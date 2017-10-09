Floating Rate Loans In A Portfolio - How Much?

An allocation to floating rate loans would have worked to lower overall portfolio volatility over the past 20 years in a traditional bond portfolio.

Complacency in these times can wreak havoc for a traditional fixed income portfolio. What used to be perceived as safe may no longer be if rates continue to grind higher.

The aim of this article is to discuss how loans can be incorporated into a traditional portfolio, and to what extent.

Floating rate loans have been on the radar for many investors as of late, and for good reason. The issue, however, is that some investors carry the misconception that it is a decision between either loans or traditional bonds. The aim of this article is to discuss how loans can be incorporated into a traditional portfolio, and to what extent.

After years of steadily declining interest rates and near-zero policy for the lion’s share of the last decade, the Fed has been embarking on a tightening cycle, with the fourth such rate hike having occurred in June. Bond yields have responded accordingly reaching 2.35% as of October 5, after bottoming in July 2016 at a historic low of 1.36%.

Market participants that are of the view that rates have yet to move higher still, are looking to take prudent actions to shield conventional bond portfolios from the negative impact on bond prices that can arise from a march higher in rates.

Floating-rate loans deserve consideration as a strategic portfolio allocation because they can offer:

1. Protection against interest rate risk: Loans have near-zero interest rate duration and therefore are hardly sensitive to interest rate fluctuations. Floating rate loans have coupons that reset every 30 to 90 days, on average, and are based on a fixed spread over a variable benchmark (generally LIBOR). Contrasting this with U.S. Corporate Investment Grade Bonds, the current duration of 7.6 means that a 1% rise in interest rates would result in a 7.6% decline in prices.

Table I: Durations of Various Fixed Income Indices

Index Duration Bloomberg Barclays Corporate IG Index 7.6 Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury Index 6.2 Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index 6.0 Bloomberg Barclays U.S. High Yield Index 3.9 S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index 0.4

Source: Bloomberg as of September 30, 2017

2. Attractive yields: The yields available from floating rate loans are typically among the highest global fixed-income sectors.

3. A structure designed to mitigate credit risk: A senior and secured position in the capital structure provides a layer of protection that is unique in the fixed income market. This means that investors would receive principal and income before other debt or equity holders. In addition, given that loans are secured, the assets can be transferred to the loan holder in the event of a default. Because of this, an important point is that recovery rates for loans have been high historically – approximately 70% on average over the past 30 years.

4. A good portfolio diversifier: Loans historically have outperformed the broad bond market in flat and rising rate environments, resulting in a historically low correlation with traditional fixed-income sectors.

Table II: 10 Year Correlations of Various Fixed Income Indices with the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index

Index Correlation Bloomberg Barclays Corporate IG Index 0.42% Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury Index -0.46% Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index 0.0% Bloomberg Barclays U.S. High Yield Index 0.86%

Source: Bloomberg as of September 30, 2017

What portion of a portfolio should loans make up?

Although loans have the potential to deliver a high yield and have very little interest rate risk, they carry increased levels of credit risk, more comparable to that of high yield bonds.

Chart I: Annual Default Rates of Loans and Corporate High Yield Bonds

Source: Eaton Vance as of September 30, 2017

With this in mind, loans should not make up a larger portfolio allocation than what an investors risk appetite would be for corporate high yield. However, this should not deter potential investors from the space.

Although loans have had higher volatility historically, the extremely low (or negative) correlations between loans and conventional fixed income securities has helped to greatly reduce risk over the past 20 years when added to a bond portfolio. As illustrated in the two charts that follow, an allocation to floating rate loans (represented by the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index) would have worked to lower overall portfolio volatility over the past 20 years in traditional bond portfolios, while maintaining a similar return profile. The Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index and the Barclays U.S. Corporate Investment Grade Index have been used in this illustration.

Chart II: Loans in a Portfolio with U.S. Bonds

Source: Proprietary chart, data from Morningstar Direct as of Sept 30, 2017

Chart III: Loans in a Portfolio with U.S. Corporate Investment Grade Bonds

Source: Proprietary chart, data from Morningstar Direct as of Sept 30, 2017

It is worth keeping in mind that these figures span a period of exceptional performance for high duration fixed income investments. Looking forward, exposure to securities with lower interest rate sensitivity and low correlations can benefit an investor to a much further extent.

One last point

High yield bonds and floating rate loans have exhibited relatively high correlations in the past, so which investment should one choose?

This strategic asset allocation decision should be guided by one’s expectations of two things: interest rates and credit risk. Rising rates generally occur in periods of economic strength which bode well for both loans and high yield bonds. Although high yield bonds have much lower interest rate duration than investment grade bonds, it is significantly higher than that of loans. In a rising rate environment, loans can do more to shield a portfolio from the impact of interest-rate risk on prices and act as a diversifier while still delivering a high yield, whereas high yield bonds can see their prices impacted negatively to an extent.

Although rising rates generally bode well for loans as the floating rate feature reduces interest rate risk, too large of a move can potentially increase the credit risk of the underlying issuers as they find it harder to service debt, potentially raising default risk.

In my next article, we will take a closer look at how a true floating rate loan position can be achieved through ETFs.

