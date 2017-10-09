Apple: Play The Dip With Call Options

Apple’s stock strongly outperformed the market year-to-date 2017, just like it did in the past 12 years.

Long-term story of Apple

Apple Inc. (AAPL) hardly needs an introduction. The company has been at the top of Interbrand's annual Best Global Brands report year after year. Its electronic consumer products such as the iPhone, iPad and iWatch still remain highly popular. The revenue Apple has collected in the past years has been growing steadily, just as it stock price has.

In the graph below we compare the stock price performance of Apple over the last 12 years, with the stock price performance of the S&P500 index (SPY) and the Nasdaq index (QQQ). As you can see from the graph, Apple has strongly outperformed both indexes, delivering a growth in stock price over 3,600%.

Source: stockcharts.com

Since the beginning of this year, Apple has continued this outperformance against the two main stock indexes. The year-to-date performance for APPL is currently 35.6% versus 25% for the Nasdaq and 15% for the S&P500.

Source: stockcharts.com

In the beginning of September this year, the course changed for Apple. The stock price reached a high of $165 on the first of September and declined to a low of $149 on 25 September (a decline of 9.7%). At the moment I'm writing this article the stock price of AAPL is back at $155.2, still 5.9% below the earlier 52-week high price.

Source: stockcharts.com

Earlier in June this year, the stock price made a similar price move. The price pulled back from $156 to $142 (a decline of approximately 9%).

On the 7th of July I wrote an article on this price decline of Apple, in which I explained what I observed as the drivers behind that price correction during June and why they would have a limited impact on the fundamentals of Apple in the long term.

I recommended the purchase of call options on Apple. In this article we will have a look at how those call options have changed in price value and what we can expect from Apple in the coming months.

Short-term price correction

In my previous Apple article I explained the short-term sell-off by the following events:

A downgrade from investment banks and lower earnings outlook

A general pullback in stock prices from leading tech companies like Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL), Netflix (NFLX)

Disappointment from the WWDC event regarding the new iPhone release

A surprise drop in 2017 Q2 iPhone sales

After I wrote my article in early July, the stock price of Apple managed to rise above its previous high to higher highs. As of today, the stock price is again 9% below its previous high (like it was in July).

The reasons behind this new correction? In addition to the points here above:

Slow demand for the iPhone 8 model

Technical issues with the new iPhone

Uncertainty regarding their new iPhone X product

While these events may cause fear in the short-term for stockholders of Apple, I believed the impact would be limited for Apple in the coming months. The company is still generating high revenues from their classic product assortment which remains highly competitive with competing products, with gross margins around 38%. The recent events have not changed their business model or their profit potential in a fundamental way.

Just by looking at the valuation multiples of AAPL, we can see they are priced rather low comparing them with their peers:

Source: finviz.com

Review of my original AAPL call option position

Based on the points mentioned above, I purchased call options on AAPL with a strike price of $150 and an expiration date of 19 January 2018. Those options could have been bought at that time for $7.05. The stock price of AAPL at that moment was $144.5.

The options had declined as much as 43% as the stock price of AAPL only decline with 6.8%.

Looking back today at that position we can make the following table:

Observations from this table:

AAPL common shares appreciated 7% since I initiated the trade

The call options have appreciated 49%, a leverage effect of 7x compared with the common shares

The call options still have 105 days to go before they come to expire

While this performance of 49% is nice, the premium of the options has been higher in the past weeks. The highest price was $18.5 on 31 August, which would have given a ROI of 162%.

Source: optionistics.com

Looking at these price movements above, we can see a pullback in stock price offers leveraged investment returns for investors willing to invest their money in call options. The good thing here is that we get a new chance to profit from this opportunity. The recent price decline of APPL is very similar to the one of June earlier this year and based on the points mentioned above, I believe Apple's stock price will see higher levels by the end of this year.

For that reason I will remain my long position in these $150 AAPL calls expiring in January 2018.

In conclusion

The price correction we see right now in the stock price of AAPL was very similar to the price correction we saw earlier this year in June. Investors who remain bullish on Apple can leverage their investment return by purchasing call options on Apple during these sell-offs. This could be done earlier this year during the beginning of July and can still be done during the beginning of October this year.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL CALLS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.