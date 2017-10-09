S&P 500 Rally - Game Over?

However, I will also tell you my exit strategy and why it is so important to monitor leading economic indicators.

If there is one thing I have learned from my the bullish articles I wrote over the last few weeks, it's that readers are extremely divided. A large part remains bullish while an increasing number is becoming very cautious regarding these (as some might call) crazy market moves.

The S&P 500 (SPY) added another 1.3% last week which pushes the YTD return up to 13.8% while the year-on-year return is 4 points higher at 17.8%

It's The Election All Over Again

Most of the moves we saw were very similar to the moves we saw immediately after the election of President Trump back in November of 2016.

SPY data by YCharts

The market is rallying higher while safer yield trades, which performed quite well this year, are finally falling. I discussed in a prior article that this is the effect of too low expectations regarding inflationary pressures from cyclical commodities and imported inflation from China.

That's one of the reasons this rally is backed by the very strong performance of cyclical bank stocks, for example.

Speaking of sentiment, let's look at two sentiment indicators that show us how traders are positioning themselves. Both indicators display ratio spreads between cyclical and less cyclical assets in order to show how traders are positioning themselves.

The graph on top shows that basic materials (XLB) are massively outperforming utilities (XLU). Not only is this a sign of a strong willingness to take risks, it also shows that the fundamental bull case is being supported given the strong correlation to the ISM manufacturing index.

High yield corporate bonds (HYG) vs. long term government bonds (TLT) are doing the exact same thing. We are seeing a strong uptrend that is about to take out the July 2017 highs.

So far so good, but what about the long term?

Where Do We Come From And Where Are We Headed?

To me, it is very important to understand why a market makes certain moves to understand what we can expect going forward. Below, I made a graph that displays 5 major events/trends that have been absolutely key since the stock market bottom during the recession.

Source: TradingView

What we see is that there have been just 2 periods that had the potential to seriously harm an overweight equities investment portfolio. All other trends offered investors the option to BTDD (Buy The Damn Dip).

At this moment, we are in such a period with the difference that we are not really getting a dip to buy. Markets have been overbought for quite a while and the trend remains rock solid.

So far, this has led to an overvaluation of stocks as you can see below. The S&P 500 is currently 30.7 which is an extremely overvalued level based on historical valuations.

However, the graph above is not an imminent risk to your portfolio because the total return of stocks consists of three major components.

Those are EPS growth, P/E change and dividend yield. Dividend yield and PE changes are very high correlated as you can see below.

P/E changes are more interesting. Rising P/E changes in combination with rising earnings will provide the best bull case for investors whereas a falling P/E ratio is able to offset earnings growth or even add to the misery in times of falling earnings.

Now, let's move over to a graph that has been in almost all of my S&P 500 articles. This graph shows the number one leading indicator for the US economy (ISM manufacturing index) and the year-on-year performance of the S&P 500.

What we see is that stocks have perfectly responded to accelerating economic growth. In addition to that, it is important to mention that the ISM manufacturing index has hit a 13-year high in September.

All of this is supporting higher earnings growth, higher inflation (higher P/E valuations) and the possibilities to get stronger dividends growth.

In other words, the pressure because of high valuations is not extremely dangerous at these levels. This is simply because we are further seeing massive tailwinds that are backing up (justifying) higher valuations.

When Is It Time To Take Action?

When it comes to current portfolio allocation I can only speak for myself when I say that I am 100% long. I started closing shorts in the first half of 2016 and never went back to having a bearish portfolio since then.

However, it is always important to have a plan for times that are less favorable for large short positions. At this point, I am staying long. The market has still room to go higher backed by strong economic growth.

I will start cutting long positions once we find out that the ISM manufacturing index is not only slowing at high levels, but when we see a downtrend backed by falling capital expenditures. Feel free to read this article to find out why capital expenditures are key to understand leading economic trends.

Conclusion

I continue to be bullish. The market still has room to grow another 100 points over the next few months. This move is backed by further accelerating leading indicators and a strong willingness to take risk. The current economic environment also warrants rich stock market valuations.

Speaking about valuations, it is important to understand that growth slowing would take away all the reasons to accept record valuations. This would mean that the market could turn ugly really quick.

In order to prevent this from destroying your portfolio once it happens, it is important to monitor growth very well over the next few months. The rapid valuations increase is fun until it causes an even steeper downturn once the economy has peaked.

For now, make sure that you do not get bearish too quickly. Long positions are still the way to go.

