3 Signs The Reflation Trade Is Returning

The market could be pricing in success by the Trump administration in seeing through their tax reform plan.

There are three signs in the market the reflation trade could be back again.

There are some signs that the reflation trade is returning. It was last seen in the markets when Trump was elected as the next POTUS (President Of The United States), but quickly faded away along with his pre-election promises on tax reform and infrastructure spending.

The first sign of a reflation trade is a stronger USD, alongside rallying equity markets. The USD Index has found some respite of late, bouncing from multi-year support levels of 92, as seen in the chart below. The surge in the greenback was pretty rapid, and it coincided with US equity indices making new highs.

In my opinion, a rallying USD and equity indices are signs of a market pricing in higher inflation levels going forward, due to a stronger economy. In contrast, a rallying USD alongside flagging equities indicate that the market is unconvinced with the health of the economy, and that investors are likely worried that too strong a USD (or Fed raising rates too quickly) might hinder economic recovery.

Not all equity markets are doing well, however. Emerging market equities recorded their lowest level of inflows since January. This is a second sign of a reflation trade, where emerging market equities become less attractive investment vehicles in the midst of a rising interest rate environment. If developed market bonds can provide a more attractive yield than before, emerging market equities and bonds become less attractive investments due to their higher levels of risk.

At the same time, the USD appears to have broken out against some key emerging market currencies, such as the Mexican Peso and South African Rand, as seen from the weekly charts below:

USDMXN (above) had been consolidating in a narrow range of 17.5 to 18.0, and has since broken out of the range.

USDZAR (above) has broken out of a triangle, which indicates further upside, possibly towards the 14.50 levels.

The third sign that the reflation trade is emerging once again is flagging gold prices. As seen from the chart below, XAUUSD had been trading between a range of 1,205 and 1,296 for a few months, before briefly breaking out above 1,300. This seems like a false break, however, and XAUUSD prices have slid back down below 1,280 ever since.

The bearish price action in XAUUSD has been somewhat surprising, given the tensions between North Korea and the US. This tells me the market is more focused on the reflation theme, where Gold typically struggles in a rising rate environment as it does not provide investors with any yield. At the same time, inflation levels are not stellar enough to provide a boost to XAUUSD as a vehicle to hedge against inflation.

In conclusion, I have detailed three signs that indicate a reflation trade could be gathering steam: 1) rising USD accompanied by rallying developed market equities, 2) weakness in emerging market equities, and 3) flagging XAUUSD prices.

The market could be starting to price in Trump succeeding in implementing tax reform in the country, which would on paper lead to tax savings for US companies. The savings could translate into greater re-investment capabilities by companies, as well as higher levels of share buybacks or dividends paid to investors. I understand most investors might remain skeptical about Trump actually seeing through on his tax reform plan, but there are key signs the reflation trade could truly be back for good this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.