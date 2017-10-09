Gold, Silver and the Sprott/Central Fund Arrangement

The Central Fund and Sprott Trusts offers precious metals investors a unique opportunity to invest in bullion rather than paper.

Precious metals are among the very few asset classes remaining which offer attractive valuation, favorable technicals, and strong fundamentals.

The price of CEF has traded at a wide range to NAV ranging from a discount of 17%+- to a premium of 27%+-. The discount at announcement was 6.56%.

Central Fund of Canada Class A shares will be merged into a new Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust at NAV. The Sprott trusts typically trade within 1% of NAV.

Central Fund of Canada and Sprott, Inc announced a plan of arrangement under which Sprott will acquire management of Central Fund of Canada.

Central Fund of Canada - The Basics

Central Fund of Canada has two share classes. The Class A shares (CEF) own gold and silver bullion and pay a fee of 0.31%+- to the asset manager. The common shares own the asset manager which collects the fee.



CEF trades as a Closed End Fund which means the number of shares are fixed and the NAV fluctuates with the price of the underlying bullion (2/3 gold and 1/3 silver). Bullion is sold periodically to pay the management fee.

The price of CEF has historically traded at a wide range to NAV which has ranged from a discount of 17%+- to a premium of 27%+-.

Central Fund highlights a number of advantages of owning the fund including safety:

Central Fund's Gold and Silver Bullion is stored in the highest security rated treasury vaults at a Canadian chartered bank on an unencumbered, allocated and segregated basis.

CEF is classified as a Passive Foreign Investment Company which can make life complicated for US taxpayers; however taxpayer filing of a Qualified Election Form on a timely basis should insure standard Capital Gain and Loss treatment for US taxpayers. This avoids the Collectibles Tax levied on some ETFs such as the SPDR Gold Shares (GLD).

Sprott - The Basics

Sprott is a global asset manager providing investors with access to highly-differentiated precious metal and real asset investment strategies.

Sprott is the manager of two gold and silver related trusts which trade as Closed End Funds:

The Sprott Physical Gold and Silver trusts typically trade within 1% of NAV.

The new Sprott Pyhsical Gold and Silver Trust, into which CEF will be merged, will carry a management fee of 0.40%.

Sprott describes its Trust holdings as fully allocated assets held in trustworthy storage.

The Trusts' precious metals are fully allocated which provides the Trusts with direct beneficial ownership. Unlike other bullion funds, the Trusts do not have an unallocated account that is used to facilitate transfers of bullion between financial institutions that act as authorized participants. .... ... the Trusts store their precious metals in custody with the Royal Canadian Mint, a Federal Crown Corporation of the Government of Canada. There is no levered financial institution between the unitholders and the Trusts' physical bullion and no risk of financial loss in the event of a bankruptcy or nationalization of the financial institution.

The Arrangement

Sprott has entered into an "arrangement" to purchase the common shares of Central Fund Of Canada (the asset manager) and merge the Class A shares of Central Fund Of Canada into a new Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust.

The Central Fund Of Canada common shareholders get a fat payout, Sprott gets to collect the fees for managing a bullion cache which will double in size, and CEF shareholders get shares in the new Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust at NAV.

The transaction is expected to close early in the first quarter of 2018 subject to shareholder approval. The common shareholders have already approved the transaction and the Class A shareholders are unlikely to oppose the reduction in discount to NAV.

The Good

The recent 6.56% discount to NAV has fallen by half since announcement of the arrangement. Given the much tighter spreads to NAV of the Sprott Physical trusts, CEF should trade even closer to NAV by the time the deal closes in early 2018. Overall, this could provide up to 7%+- (6.56% / 93.44%) in gains to pre-announcement shareholders in CEF.

The total Assets Under Management in the Sprott gold and silver related trusts will double. Combined trading volumes should double to a daily average of 1 million shares which should improve liquidity.

The Bad

Sprott's management fee will increase to 0.40% from CEF's 0.31% as quoted by CEFConnect. It should be noted that recent CEF expenses have been higher due to costs involved in a failed attempt to thwart the Sprott takeover.

Sprott pays no dividend on its trusts so CEF shareholders will lose the token, one cent annual dividend.

CEF often trades at a premium when precious metals are in demand. Investors who purchased CEF at a discount had a reasonable prospect that CEF would move to a significant premium (20%+??) to NAV when precious metals met higher demand. That won't happen if the new Sprott trust trades in a 1% range of NAV.

The Taxes

The transaction is expected to be a tax free exchange.

The new trust is to be classified as a Passive Foreign Investment Company; however taxpayer filing of a Qualified Election Form on a timely basis, is expected to insure standard Capital Gain and Loss treatment for US taxpayers.

Future opportunity

Precious metals appear to be gaining favor as an investment and often perform well in times of equity market stress. At some point, we are going to get a Bear Market and precious metals are likely to see increased demand.

China, Russia, Iran, and India are among world economies seeking to become less dependent on the US Dollar for political reasons. While the move toward "de-dollarization" is nascent and unlikely to have a major immediate impact on the huge US Dollar currency market; it is more likely to have a near term impact on gold. A recent example of the de-dollarization trade is the Chinese gold-backed oil futures contracts to be traded on exchanges in Shanghai and Hong Kong.

The world has two very large and growing economies which are gaining influence: India and China. In particular, China's "Silk Road" initiative is ambitious and not to be ignored on a long term basis. China is already the global leader in trade, and as it continues to grow its trading base, gold-backed Yuan may replace an increasing number of niches in US Dollar based trade.

Technicals

Monthly charts show that both gold and silver have been challenging and exceeding overhead technical resistance from the 2011 Bear Market in precious metals. Both have pulled back but appear to be correcting rather than initiating a fresh decline. Both show confirming On Balance Volume.

Gold futures recently challenged its final major trendline resistance from the 2013 secondary high at $1355. Gold could reasonably pull back to $1246-$1265 which I view as a buying opportunity. Gold should return to its 2013 high of $1434 within 12 to 24 months. My long term price targets are $1539 and $1674.

Silver has moved through 3 levels of trendline resistance and is now retesting Trendline #3.

Silver still needs a bit of a boost to challenge its final trendline resistance at $19.50; however, like gold, the base is wide and constructive. Silver futures could reasonably pull back to $16.25+- and I would view such a pullback as a buying opportunity. Silver will likely take longer to reach targets at $28.28 and $32.29. I expect silver will return to its 2013 high at $25.16 within the next 2-3 years.

The overall rate of appreciation for silver could be significantly higher than for gold. Should this prove true, a blend of gold and silver would provide superior returns over gold.

Valuations Are Historically Reasonable

Equity valuations are pushing the upper historical boundary of virtually every reliable metric including CAPE 10, Market Cap / GDP, and Q-Ratio. So too are bond yields and credit spreads pushing lower historical boundaries.

One look at the gold and silver charts shown above informs the investor that precious metals are far from being at historical highs. Gold is at 2/3 of its historical high and silver is at 1/2 of its historical high.

SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Shares is an ETF which seeks to track the price of gold minus the Trust expenses.

The trust Fact Sheet states that "HSBC Bank Plc is the custodian for the gold held by the SPDR Gold Trust. Gold is held in custody in an “allocated account,” which means that the Trust has full ownership of the gold bars, and the custodian may not trade, lease or lend the bars.

The trust Prospectus reveals that gains from the sale of SPDR Gold Shares are subject to taxation as "Collectibles":

Under current law, gains recognized by individuals from the sale of “collectibles,” including gold bullion, held for more than one year are taxed at a maximum rate of 28%, rather than the 20% rate applicable to most other long-term capital gains.

Conclusion

Gold and silver appear to be completing a long and very large bottom which is entirely appropriate considering the size of the blow-off top. Long and large bottoms are generally supportive of long and substantial rallies. There appears to be considerable long term potential for appreciation in both gold and silver.

Economic and geopolitical considerations are likely to prove supportive to precious metals over the next 3 to 5 years, perhaps even longer.

Sprott's merger of CEF into a new Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during 1Q 2018 will prove rewarding to existing CEF shareholders by clipping the large discount to NAV. On a longer term basis, CEF investors will lose the opportunity for some premium to NAV; however premiums and discounts are incidental to the fundamental and technical reasons we own precious metals.

The merger of Central Fund into to the Sprott Trusts offers investors the opportunity to choose among Sprott Gold, Sprott Gold and Silver (symbol to be assigned on merger), and Sprott Silver. Historically, the returns from Central Fund's blend of gold and silver holdings has lagged that of the pure gold Sprott Gold or SPDR Gold; however silver may outperform gold in the years ahead.

While the SPDR Gold ETF offers a liquid alternative to the Sprott Physical trusts, taxable accounts may fare better by with the Sprott trusts by filing Qualified Election Forms with their tax returns. Failing to do so on a timely basis could prove costly.

I believe that the Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust or the Sprott Physical Gold Trust will prove to be suitable replacements for CEF. SPDR Gold could be an attractive alternative for non-taxable accounts. I have a $15-$16 24-month price target on CEF and a $12-$13 24-month price target on PHYS. I have a $138-$146 24-month price target on GLD.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CEF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have been accumulating CEF for several months and hold a substantial position in my personal accounts. I may acquire a position in PHYS by outright purchase and/or trade my existing CEF shares for PHYS. CEF is included in one or more fund baskets used for the TAAS Global Strategies although it is not currently held in any Strategy.