A Tax Cut For Shareholders

One could have too much of a good thing though, tax cuts could very well put upward pressure on interest rates.

But they are an important factor in keeping the markets up and are likely to give the stock market another fillip.

The proposed tax cuts aren't likely to do much for the economy or the middle class.

The Trump tax plan has the market excited, or at least it's one of the things that has the market excited. There is some justification for that, but the prospects of faster economic growth and higher wages is not one of them.

It is somewhat curious to see Mick Mulvaney extolling the virtues of public deficits, but that's what just happened. To refresh some memories, Mick Mulvaney, was the ultimate Tea Party deficit hawk.

Pounding the dangers of debts and deficits in the post-financial crisis world, in which the economy was plagued by a huge output gap and real interest rates were negative.

In such a world, monetary policy is rendered powerless as a result of a liquidity trap, fiscal policy was basically the only game in town. But Mulvaney wanted to have absolutely nothing of that, preferring to rather shut down the government than add one dime to the deficit.

Even the relief effort for victims of superstorm Sandy had to be blocked unless that effort was met with offsetting cuts. But he seems to have done a 180 on deficits and debts; here he is on the libertarian blog Reason:

I've been very candid about this. We need to have new deficits because of that. We need to have the growth, Chris. If we simply look at this as being deficit-neutral, you're never going to get the type of tax reform and tax reductions that you need to get to sustain 3 percent economic growth. We really do believe that the tax code is what's holding back the American economy....

There is much less reason for any fiscal stimulus now, compared to early in the decade as by most accounts, the economy is much closer to full employment and the output gap has all but disappeared.

Of course, one can always simply argue that the proposed tax cuts won't increase the deficit as the Treasury Secretary seems to have done, from Jarred Bernstein:

Treasury Secretary Mnuchin has gone beyond saying the tax cut would pay for itself. He now claims, far, far beyond any available evidence, that because of the plan’s alleged growth impacts, “not only will this tax plan pay for itself, but it will pay down debt.”

This is highly improbable. At least Mulvaney didn't go this far. And there could be some reasons for tax cuts, depending on how they fall, who benefits and how they are paid for. A few options.

Middle class

Here is Gary Cohn, the chief White House economic adviser, who said (per Business Insider):

"can't guarantee" middle-income families won't pay more in taxes under the new Republican tax proposal. "I can't guarantee anything. You can always find a unique family somewhere," Cohn told ABC's George Stephanopoulos in an interview that aired Thursday morning. Cohn said the tax proposal was "purely aimed at middle-class families."

So the Government insists that most of its proposed tax cuts are favoring the middle class but independent studies disagree with that. On top of that, from an observant Rex Nutting:

Our tax burden has rarely been lower. The latest data from the Congressional Budget Office show that the 73 million households in the middle of the income distribution — those making between about $32,000 and about $140,000 — pay an average of just 3.4% of their income in federal income taxes. Nearly half of Americans owe no federal income tax at all

This wasn't always the case:

The middle class pays other taxes, and some of these might actually make them worse off after the implementation of the proposed tax plan. This could be a result of abolishing the state and local tax deduction, one of the ways to pay for the tax cuts. The results are as follows, according to the TPC:

Despite the fact that the TPC is a non-partisan institution and was simply investigating some improbable benefits that proponents of the tax proposals have claimed ("it will help pay down the debt," "it's purely aimed at the middle class," stuff like that), it came under heavy attack from the latter (we refer to the above linked Bernstein article for interested readers).

Are taxes holding back the economy?

Whether "it's the tax code that is holding back the American economy" is a moot point in the face of record returns of capital, record low funding cost and record corporate cash holdings.

What is holding back the economy is simply the combination of a much slower increase of the labor force and productivity growth; together they provide the growth of potential output:

That 1.5%-2% is roughly what has been happening. Growing any faster simply needs either an acceleration in the labor force (or participation rates) and/or an acceleration in productivity.

For the labor force growth to accelerate, we need more people. As half of the labor force growth comes from immigration, the present government's immigration policies might actually make this more difficult.

To increase participation, we need stuff like higher wages, daycare for children, job (re-)training, etc. Tax cuts could help a bit here in principle, but ones that really are geared towards the bottom half (like an extension of the earned income credits).

Higher productivity will only emerge slowly after a sustained business investing boom. Again, tax cuts could help a bit, but business investment is already treated very favorably by the tax system and businesses aren't exactly lacking funds.

Bruce Bartlett, who was instrumental in designing some of the early Reagan tax cuts, explains why this time is different.

Investors

If the tax cuts won't favor the middle class or the economy all that much, who will benefit from them? How about investors?

What companies have mostly done with funds they got from record profits and record cash holdings is paying dividends and buy back their own shares. Companies even went as far as to borrow in order to finance giving money to shareholders.

Is there anything that leads one to suspect they will drastically change that behavior after a big tax cut?

Which means that these tax cuts will likely provide a boon to investors, and little else. Which is of course one of the things that is holding up the markets at record highs at what Schiller argued are 1929 levels.

But things can go wrong

There are basically two scenarios here (there are probably a lot more, but this for the sake of simplicity). Either the tax cuts will be (mostly) implemented, or they (mostly) won't.

If they are implemented, the party for investors can continue for some time. However, even then there are some ramifications that might stop the rally in its tracks at a certain point in time.

The prospect of a bigger deficit and higher debt is likely to send US yields higher, the prospect of putting oil on the fire of an economy growing close to capacity could very well lead the Fed to tighten monetary policy further.

The dollar could very well turn and start rising again, cutting away one of the main planks of earnings growth

If the tax cuts falter, the markets could be in trouble. And falter they might very well may:

Abolishing the state and local government deduction isn't very popular and may well lead many middle class families to face higher, not lower taxes.

Even after Mulvaney's 180 on deficits, there are still some people left in the Senate who care about deficits and debts.

Conclusion

There is little to suggest that the tax cuts proposed by the Government will do all that much for the economy or middle classes at which they are claimed to be directed.

There are more solid reasons to expect that these cuts will produce more bang for the buck in the financial markets. One could argue it's a tax cut for shareholders.

After a rally this long we're not sure shareholders need it, but it's a nice gift nevertheless. But they could set in motion some countervailing forces, so enjoy while it lasts.

