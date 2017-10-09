Rigel Pharmaceutical: An Update

Fostamatianib's next indications are for AIHA and IgAN that have no approved drugs. Both are in a phase 2 study with results due in 2018.

Even with an FDA approval, I have doubts about its sales, due to two existing approved drugs.

This is a quick update on Rigel (NASDAQ:RIGL), one of the three companies [RIGL, Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT), TiGenix NV (NASDAQ:TIG)], that are expecting a near term catalyst (e.g. an FDA approval, or market launch).

First, the good news

Rigel submitted their NDA in April 2017 for its lead drug candidate, Fostamatinib, in ITP (immune thrombocytopenia), and is expecting to hear a decision by April 17, 2018. The results of two phase 3 studies are found in this press release. (see Figure 1)

Figure 1. Results of Rigel's phase 3 trial (Study 047 and Study 048)

As you can see that the combined results of the two phase 3 studies are positive and statistically significant, (though in the second study, 048, the result is not statistically significant because one patient in the placebo arm also showed a positive response).

However, the company has indicated that the two studies are using the same protocol, and the FDA should accept the combined results. Based on the positive results of phase 3 studies, this NDA is likely to receive an approval in April, 2018.

Then, there is the bad news

There are two treatments, Romiplostim and Eltrombopag, both approved in 2008 for ITP. These drugs work well and the response rate reaches 75-80% (i.e. 75-80% of treated patients have shown a stable platelet response, the trial's primary end point), vs. 18% reported in Rigel's phase 3 studies.

In addition, for patients who are resistant to either one of these approved drugs, studies have shown that these patients can be treated safely and effectively by the other, and vice versa.

Studies also show that the long-term use of these two treatments is safe. (treatment 1, treatment 2)

One study has indirectly compared the efficacy and suggested that Romiplostim has a greater efficacy than Eltrombopag.

Another paper reported the cost effectiveness of the two drugs and concluded that Eltrombopag was as effective as but less costly than Romiplostim.

In short, there are two safe and effective drug treatments which are well established in the ITP market, which was estimated to reach $566 million by 2020.

Rigel indicated that it is a good thing for ITP patients to have more treatment options. However, from a competition point of view, it is difficult to see how Rigel's Fostamatinib, if/when approved, can make any significant inroads into the market share, given the fact that Fostamatinib does not seem to have obvious competitive advantages (besides having a different mechanism of action) over these two current approved treatments, which have quite effectively covered most of the ITP market since their approval in 2008.

It is possible that Fostamatinib does provide a safe and effective alternative to those who cannot take either Romiplostim or Eltrombopag. However, since this has not been specifically studied, there is no way of knowing if this is the case, or how many ITP patients fall into this category.

Finally, some better news.

Rigel is pursuing two more indications using Fostamatinib.

For AIHA (autoimmune hemolytic anemia), Rigel has recently reported positive results in the first stage of a phase 2 study. The response rate is better than in the ITP study, with 35% (6/17) of treated patients meeting the pre-specified primary end point. AIHA affects approximately 40,000 adult patients in the US.

The third indication using Fostamatinib is IgA Nephropathy (IgAN). It is estimated that there are 82,500 - 165,000 cases in the US, with a higher prevalence in Asia. A phase 2 study of Fostamatinib in IgAN is ongoing and will finish enrollment in 2017, with full results expected in 2018.

Unlike ITP, there is currently no disease specific approved treatment for either AIHA or IgAN. Therefore, if Fostamatinib successfully completes the clinical and regulatory process for AIHA and/or IgAN, it will be the first approved drug specifically for these two indications, which should be a significant value driver for this company.

Conclusion

Even with an approval in April 2018, it remains unclear how big a market share in ITP, Rigel's Fostamatinib will be able to generate, when competing with the two well established approved treatments. The next two indications look promising and should be more significant if Fostamatinib continues to show positive results in phase 2 and 3 trials.

For these reasons, there is no great urgency to start a long position, but for those who have done their DD and like Rigel's story, perhaps keep an watchful eye on the company in 2018 as it reports trial results for AIHA and IgAN.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.