH AMH AAT HPT CUBE HTA SNR WY AMT UNIT CCI CORR DLR QTS CXW BXMT

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.