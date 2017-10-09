MTBC Financial Milestones

The third quarter of 2017 was an important inflection point for (NASDAQ:MTBC). We will officially report our financial results on November 6, after our independent accountants review our financial statements for the third quarter, but here are some initial highlights of our accomplishments:

Repayment of Debt

On September 8, 2017, we fully repaid the balance of our $8 million of term loans from Opus Bank, which had outstanding balances of approximately $7.3 million as of January 1, 2017, almost two years ahead of maturity.

On September 28, 2017, we paid Prudential $5.3 million, comprised of principal and accrued interest, and completing our payment-in-full for the MediGain transaction.

During the third quarter, we sold approximately $7.9 million of additional Series A Preferred Stock, allowing us to repay these debts without diluting our common stockholders. Our last tranche closed on September 28 and was oversubscribed. Our Series A Preferred Stock (Nasdaq: MTBCP) is perpetual and redeemable (at our option) after November 2020. It is not convertible and pays monthly dividends at the rate of 11% per annum. We have paid cash dividends for 22 consecutive months, since the Series A Preferred Stock was first offered at the end of 2015. The monthly dividends on our preferred stock are less than the monthly principal repayments we were making to Opus Bank until September.



Strong Cash Position

Since May, 2017, our revenues have exceeded our cash operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization).

We ended September with approximately $2.7 million of cash and $2.0 million drawn on our revolver, and we are in the process of initiating a new, larger revolving line of credit with a bank that is very strong in healthcare and technology, that will leave us well-positioned for growth.

During the period from January to September, when we paid Prudential, our financial statements contained the required “going concern” language telling investors that additional financing was needed. Now that we have repaid our debts, have positive working capital, and are no longer in need of cash to finance monthly operations, we will evaluate if we have met all criteria to remove this disclosure in our next 10-Q. Our financial position has never been stronger.

talkEHR

During the third quarter of 2017, we launched talkEHR™, our next-generation, voice-enabled electronic health records (EHR) solution. We are excited by the ability to offer physicians a free, voice and AI-driven EHR, which includes electronic prescriptions, appointment scheduling, automated patient reminders, electronic claims submission and quality incentive support, as well as patient engagement applications such as a patient portal and a patient check-in app.

In our first 30 days we have signed new talkEHR clients representing 30 unique specialties, spanning across 42 states plus Guam and Puerto Rico. talkEHR is a great addition to our fully integrated, industry leading, cloud-based and mobile, MU-3 certified clinical platform, and we expect it to play an important role as we continue to grow our customer base.

A free EHR plays a unique role in our financial model. In our experience, physicians in small practices see great value in our revenue cycle management services, allowing them to maximize their collections while saving them money. Providers who use talkEHR can upgrade to our full-service package that includes end-to-end medical billing for 2.95% of a physician's collections. Several practices have upgraded already, and we believe that a free EHR may be a very cost-effective sales channel. Today, virtually all of our clients pay a bundled price for MTBC’s services, covering their use of our EHR as well as practice management system and mobile apps. We are pleased to have introduced the avant-garde talkEHR offering ahead of our peers, and believe it will help us boost our organic sales growth in future years.

EnrollmentPlus

On September 26, 2017 MTBC launched EnrollmentPlus™, a software-as-a-service (SAAS) solution which automates group insurance enrollment through our unique clearinghouse engine. This offering, targeted at major insurance carriers, enrollment vendors and third-party administrators, streamlines the insurance enrollment workflow, yielding significant benefits to all stakeholders. One of the 10 largest insurance carriers in the U.S. has entered into a contract to use this service, which will go live during fourth quarter. We see the potential to earn monthly SaaS revenue from this client and potentially many others in the future.

Earnings Call

I hope you will join us at 8:30 a.m. ET on Monday, November 6, 2017, when our management team will host a conference call to discuss our results for the first nine months of 2017. The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed under Events & Presentations at ir.mtbc.com. A replay of the conference call, as well as investor presentations, interviews with management, press releases and access to all our SEC filings are available at the same link.

Bill Korn is the Chief Financial Officer of MTBC

Disclosure: I am/we are long MTBC.

Business relationship disclosure: I am CFO of MTBC.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.