Brookfield Infrastructure Partners: Building The Future

An "Overview" of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP) on the partnership's website states that BIP is "one of the largest owners and operators of critical and diverse global infrastructure networks which facilitate the movement and storage of energy, water, freight, passengers and data."

I have included BIP in my retirement income portfolio because I see a global need to build-out (or rebuild) basic infrastructure. This need for improved infrastructure is critical to accomplishing the missions of individuals, governments and private industry.

The website's Overview indicates that "The company’s objective is to generate a long-term return of 12-15% on equity and provide sustainable distributions for unitholders while targeting annual distribution growth of 5-9%." If this sounds familiar, that's because it is identical to the objective stated by BIP's sister partnership, Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP), which was the subject of my most recent article.

The partnership's Overview concludes with the statement that BIP's "strategy is to acquire high quality businesses on a value basis, actively manage operations and opportunistically sell assets to reinvest capital into the business. The company has established a solid performance record, delivering compounded annual total returns of 15% since its inception in 2008."

Why Include Partnerships in an Equity Portfolio?

Four of the 45 individual equities in my portfolio are partnerships. Two are pipeline master limited partnerships, Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) and Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP). The other two are partnerships that were spun off by Brookfield Asset Management (BAM), the aforementioned BEP and BIP. The two pipeline partnerships are among the largest, most conservative and most widely-followed MLPs. BEP and BIP are both considered part of the utilities sector and both benefit from the strength of the parent company, BAM. All four of these partnerships are rated BBB+ by Standard & Poor's.

All four partnerships issue a Schedule K-1, which is an obstacle to some investors. I see it as a small inconvenience to enjoy the benefit of the higher yield that accompanies the partnerships' exemption from U.S. federal tax. My early experience in the stock market was as a member of an investment club. Each year, the club provided members with a Schedule K-1 for the purpose of reporting our share of the club's distributions. For many years, I was the "Accounts Partner," which meant that I would compute each member's share of club ownership and distributions. So, the K-1 is very familiar to me and I learned long ago how to transfer the information to my income tax forms.

Some U.S. investors avoid holding a partnership in an IRA because any taxpayer that receives over $1,000 a year in unrelated business income from various partnerships is subject to taxation on that income. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has structured its business to avoid the problem of unrelated business taxable income (UBTI). An August 2017 "Corporate Profile" on the BIP website provides helpful information about the partnership, including this information about UBTI:

(Excerpt from Corporate Profile)

Public Works in the Private Sector

Many of the public infrastructure advancements in world history were the result of build-outs by the private sector.

Incorporated in 1826, the Granite Railway Company of Quincy (Massachusetts) was the first commercial railway in the U.S.

(Photo from the American Society of Civil Engineers)

A brief moment in U.S. history captures a competition within the private sector between two infrastructure technologies. On July 4, 1828, ground was broken on the Baltimore & Ohio Railroad, in a ceremony attended by Charles Carroll, the last living signer of the Declaration of Independence. That same day in 1828, President John Quincy Adams broke ground for the proposed Chesapeake & Ohio Canal. Two groups of entrepreneurs sought to connect the Potomac River area with the Ohio River--one by rail and one by canal. The "West" was opened on January 1, 1853, when the first train arrived in Wheeling (now West Virginia) from Baltimore in 16 hours, a trip that had once taken several days.

Rebuilding the Infrastructure

In 2016, both of the major presidential candidates agreed that serious resources should be devoted to rebuilding the U.S. infrastructure. Much of the current infrastructure debate is about transportation infrastructure, but the challenge to upgrade systems includes the electrical grid, dams and water and sewer systems.

Infrastructure construction has always required a blend of private and pubic initiatives. The international scope of this challenge is captured by a February 2017 article in Global Finance, "Infrastructure: Can It Rebuild The Global Economy?" The article highlights varying approaches to infrastructure projects in the U.S., Europe, China, Mexico and Brazil.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is engaged with four broad areas of infrastructure: utilities, transport, energy and communications. These are the partnership's four operating segments, as described in a 2017 Q2 Factsheet:

The Brookfield Family Connection

Brookfield Asset Management owns about a 30% of the BIP common units. BAM has a controlling interest in the General Partner and it provides management services to BIP.

Sam Pollock has been Chief Executive Officer of BIP since 2006. He has been with parent company BAM since 1994, where he is a Senior Managing Partner as well as Head of Brookfield's Infrastructure Group.

(Sam Pollock photo from Brookfield website)

A March 2017 article in The Motley Fool names 3 things that are different about BIP: 1) It's not your average MLP; 2) It relies on its parent company for almost everything; and 3) It does debt differently.

The article cited an example of how the parent company connection expands BIP's financial reach:

"Brookfield Infrastructure has access to larger pools of money to make acquisitions that would otherwise be beyond its grasp (because) ... private equity funds managed by Brookfield Asset Management typically own the bulk of the assets operated by Brookfield Infrastructure." "(In 2016) the company and institutional clients of its parent company agreed to acquire a controlling stake in a Brazilian natural gas transmission business.... The consortium consented to pay $5.2 billion for the 90% stake.... However, by joining its parent, BIP will be able to participate in the deal as a minority investor by acquiring a 28% stake for just $1.2 billion."

Why I'm long Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

John Lawlor's excellent June 2016 SA article about BIP solidified my commitment to take a stake in the partnership. John wrote, "[The Brookfield companies] excel at scouring the globe to uncover and acquire high-quality companies at attractive--at times distressed--prices."

This is my third article about BIP. A June 2016 article described the four operatineg segments and BIP's strategy. It disclosed my initial purchase at $28.37 (adjusted for the September 2016 3-for-2 split). A December 2016 article asked whether one might consider infrastructure as an asset class and provided more detail about the four operating segments: utilities, transport, energy and communications.

I'm long BIP because I respect the strength of the Brookfield enterprise and I believe their strategy and scale offer an attractive investment opportunity. Both BIP and BEP are in the utilities sector and both provide some diversity within that sector. BIP has aspects of a petroleum pipeline partnership, a telecom tower REIT, a utility and a transportation infrastructure company.

F.A.S.T. Graphs

(Graph from F.A.S.T Graphs)

I chose the Operating Cash Flow (or OCF) option for F.A.S.T. Graphs. This shows a general uptrend in OCF, with consistent distribution increases since 2009. BIF has a 42% debt-to-capitalization ratio. F.A.S.T. Graphs estimates solid gains for 2017-2019. At a price of $43.09 on October 6, BIP is near its all time high price of $44.91, which was made on August 21, 2017. BIP has made higher highs each year since 2009, and higher lows each year except for 2016. The current yield is 4.0%. The S&P credit rating is BBB+.

David Fish's Champions, Contenders and Challengers

David Fish includes BIP in his list of Dividend Contenders, those enterprises that have increased the dividend or distribution for at least 10 years. This is the 10th consecutive year for BIP, so it is a new entry to the Contenders list.

Simply Safe Dividends

Simply Safe Dividends gives BIP a dividend safety score of 88, which means it's distribution is considered safer than 88% of the companies in the SSD database. (100 is the top possible score.) The dividend growth score of 64 is not as strong, but above average. (50 is average.) The yield score is a relatively strong 79, which means it is higher than 79% of the companies in the SSD database.

(Graphic from Simply Safe Dividends)

BIP on Seeking Alpha

During the past 12 months, 20 articles have appeared on SA about BIP. Six of those have been written by Dividend Sensei, who views BIP as "the world's greatest utility" and the "world's best dividend growth stock." His August 10 2017 article states that "thanks to the world's greatest utility/infrastructure management team, a practically infinite growth runway, and bountiful access to some of the industry's lowest cost capital, Brookfield's future is as bright as ever." He sees BIP as "the world's most diversified utility," "the industry gold standard, and a true must own 'buy and hold forever' high-yield income growth investment, especially after the next market downturn offers up more attractive unit prices and yields."

Caiman Valores has written 3 articles about BIP. His February 9, 2017 article sees BIP as "one of the best dividend growth stocks around." He also sees two important catalysts for BIP: the need for rebuilding infrastructure and an improving global economic outlook.

The most recent SA article about BIP was written on October 6, 2017 by Wubbe Bos, who sees a 10% return for BIP, even though he believes the current price is elevated.

Valuation

I'm long Brookfield Infrastructure Partners. Currently, BIP represents 1.90% of the portfolio's market value and it contributes 2.14% of the portfolio's income. The current cost basis is $30.83. I would be happy to add more units of BIP, perhaps moving the percentage of the portfolio's market value to 2.10% or so. My target price for adding more units of BIP is $42.44, which would equate to a yield of 4.1% at the current distribution of $.435 per quarter, or $1.74 per year. I've set an alert with Custom Stock Alerts to be notified if BIP drops to $42.44.

