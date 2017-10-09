Navios Maritime Holdings Inc: Acquisition Failure Is A Warning Flag

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc (NM) is the parent of Navios Maritime Partners LP (NYSE:NMM), Navios Maritime Acquisitions Inc. (NYSE:NNA) (which in turn is the parent of Navios Maritime Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NAP) and Navios South American Logistics Inc ("NSAL") a privately held corporation. Prior articles analyzing NM are available here.

NM entered into a term sheet on April 28th with HSH Nordbank to acquire a 24.23% interest in FSL Trust. Close of the acquisition was subject to final documentation with an exclusivity period to complete the transaction of September 30th.

The acquisition price of the 24.23% interest in FSL Trust and 100% of the related First Ship Lease Asset Management was estimated at $20 million. In addition, NM was obligated to fund a $20 million Convertible Second Mortgage (secured by FSL Trust's 23 vessels). Conversion of the Second Mortgage financing would result in NM owning 50.1% of FSL Trust.

The Term Sheet exclusivity period expired on September 30th and the FSL Trust announced the expiration of the transaction on October 3rd. Reasons for NM not fulfilling its obligations under the term sheet were not provided. NM previously entered two transactions with HSH Nordbank to acquire a mix of containerships, tankers, and dry bulkers through the Navios Europe I and II partnerships. It is therefore a surprise that NM failed to complete this transaction.

In contrast to the Europe I and II transactions, the FSL Trust deal was a stock transaction, so NM did not have the flexibility of allocating the purchase of the vessels to any of its subsidiaries. This undoubtedly complicated the financing of the transaction and it highlights the reality of NM's current situation. It does not have access to capital on a holding company level and its lacks the liquidity at the holding company level to complete even a modest sized transaction. This should serve as another warning sign to investors in NM.

Navios South American Logistics Update

NM owns 63.8% of NSAL. Although perceived as a potential source of near term cash flow by investors, the reality, as detailed in an article titled "NSAL Constrained by Debt Covenants", is less sanguine. NSAL's primary contract is with Vale for 4 million tons of iron ore transshipment per annum. The facility has a total capacity of 10 million tons per annum, but the facility is limited to handling 150,000 DWT bulk carriers as detailed on page 19 of the August NSAL Investor Presentation. Although NM trumpets the prospects of additional transshipment contracts for the Iron Ore Port, Vale (NYSE:VALE) is very unlikely to expand its use of the port.

Commercial production of iron ore commenced during 2017 at Vale's massive $14 billion S11D mine. Vale estimates that S11D will produce ore at a cost 41% below its current average cost of production. The mine will ultimately have an annual maximum production rate of 90 million tons. To support this level of production, Vale has entered numerous Contracts of Affreightment with various Chinese and Korean shipping companies for 30 300,000 to 400,000 DWT Very Large Ore Carriers ("VLOC"). Vale's financial investment in the S11D mine and its contractual commitments to the VLOCs that will carry the ore dwarf its contract with NSAL. Vale will focus on exploiting and maximizing the growth from its S11D mine and maximizing the utilization of the VLOCs under COA. Vale forecasts that S11D will reach 25% of production capacity by December 2017 and 100% of capacity by 2020. NSAL's iron ore port limitation is 150,000 DWT so it not able to handle the VLOCs under COAs. The small size of the mine in the Hidrovia and the port limitations are why Vale spent time and money trying to abrogate the contract with NSAL.

Finally, as detailed in this article, the Hidrovia has its limitations due to the narrow nature and seasonal fluctuations in water levels on some of its waterways. Vale will see out its current contract with NSAL but NM investors should be skeptical about additional transshipment tonnage being contracted.

Conclusion

NM's failure to close the acquisition of HSH Nordbank's ownership interest in FSL Trust once again highlights the parlous state of its liquidity and its lack of access to capital. This was my conclusion from "Navios Maritime Holding Earnings Takeaways":

The Dry Bulk Segment of NM remains highly leveraged, and its long-term viability remains in question (see debt maturity discussion above). Q2 results and management's forecasts for the 2H did nothing to dispel those concerns, though some upside is possible depending on the direction of Dry Bulk rates during Q4. NM is not at risk of failing financially through Q4 2108, but it will need to start to generate significant amounts of free cash during 2018 in order to address $431 million of debt payments and maturities during the next 17 months. Equity market value as a percentage of Enterprise Value is about 13-14%. A 1-2% change in Enterprise Value can therefore have an outsized impact on equity value (roughly 7 to 1). NM's equity may therefore be volatile during the 2H 2017 depending upon the direction of Dry Bulk rates.

That assessment continues to hold true today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.