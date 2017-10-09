A Bet On Altaba Is A Bet On Tax Cuts

Background

The sale of Yahoo’s core operating business to Verizon (NYSE:VZ) closed in June 2017, after which the company converted into an investment company and was promptly renamed “Altaba” (NYSE:AABA) - a play on ALTernative AlibABA. As an investment company with liquid assets, Altaba became a much easier entity to value. The investor base also shifted dramatically after the transformation, with tech investors being replaced by special situation/event-driven players.

Presently, Altaba consists of the following core assets:

Cash and marketable securities of $9.2 billion. 15% stake in Alibaba (BABA). 35.5% stake in Yahoo Japan. A patent portfolio (Excalibur IP, LLC) and minority VC-type investments.

Altaba’s three investment objectives, according to its website, is the following:

The Fund will seek to track the combined investment return of the Alibaba shares and the Yahoo Japan shares it owns. The Fund will seek to sell the Minority Investments over time. The Fund also will seek to sell Excalibur, though the Fund may seek to separately sell certain of the Excalibur IP assets or to license the Excalibur IP assets if the Board of Directors of the Fund (the “Board”) believes that doing so is in the best interest of the Fund’s stockholders. The Fund intends to return substantially all of its cash to stockholders through stock repurchases and distributions, although the Fund will retain sufficient cash to satisfy its obligations to creditors (including the holders of the Convertible notes) and for working capital.

Objective #1 should be a freebie for a company holding liquid investments in publicly-traded stocks. Theoretically, Altaba’s stock price should closely track the value of its BABA and Yahoo Japan stakes. However, AABA currently trades at a 30% discount to the latest published adjusted-NAV due to uncertainty around the size of AABA’s tax bill after it liquidates BABA and Yahoo Japan shares. Numerous tax experts have opined on the issue, but the situation is still as nebulous as ever. Yahoo had previously entertained the idea of a tax-free spinoff of the BABA shares, but scrapped the plan because it was unable to obtain IRS’s blessing.

Altaba market cap as a % of Alibaba market cap

Fundamental Chart data by YCharts

Valuation

Per AABA’s investment objectives #2 and #3 above, management’s goal is to ultimately wind down the equity holdings and distribute proceeds to shareholders, with a little opportunistic below-NAV repurchases sprinkled in.

There are three possible valuation scenarios:

Altaba fails to obtain any tax concession, pays the full 35% federal tax rate. President Trump’s tax cut plan kicks in, and Altaba pays a reduced rate of either 20% or 15%. Management pulls a tax rabbit out of the hat and avoids paying taxes completely.

At the current price of $67.85, Altaba investors are dismissing scenario #1 as a likely outcome. Paying the full 35% tax rate would imply NAV of $66.95, below the current stock price.

Note: 39% tax rate includes 4% state tax rate per company filings

More precisely, the market is currently valuing Altaba as if it will pay a federal tax rate of 33.90%:

Since we know the valuation story hinges on the tax rate, and the tax rate is a trinary event instead of a sliding scale, valuing the stock at 33.90% tax rate has to be “incorrect.” The most likely corporate tax rates Altaba will face are 15% (Trump’s campaign promise), 20% (current proposal in Congress), and 35% (no changes).

To summarize, a sum-of-the-parts-minus-tax valuation for Altaba should yield $83, $79, or $67 per share, depending on tax rate assumptions. The latter of which indicates overvaluation at current prices. Successful avoidance/complete deferral of taxes can boost value to $95 per share.

Tax Rate vs. Upside at Current Stock Price

Other Clues

We can often infer management’s expectations and intentions from their compensation incentives. A look at Altaba’s proposed Long-Term Deferred Compensation Incentive Plan indicates that management is incented to narrow the discount between AABA and the sum of its portfolio holdings:

Management was granted an initial incentive of $11.95 million to be vested over three years, with a multiplier that is determined by the size of the NAV discount. A closer examination of the terms yields the following:

Management receives no bonus unless the NAV discount narrows to less than 25.6%.

Management stands to quadruple the bonus, up to $47.8 million.

Management incentive maxes out at a discount of 12.5%, where the bonus payout multiplier maxes out at 4x.

Why 12.5%? The most likely reason is that insiders and the board expect the company to still pay some taxes after all the financial engineering and tax maneuvering are said and done, and the expected tax rate is no lower than 12.5%.

Another often-suggested approach to eliminate/defer the tax bill is for Alibaba to acquire Altaba entirely with Alibaba paying a slight discount to retire shares in a win-win transaction. However, Alibaba vice chairman Joseph Tsai has publicly said that Alibaba cannot retire the shares in such a stock buyback without first paying the tax liability. He was even quote saying, “That asset should trade at a discount because you have this big built-in tax liability.”

Conclusion

As an investment holding company, Altaba is a lot easier to value than its predecessor. Investors skeptical about the corporate tax cut are advised to avoid Altaba (relative to Alibaba), as a tax cut is already priced into the shares. Successful enactment of the tax cut will see Altaba’s NAV rise 17% to 23%. Please note that the author does not consider the “no-tax” scenario to be likely.

True to the company’s moniker, investors who wish to hold Alibaba and are expecting at least a modest tax cut can reap additional upside of 17-23% by buying AABA instead of directly purchasing Alibaba. Astute event-driven investors who believe a tax cut is forthcoming can also profit from a pair trade by going long AABA and shorting corresponding shares of BABA and Yahoo Japan.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AABA over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.