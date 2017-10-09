Squeezing 5.9% From Allstate

Investors clamoring for yield often bid up the same dividend stocks in a quest to achieve some sort of meaningful income on their money in the age of rock bottom rates. That tunnel vision can be somewhat detrimental in cases where securities that are a bit different but still quite useful are ignored. One such area is preferred stocks, and in this article, I’ll look at one from insurance giant Allstate (ALL).

Allstate’s common stock yield is just 1.6% so it isn’t particularly interesting from an income perspective. After all, you can buy the SPY or any number of individual stocks and get a better yield than that. Allstate, then, isn’t about the income but about the massive appreciation the stock has seen over the recent past. That’s tremendous for shareholders but for those that need income, say, for retirement funding, stocks like ALL don’t necessarily fit the bill.

However, if you like Allstate’s financials and think it will be around for a long time (I do), you have the chance to bet on that future being strong while achieving high rates of income. The security in question here is a preferred stock that was issued three years ago under ticker ALL-F or potentially ALLpF depending upon your broker. Let’s take a look at what this is and what it can do for you if you’re after high rates of income.

This is a preferred stock that was issued by Allstate back in 2014, and as a preferred stock, it has no maturity date. Preferred stock is different from debt in that debt always has a stated maturity date; preferred stock is perpetual. That means this issue could theoretically be around forever, assuming Allstate doesn’t call it and that the company itself sticks around in its current form. The former is a variable we’ll never know the answer to, but the latter is something I’m reasonably confident of. However, both of these are risks to owning any preferred stock, so if you’re interested in this one, just take note.

As a preferred stock, it pays dividends every quarter at a headline yield of 6.25%. That is right at four times what the common stock pays and puts it firmly in the high-yield category. Unfortunately, the preferred is trading at a $1.30 premium to the issue price as of now, putting the current yield at 5.94%. That’s still very strong, and while I don’t necessarily think investors would be cross over losing the 30 bps of yield, the fact that the preferred is trading for a premium introduces a bit of risk with respect to the fact that it may be called.

I mentioned it can be called and the date at which that can happen is any time after October of 2019. In other words, this issue will be around for at least two more years, but Allstate does have the ability to retire it after that if it so chooses. In my experience, firms actually going through the process of calling preferreds is pretty rare, although it does happen of course. I don’t see that as a huge risk but again, you should understand what you’re buying. If Allstate does redeem this one, it would pay $25 per unit, meaning you’d be on the hook for the $1.30 premium over that price you’d have to pay to buy it today. That introduces 65 cents annually – roughly speaking – of principal risk you’re incurring by purchasing today should Allstate call it in two years’ time. Again, I think the risk of that is pretty low in my experience but that is the level of risk you’re taking.

Of course, in two years, you’re entitled to just over $3 in dividends, so it isn’t like you’d see an outright loss of $1.30 if it does get called. Your net would be in the neighborhood of $1.75 over the two-year period, which isn’t amazing, but is hardly catastrophic.

Any income security like this one is subject to interest rate risk. When rates move up or down, securities like this one move around as well. Indeed, that is why it is up to better than $26 as of this writing; rates have remained low. This could go even higher or it could come back down to earth; we'll just have to wait and see. But this one is certainly going to be subject to some form of interest rate risk, even if it only moves a bit over time.

On the whole, ALL-F is a strong bet on Allstate’s continued good fortune without the price risk of a common stock, while paying you nearly 6% annually at the current price. The risk of it getting called is minor, and while it would be suboptimal, you’d hardly go broke if it does get called. I like ALL-F here despite the premium because there are so few ways in today’s market to get a nearly 6% yield and this one looks very safe.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.