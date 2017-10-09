An Activist's ETF That's Yielding 7.8% And Beating The Market

Recently I've been writing about RiverNorth Opportunities Fund (RIV), and I’ve decided that it’s time for me and RIV to part ways. With the distribution hike to levels that I do not believe can be sustained and a rights offering that will take a toll on existing shareholder value, I’ve closed my position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund’s (RIV).



I continue to like the concept of an aggressively managed fund of closed-end funds. There are several of these funds of funds, but most of them fail to meet the level of active management I’m looking for. The one that does is Saba Capital’s Closed End Funds ETF (CEFS), my topic for today.

The Fund

CEFS is a new ETF (inception March 20, 2017, so just over six months old). It hasn’t seemed to have gotten much traction, however. It has assets under management of only $19.3M. Although that is up from the $11.1M in May when I last looked (Dividend Yield At 7.9% From Saba Capital's ETF Of CEFs), it remains tiny.

I'll describe the fund here briefly, repeating what I said about it in May. Saba Capital has been a leading activist investor in the closed-end fund space over the past few years. They take large positions in high-discount CEFs and pressure managers to narrow the discount, sometimes joining forces with other activists. CEFS is their first publicly traded fund. It provides an investor access to Saba Capital's portfolio managers who have extensive experience trading and hedging closed-end funds. CEFS offers access to a level of insight into some of the less appreciated nooks and crannies of the closed-end funds universe that few individual investors have or want to acquire.

Saba Capital's investment process includes proprietary models that dynamically rank closed-end funds across a variety of factors, including yield, discount to NAV, and quality of underlying securities. CEFS seeks to outperform by actively trading the portfolio in an attempt to capture the widening and narrowing of discounts to net asset value. The fund's descriptions caution that management will be trading frequently.

All this—small size, active management, hedging costs, frequent trading, and the additional expenses from the fund’s holdings—means the fund will be costly to own, and it is. The fund carries a 2.42% expense ratio. Less than half of that, 1.10%, goes to management fees, which is not out of line with level of management being provided. The additional 1.32% is from acquired fund fees and expenses—the fees charged by the funds in the portfolio. So, while 2.42% sounds high, the cost to you for owning the components of the portfolio individually would be 1.32% and the 1.10% can be seen as reasonable when one considers how much other funds, particularly CEFs, charge for much less intensively managed portfolios. I prefer not to discuss fees in every article I write, so I'll just say that if fees are your line in the sand, you’ll probably want to avoid CEFS. If you must, feel free to expound all you like on the subject in the comments. I’ve given my view on fees repeatedly so I’ll not be responding.

Fund Performance

How has CEFS been doing in its short life? Quite well by some measures, and modestly by others. Let’s compare it to SPY and the fund I’m looking to replace, RIV. RIV, being another fund of CEFs from an activist investment shop, is the most straightforward comp and the one I'd choose regardless of my personal history with the fund. SPY is, of course, not an appropriate benchmark but it gives us the best picture of the domestic market from which most of us form a sense of how things have been going. If a fund is beating or lagging SPY, we know what that means, and we know SPY has been on a good run since March during which time it's returned 8.5%.

Here are total returns, price change and NAV since Mar 20, 2017 for those three assets. I’ve included NAV for the sake of the comparison with RIV. ETFs should track their NAV fairly closely, so ordinarily I’d not use the metric when discussing an ETF unless there was something radically out of the normal going on. But for RIV, itself a CEF, NAV is the reflection of how well or poorly management has been running the fund, whereas its price-based returns reflect NAV overlaid with the market's perception of the fund, its performance and it potential as an investment.

There’s a lot of information in those charts. Let’s start with total return. SPY pays a dividend of near 2%. CEFS pays about 8%, which is what RIV paid until it raised its distribution to near 12% in July. Total return assumes regular reinvestment of the dividends and distributions, so it sets a level playing field that accounts for disparity in the payouts. As we see, on that level playing field CEFS and RIV have both beaten SPY for the six and a half months since CEFS’s inception. On price alone RIV falls back, not unexpectedly for a fund paying its high yield. CEFS beats SPY on price, even after paying shareholders a monthly dividend at an 8% annualized rate, about four times what SPY pays its shareholders.

NAV is the most interesting metric here. CEFS and SPY are close to one another, with CEFS leading SPY throughout. RIV’s NAV, which had been competitive for the first three months of our time line, has been losing ground over the last three months. While CEFS and SPY have recovered since the market stumble in August, RIV has barely moved. In fact, its biggest NAV move since then is negative, the bite taken by its September distribution and something you can expect to see as a monthly occurrence.

I realize this article is about CEFS, not RIV, but I cannot help but point out that RIV’s volatile price action since this summer corresponds to the period after the distribution increase was announced. The market, greedy for yield, jumped on the fund. I predicted it would at the time (not exactly a genius insight in the face of a 50% distribution raise), and was a buyer of the fund. But, as I said at the time, this was an event-driven buy. I felt the fund would see a gain at market that would be completely unjustified by any metric other than the unsustainable increase in yield. I planned to hold on until I sensed the full impact of that increase had taken hold and the market came to its senses (not always a sure thing in CEFs, where investors can sometimes take a long time to come to their senses). Then RIV upped the ante in the questionable management stakes with a rights offering. That was my signal to pull the plug. At a nice profit, I’ll add, although earlier than I had anticipated.

CEFS Portfolio Holdings



Let’s return to the subject at hand, CEFS. In mid-May, CEFS held a portfolio of 21 closed-end funds. Presently there are twelve: Alpine Total Dynamic Dividend (AOD), Western Asset Global High Inc (EHI), Wells Fargo Adv Glo Div Opp (EOD), Prudential Global Short Dur Hi (GHY), Western Asset High Income Opp (HIO), Western Asset High Yld Def Opp (HYI), BlackRock Corp High Yield (HYT), Prudential Sht Duration Hi Yld (ISD), MFS Charter Income (MCR), AllianzGI NFJ Div Int & Prem (NFJ), Royce Micro Cap Trust (RMT) and Templeton Emerging Mkts Income (TEI).

Four of the twelve have been perennial fixtures in the portfolio as long as I’ve been following the ETF: AOD, EHI, GHY, HYT. Another five are new since I last looked on July 24: EOD, ISD, MCR, NFJ, RMT. EOD was in the earliest holdings in my records, was out in July, and is back in now. For the four that have been in the portfolio since March, market price is up an average of 5.77% and their discounts have given up an average of 238 bps.

A recent favorite of mine, Liberty All Star Equity Fund (USA), was a 9.1% position in May; it is no longer in the fund’s holdings. I mention this because I think it gives us a bit of insight into Saba’s tactics. I don’t know when the fund was dropped. I have been tracking CEFS’s portfolio periodically; the last time I did so was July 24, and USA was in the portfolio 7.5% of assets. In May, USA was under pressure from multiple activist investor firms, including SABA, and was facing a proxy battle in June. Since June, USA raised its distribution with the stated goal of reducing the fund’s discount. On Friday, it also announced that the shareholder proposal to tender the fund or convert it to an ETF or OEF lost by a two to one margin, not counting the uncast votes.

Recall CEFS’s objective is to acquire and trade CEFs based on yield, discount and portfolio quality. We can look at the first two criteria for the present set of holdings readily.

The portfolio has a weighted average distribution of 7.15% and a weighted average discount of -8.77%. This is not dissimilar to the averages for the portfolio in May when distribution averaged 7.10% and discount averaged -8.05%. I've not seen a CEFS holdings list that included a fund priced at a premium.

Let’s be clear in understanding this portfolio. It is not a collection of top-performing CEFs. It is not an indexed or quasi-indexed portfolio that attempts to capture generalized gains in the CEF marketplace. It holds some distressed funds with potential for short- or intermediate-term gains. Some have strong long-term records but invest in sectors or asset classes that have fallen out of favor. CEF investors tend to overshoot in those circumstances and will bid down a fund in an out-of-favor sector or asset class well beyond the general market’s bidding down of the sector or asset class. Then, as recovery sets in the CEFs will overreact in the other direction. Others may be targets of activist investors and we’ve just seen that play out with USA, a CEF that had been in the CEFS portfolio since March.

The strategies here are that Saba is looking for highly discounted funds that they see as ripe for having that discount turn around. They are not in them for the long term. These opportunities do on occasion present themselves in CEFs but they are transient. I think this is a potentially lucrative approach to CEFs, but not one I would want to (or could) take on myself on a regular basis. How well can Saba do it? Not clear yet, but it's not been a bad start.

Distribution

CEFS has continued to make a monthly dividend payment of $0.14. The last ex-date was September 20. At this rate, the fund has a forward yield of 7.81%, which is higher than the portfolio’s investment income from distributions. There has been no return of capital or capital gains listed for any of the fund’s dividends.

The rate of NAV growth and the constant churn of the portfolio certainly suggests that there have been realized capital gains over the course of the last six months. The fact that they are not included in CEFS’s dividend accounting at this time suggests there may be a year-end payout of capital gains over and above the normal dividend.

In any case there will presumably be modifications in the listed components of the dividend at some point. The CEFs in the portfolio routinely pay return of capital as part of their distributions. As I understand it, that return of capital will be listed as such by the ETF for tax reporting. I am less well acquainted with the reporting requirements for ETFs than I am for CEFs, so my opinions here may not be completely valid. I’d like to have a clear answer because these items can affect whether one chooses to hold CEFS in a taxable or tax-advantaged account but I don’t have a good handle on the issue now. I hold the fund in a tax-advantaged account, a traditional IRA, so I have not given the question a lot of attention.



Summary

I have held the fund since soon after its IPO (first purchased March 30). I am satisfied with the performance of the fund and the skill of the management team, although it remains to be seen how well they can perform in a down market.

My primary concern is the fund’s slow growth. At $19M it is among the smallest of ETFs. Although it is growing, it is not doing so at a pace that looks likely to lift it to levels that would sustain the fund. ETFs that don’t attract investors close. I suspect many CEF investors find CEFS’s 7.1% yield inadequate. Other funds of closed-end funds are higher yielding.

I am also satisfied that taking the proceeds from my closing the RIV position and moving them to CEFS will be a net gain over time, likely a large one. My one concern is the timing of the purchase. I’ve already exited RIV but CEFS is within pennies of its all-time high, so I may hold off for a better entry point, or at least phase in my purchases gradually. My view on CEFS is that it’s one to hold for the long term.

As I noted, CEFS is not a general fund of funds for someone looking for broad exposure to CEFs. There are funds that do that. Two ETFs are PowerShares CEF Income Composite ETF (PCEF) and YieldShares High Income ETF (YYY). The unleveraged CEF of closed-end funds, Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunities (FOF), would be my choice. CEFS has consistently lagged FOF, but has been beating the two ETFs handily.

There is also RIV, a CEF that I discussed above.

