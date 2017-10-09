Wells Fargo's Scott Wren: 5 To 7% Pullback By Year-End But Bull Fades After '18

More upside in developed international and emerging markets than in the U.S. by year-end 2018.

Scott Wren is Senior Global Equity Strategist at Wells Fargo Investment Institute (WFC). Previously he was a senior equity strategist with A.G Edwards.

Harlan Levy: Is there a strong positive side to the September job numbers?

Scott Wren: The hurricanes’ effect was pretty big, so I think you had to pretty much not pay attention to the non-farm payroll number.

What we’ve been paying attention to for the last year is the year-over-year change in average hourly earnings, which jumped up more. Before the hurricanes and for the last year we thought that late this year and early 2018 we’d see a 2.9 or 3.0 percent increase. We got that on Friday, and we’re not sure if that was influenced by the hurricane or not.

We’ve been watching wages, because if you get a pop-up in wages in a modest-growth economy, higher wages are going to negatively affect corporate margins. We thought that was a possibility late this year or early 2018 and that the market would really start worrying about that. That was one of the headwinds that we’ve been looking for, and there was that big one-month jump in September.

Also there were a lot of new full-time jobs. That’s always a good thing.

The unemployment rate kicked down, but I don’t pay too much attention to that, because part-time jobs count the same as full-time jobs. I pay more attention to the under-employment rate, people working part-time who can’t find full-time work, people who are unemployed, and those “marginally attached to the labor force.” That rate was 8.3 percent, a good improvement from the previous 8.6 percent. In September 2016 it was 10 percent. The labor market over the last four to six months is starting to tighten up and improve – no surprise – and we may be seeing the beginning of some wage pressure.

H.L.: What do you make of the stock market’s reaction to the job numbers?

S.W.: The market went down a little bit, but is going to look past those numbers, but it will start to think about whether the tighter labor market will pressure wages, and are higher wages going to affect corporate margins. It will affect earnings, and that’s a headwind for the market.

But the third quarter is over, and this earnings season we’re looking for 5 or 6 percent increases, a little ahead of the consensus. And there’s a low probability that we have a meaningful upside beat overall. In the first and second quarters, earnings came in meaningfully better than we had expected. We expected average S&P 500 earnings at $127 coming into 2017, and we’re at $129 now. Third quarter growth probably will be close to half of the second quarter’s number. You’re not going to see the earnings’ upside excitement and surprise from the first and second quarters. Earnings next year we’re looking for about 7 percent earnings growth, $138.

H.L.: What’s your take on the U.S. economy?

S.W.: As I said, we have a modest-growth economy. We’re expecting 2.3 percent growth for this year and 2.4 percent for 2018.

The market has not believed the Federal Reserve when they said they would hike interest rates three times in 2018. I think it’s going to hike rates in December almost for sure. We don’t expect two times next year. To do it three times with a modest-growth economy is a headwind. That’s been a concern of ours, with valuations stretched.

H.L.: Do you expect a sell-off, a correction, or a recession soon?

S.W.: We’re in the pullback camp. We expect the market to finish lower than it is right now. We’ve got a slightly adjusted target from earlier this year and expect the S&P to end at 2,300 or 2,400. A 5 to 7 percent pullback by year-end wouldn’t be a surprise, and it would be an opportunity. We’ll see some new highs in 2018, and our 2018 year-end target range is 2450 to 2,550, and we’re not expecting much out of the market.

But I don’t think the bull market cycle is over. We can look with a reasonable amount of confidence through 2018, but once you get beyond 2018, we have less confidence to project out that far. We’ll be dependent on policy. This expansion is long in the tooth and needs a fiscal push out of Washington to keep it going. What Congress and the administration should be thinking about is what’s needed to extend this expansion for a few more years.

The chance of avoiding a recession in the next four years is low, based on history. The average expansion lasts 4 ½ years, and we’re in the ninth year, so we need a fiscal push. Lower taxes, less regulation, infrastructure spending, they’re all well and good, but they have to be implemented. One of them is not enough. We need a lot of things happening in a significant magnitude to push the economy ahead.

We’re skeptical that will happen. We look for nothing to happen this year, and we don’t have a high degree of confidence that tax cuts will happen, and we don’t have that built in any of our projections.

If the Trump administration’s initial proposal is implemented it’s going to be much watered down, so I don’t have a high degree of conviction that we’re going to get some fiscal push out of Washington.

H.L.: How serious is the uncertainty caused by the administration and the president and his volatility?

S.W.: I don’t pay attention to any of that noise. I think there’s a lot of certainty. People get too caught up in the noise. There are some good things that they want to do. People pay attention to the wrong things. Is he volatile? Sure, but clearly he’s built a big business empire, so he must not be that volatile. He’s not a politician. He’s not politically correct. That’s why he got elected.

H.L.: What are the chances that he’ll launch a nuclear attack on North Korea?

S.W.: He’s not going to do that. The probability of that is very, very slim. It doesn’t have a zero probability but a low probability of escalating. It’s highly likely that Russian, China, the U.S., Japan, South Korea are doing a lot of backdoor talking, and I think there’s some possibility of meaningful coordinated pressure on North Korea. For 30 years toying with North Korea has done nothing to stop it from getting close to nuclear bombs. Eventually, they’re going to have one.

Dear Leader wants to stay in power and has a good life, and I don’t think he wants to do anything crazy.

H.L.: Would you advise the average investor to get out of the market and wait?

S.W.: You could make that argument based on where we think the market’s going to be at the end of next year. But we could be wrong, and the market goes higher, and the U.S. and international economies accelerate a lot more than we think.

But if we get that 5 to 7 percent pullback by year-end, that’s an opportunity to buy. You might have to think in terms of dividend income. So I think it’s a bad idea to get out of the market, sit there, and try to get in at the right time. They need to stay invested and earn their dividends. You may see that large-cap stocks have really run up and decide to take some money off the table, but it would be a mistake to lighten up too much.

H.L.: What stock sectors do you like?

S.W.: We want our investors to be in more cyclical sectors like industrials, financials, and the consumer discretionary sectors. We don’t want them to get defensive.

We’re also overweight healthcare, purely a valuation call, because pharmaceuticals and biotech stocks were hit very hard during the presidential campaign, since both candidates were talking about price controls. But those are coming back. They’ve had a good year.

The industrial sector is very internationally-oriented. We think there’s more potential upside in the developed international, like the EAFA [Europe-Asia-Far East] index and emerging markets index than in the U.S. between now and year-end 2018, but not dramatically better than this year.

An investor might consider rebalancing, taking some money off the table in large-cap U.S. stocks and reallocate that to emerging or developed international markets. Our investors are very much underweight anything international. They’re not in line for a long-term or strategic allocation.

On a year-to-date basis, a bit over 40 percent of the increase in the S&P 500 is in the technology sector, which makes up about 23 percent. We had been overweight tech and cut out of that early this year. In hindsight that was a mistake, because we left money on the table. Technology is not overvalued for the most part as a sector. The FANG-type stocks were responsible for a decent amount of the tech sector’s push on the overall index. The sector as a whole is not at unreasonably high valuations, but you certainly don’t want to be underweight technology.

H.L.: What sectors don’t you favor?

S.W.: We’re underweight consumer staples and utilities, two defensive sectors. Utilities have underperformed but haven’t done terribly.

We’re also underweight energy, because, basically, the valuations there are high, even though they’ve been by far the worst performer, down over 9 percent on a year-to-date basis. It’s rallied back a little bit, but overall there’s too much supply on the market in oil and natural gas. Our commodities team is underweight commodities. They want to short oil every time it’s at $50 or better. We’re watching every sector, because energy prices have popped up more than we thought.

The one we’re watching most closely is consumer discretionary. We’re getting late in the cycle. That’s been the best performer in this recovery. Usually consumer discretionary stocks don’t outperform at the very end of the cycle.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.