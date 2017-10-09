S&P 500: Feeling Hot, Hot, Hot

If February 2016 was complete despondency and pessimism for equities, then October 5th, 2017 was borderline euphoria. While we didn't see quite the extreme in sentiment to the upside as we did to the downside during Q1 2016, we're certainly getting close. The S&P 500 (SPY) is tied for the longest monthly winning streak in history, we're in the second longest period ever without a 3% pullback, and a couple measures of sentiment are getting quite overheated. What's most remarkable is we've managed to push higher through seasonal weakness (Aug, Sept, Oct), as if we were going to sell off this year, this is when it would have been expected. This has left the market with an RSI period of over 95, and other than 1994/1995 there is no real comparison to a market this explosive with a complete lack of draw-downs.

(Source: @abnormalreturns) (Source: Ryan Detrick, LPL Research)

Last year I posted this article and was laughed at in the comments section for my naivete and youth trying to compare "two totally different markets". By some miracle, my analysis has held up, and the run we've seen the past 15 months has resembled the 94'/95' move. The period was marked by a relentless bid under the market with little to no draw-downs.

Looking at the below charts, I had highlighted the similar 2-year consolidation in year 7 of a monthly up-trend after a major correction. While nowhere near perfect a comparison and solely from a technical standpoint, the setup from 2009 to 2016 was very similar to 1987 to 1994.

(Source: TC2000.com)

(Source: TC2000.com)

(Source: TC2000.com)

The above chart was what I highlighted as where I believed we currently we're in this pattern if we were able to break out to new all-time highs - similar to the ignition for the 94'/95' bull move. As we can see in the below chart, it's played out as close to as one could have hoped more. The only reason difference I can see is the velocity of the move. While the S&P 500 was up 41% from the breakout point as of 15 months into the new all-time highs, we are currently up roughly 20%. Thus from a historical standpoint, there is no reason we can't go higher here, and if we were performing in line with the stamina of the 94'/95' move, we'd be wearing our over S&P 500 3000 hats.

Looking at the chart below, we can see just how far the market was able to run without a meaningful correction. The market saw a 16-month 41% move before the bears were able to mount any type of correction, and they certainly made a valiant effort with the market seeing an 11% draw-down from the highs before continuing much higher.

(Source: TC2000.com)

As there are few other years to compare with the past 12 months in terms of returns vs. drawdowns, I figured it would be useful to see how the market operated under similar conditions in the past. As we can see from the above set of charts, it hasn't been all that helpful. The 1994/1995 bull move was clearly unlike anything we may ever see and according to that analog, we've got another 550 SPX points to go before any real correction. While I would be elated if this was the truth, the below caution lights make me a little skeptical.

Sentiment

(Source: Daily Sentiment Index Data, Author's Chart)

For new readers, the above chart is a chart I have built myself using Daily Sentiment Index Data (DSI). I have added custom moving averages to the chart and played with it for a few years and managed to find decently reliable buy and sell signals.

Bullish sentiment being in the red box (80% bulls to 100% bulls) is not a bearish sign. It's simply a sign to tread carefully and keep one's eyes open on relevant indicators like breadth and the short term trend. I absolutely do not move to cash when the market hits these sentiment readings; instead, I choose to either raise a little cash, tighten up stops, or just stop entering new positions if I am already aggressively long equities.

It is when bullish sentiment rolls over and changes its trend that we can see pullbacks and consolidations. This is why I care much more about the trend in sentiment than the sentiment reading itself. As an example of this, the S&P 500 went above the 80% bulls level in mid-November, selling simply due to a reading of 80%+ bulls left a lot of money on the table.

What the above table is showing us is that sentiment (white line) is hitting overheated levels and it's best to keep one's head on a swivel and be open to the potential for a pullback. What is worth noting is that buy and sell signals based on sentiment are much more powerful when they are also in the direction of the dominant trend. Therefore even though there is the potential to see a sentiment sell signal over the coming week or two, this is not forecasting some massive move or impending bear market. This is simply saying once again, "be cautious, the market is likely beginning a pullback or consolidation within the overall bull".

To illustrate this point, the November election buy signal (spike below green box and reverse) led to a nearly 10% up move, whereas peak to trough moves in sentiment have only led to 2-3% pullbacks. This is why I don't get in a tizzy when we see a sentiment sell signal when price is saying we're in a bull market. It's relevant yes and helpful to manage risk, but it's not a death knell like I'm sure perma-bears would love to spin it into.

Unfortunately for the bulls, below we've got yet another sentiment reading that is overheated levels. The Fear and Greed Index, which I place some weight on in conjunction with DSI, has only been this elevated (95%) one other time in the past 20 years - and this was November 2004. The market proceeded to move higher another 3%, and then pulled back over the following two quarters by nearly 6%. This is in line with what another indicator below is telling me which is interesting.

Before moving on, these two indicators can flash together and in unison, but rarely to this extreme. This is not an all-out sell signal for the market, I am not running to cash and I am not losing any sleep at night. I've raised a little cash and booked some profits on some positions with less of a profit cushion while holding tight to my biggest winners.

(Source: TC2000.com, CNBC.com)

Where's The Pull Backs?

While there's nothing special about returns in the S&P 500 (see chart at beginning of article), there is something special about returns without drawdowns. As we can see from the below table we're nearing unprecedented levels in terms of a 10% plus uptrend without a 3% correction. The average move without a 3% correction in a 10% plus uptrend is 107 days and a 30.81% move. Currently, we're sitting at 320 days and a 26.7% move since the last 3% correction. Evident from this is the fact that the magnitude of this move has clearly been less steep than nearly all of the other examples.

If anything this discredits the bears that have been saying we've been overbought the past 10-12 months, as past intermediate bull moves of this nature have had significantly more velocity to them.

Ultimately the below indicator isn't all that helpful either as we have no instances that have been similar to this one. The closest example would be the 1957-1958 move but it's really nowhere near apples to apples. The only real takeaway is that the average further move we should see in an intermediate bull move is 4%, and that we're likely beginning to finally get overdue for a pullback of at least 3-5%.

(Source: Nautilus Research)

Looking at the below image we've got the CNBC reminder of days without a correction that aired nearly 3 months ago now. The count is now up to 319 days without a 5% correction, nearly three times above the average.

Price

While everything above is important and worth paying attention to, it is all secondary and tertiary to price. Ultimately momentum and price win and they are going to go wherever they decide they wish to. The market has wanted to go up and that's where it's gone the past year and a half.

(Source: TC2000.com)

As we can see from the above chart, the short-term trend is higher and the upper support box has now moved to 2500-2520. As long as the short term trend is higher and the market remains above this support box, the indicators above only hold so much weight. If 2500 breaks to the downside on a daily close, then the bears may have another shot at taking a run at the 2415 area.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Looking at the above chart we can see a weekly look at the S&P 500 and the impressive run the market has gone on. Ultimately as long as the market is trending higher above its 40-week moving average, I see zero reason to panic. The 20-month moving average, 40-week moving average and 200-day moving average are my tools for helping to define a bull market. The S&P 500 is nowhere remotely near violating any of these moving averages so the big picture view is clearly higher. Until this moving average is broken to the downside (2402) on a weekly close, the bulls have control of all of the larger time frames and ultimately are calling the shots.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Finally looking at the above chart, we can see where things are starting to get overheated on the swing time frame. We can see the RSI has closed over 95 which in the past has been a leading indicator of short-term tops. I'm going to sound like a broken record but this is not a 'flee into cash' signal as I trade primarily off weekly and monthly charts. It's simply a signal that when coupled with other indicators says to pump the brakes on entering new positions and take a little profits on names that are either over-extended or names I'm looking to get rid of and I have a chance to sell into strength.

What's worth noting about the above chart is that while these RSI closes over 95 did not mark the short-term top, the market was typically on borrowed time short term if it did not top immediately. What this means is that in the instances that the market did continue higher, it rarely did so by more than 3%, and it always re-tested the level at which it triggered the RSI 95+ reading within 30 days. This is an attractive setup from the short side if we were to see a move into 2600, but I do not plan to short the market or any individual stocks unless a truly exceptional opportunity comes up.

So how does this all tie in and what does this all mean?

My big picture and medium-term view on the market remains higher, it is short term that I'm starting to see some caution lights.

I remain long my ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) position from last year at $62.00 when I bought the S&P 500 after it reclaimed its 200-day moving average in April of 2016. As mentioned in another article, I sold off 2/5 of this position near 2400 to book a profit. I continue to hold 3/5 of this position.

In addition to this, I remain long US equities and hold roughly 20 different names currently. The only tweak I have made given that we are overdue for a pullback is that I've raised some cash and am keeping between 12-15% cash levels until we can see a meaningful correction. The other rule that has triggered is that I am no longer allowed to enter any new non-commodity stocks until the market moves back into a green light for me. This is due to a different combination of elevated signals. This does not mean a stock bought Monday morning can't make money; it simply means that my entries are poor and I prefer to be patient when I see a market that is getting overheated short term.

With the risk of sounding like a broken record once again (but at the peril of being thought bearish), I remain very bullish this market long term and I believe any sharp pullbacks would be a buying opportunity. In the absence of any other way to really put it, the bears are screwed until they can take out the 2400 level. We've got a rising 200-day moving average there, swing lows and horizontal support, and a rising trendline all meeting up in that area. The longer the bulls are able to hold this market above support and build new bases, the more work the bears are going to have to do before getting through the reinforced concrete floor and trampolines the bulls have installed at 2400.

Above the 2500 level and the bulls have control of all of the time frames and sentiment also remains in bullish alignment which supports dips being bought. Below the 2500 level and sentiment will likely have fallen into a new sentiment sell signal and the short-term trend will have rolled over, and the bears may get another lease on life here. The momentum belongs to them on the short-term time frames on a daily close below 2500, but they're fighting an up-hill battle until 2400 is broken through.

I see no reason to book profits and book one's year here, but I would be lying if I did not believe short-term risks were getting elevated. Based on the above indicators flashing caution lights for me, I remain very long US equities, and I am not touching my UPRO position, but I am sitting in 15% cash as of Friday's close. This is the largest cash position and lowest equity position I have had since this bull move began in April 2016. This could all change as early as next week if we see a pullback as I would be elated with the opportunity to re-deploy my cash.

My cash position is not a choice of being worried about the market pulling back; it is more about seeing better bang for my buck with a small portion of capital in cash vs. invested. I am open to and would not be surprised at all to see a 3-5% pullback over the next 4 months and I would love to put fresh money to work at better levels on the S&P 500. Due to the fact that my best and most profitable positions tend to be put on just after sharp pullbacks, I'll be hiding out in 12-15% cash and keeping my fingers crossed we can see some turbulence ahead to put me back to 100%.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY, UPRO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.