What My Foreclosure Experience Taught Me About Margin Restrictions: A Case Study (Part II Of III)

IB's risk assessment that it circulated regarding how VIX relates to SPX is actually quiet reasonable if a past episode is conjoined with increased sensitivities between SPX and XIV.

IB definitely has the obligation to get out in front of such a situation, in order to seek the best interests of shareholders, clients, and to demonstrate self-oversite.

It will be difficult if not impossible for IB to separate Dumb Money traders from the rest: the concept is fluid.

Note To Reader: this piece uses a true personal narrative and background to thread key themes together for the here and now. This piece is not about me; instead it serves as a reminder that "margin", either in the literal or the more figurative sense, can create some pretty intense consequences.

I have created starred-off sections that are interesting, but not essential, to you getting the core argument of this piece.

If you are an investor rather than a trader, there are still some interesting ideas about risk to ponder here. You may find the piece fruitful, as traders tend to have a more targeted notion of how to gauge their risks than do investors due to the nature of their business.

In that light the piece can still be quite instructive, even if you don't trade margin at all. I will include "the investor version" in terms of actionables once we reach the conclusion.

Thesis: Raising margin requirements on volatility-related products is very good policy on the part of Interactive Brokers (IBKR) and other brokers (Part I); IB necessarily deals with very real challenges in deciding on policies that preserve its interests and protect some (but not all) of its clients (Part II); thus far IB's implementation has created unnecessary disruption to traders across the entire spectrum of trader-sophistication levels (Part III). Both the well-intentioned shifts to policy and the botched execution thereof necesitates decisions on behalf of clients.

I 'wish like hell' that Marshall & Ilsley Bank (who was later fire sold to BMO Harris) had never loaned me money to buy that beautiful acre. I'd still have an 820 FICO, and my net worth would be higher. If wishes were fishes.

More to the point: M&I also "wishes" they hadn't loaned me money. A bank that had been around since 1847, the "gold standard" of lending in the Midwest, would likely still be around had it not loaned so much money into a particular region and product. BMO Harris scooped the ruined lender up in 2011 at a bargain price. Everybody (except maybe BMO) lost. From the Seattle Times:

The story of how M&I went from being the "gold standard" of banking - a term repeated by several bankers - to the latest victim of the mortgage meltdown was written in the corporation's headquarters on Water Street in downtown Milwaukee. But it played out in Arizona and Florida, where the once-staid bank went looking for profits and growth it couldn't find in the Midwest. The markets it targeted were known for huge and rapid fluctuations in property values - movements difficult for Midwest bankers to fathom, said Jeffrey Gaia, chairman and CEO of the Biltmore Bank in Phoenix. "The variations between the highs and lows are minuscule in the Midwest," said Gaia, a native of St. Louis who has been in Arizona since 1988. "In Arizona, they are as high and deep as the Grand Canyon." So are the risks.

Part I of this paper argued that we are very much in support of IB's decision to raise margin requirements on volatility-related products. This is a value-creating policy for its shareholders, and in the long-term best interests of a large segment of its client base.

We will now proceed to uncover some of the challenges and trade-offs IB and other brokers must make when they pursue such a policy.

Now, you may not agree with us that IB's direction of policy is prudent. We never ask for agreement here at TBOT. We see ourselves primarily as leading discussions and sharing observations rather than telling people what to trade (see personal disclaimer and actionable advice at the bottom of this piece).

What we do ask is that for the purposes of forward movement of this discussion, you imagine a world where you did agree that this policy direction is merited.

Even so, the broker is faced with some business and ethical trade-offs.

IB's client base no doubt represents an extremely large cross section of experience and sophistication. Can it protect one group without alienating or imposing undue limitations on another group? Who is IB to impose its beliefs on clients as to how their trading strategies can go wrong? How does IB "model" potential harm to clients from sharp moves in the products they trade? Can it protect one group without alienating or imposing excessive limitations on another group?

These questions are all related, and we've motivated each one in Part I of this article. Now let's expand on them.

One Of These Things Is Not Like The Others

"IBs client base no doubt represents an extremely large cross section of experience and sophistication. Can it protect one group without alienating or imposing undue limitations on another group?"No, they cannot. And this trade-off creates important decisions for current and prospective traders of these products who trade with any broker imposing high limitations.

Recall from the last article that we defined four classes of traders:

Those who truly understand the dynamics and the risks. That is not at all to say they can't experience harm or get out over their skis, but at least they have a strong understanding of the risks that are embedded in the products they trade Those who trade or invest in small size relative to their account balance. Such a group is likely not impacted much by the new requirements, as they may have a great deal of excess liquidity. Those who "Know that they don't know". They are well aware of their lack of understanding of the product; they are "retail", but they're making efforts to educate themselves as to how volatility - and its related stable of products - works. Think of this group as the "smart dumb money" - the money that acknowledges their limitations but doesn't give up. They can trade too big or get burned, just like the pros, but they are on an engaging quest for knowledge and really work to scale and balance the risks, especially on short and options positions Those who "Don't know that they don't know". Not only is this group not prepared for a dislocation; they're likely not prepared for even an adverse sequence of reasonably typical (like once or twice a year) move in these markets. We are not talking about "unknown unknowns" when we refer to this group; we are instead referring to "should have known that you didn't know": there's a big difference.

Inevitably IB and other brokers will receive a mix of all four of these classes. The last class is quite germane to our discussion, so we will henceforth refer to them as "Dumb Money". We posit that it is in IB's best interest, especially in today's market environment (more on that below), to put safety bars around the behavior of the Dumb Money. We offered our reasoning for this conclusion at the end of Part I.

"But what about the other three classes?"

The second class doesn't so much deal with margin limitations because they have a great deal of equity. So while they may be mildly inconvenienced by the policy shift, they stand to lose the least amount of sleep.

The first ("the Pros") and third group ("the Learners") are likely to pay the tab on IB's margin restrictions. It is not that these classes are way overleveraged; there is a strong likelihood that draconian measures impede their ability to conduct business.

What makes the Pros and the Learners different from Dumb Money is that they have a very strong understanding of their own limitations, and understand that the current distribution of returns may deviate from the past distribution significantly enough to render the past not only useless, but downright harmful to understanding the new regime.

Furthermore, Dumb Money thinks there may be a real doozy of a storm to weather here or there, but the future is bright for their strategies because:

The past (maybe even for a long period of time) was bright

They have strong theoretical justifications, which have enjoyed recent empirical validation, for why their trade or position or instrument should continue to work

They (the actual Dumb Money) have made money and have done a decent amount of homework, research, and perhaps some back testing.

Notice that you can be an extremely intelligent person and by this working definition still be considered Dumb Money. This is a critical point: the term is not at all a statement about cognitive inability, recent performance, or willingness to research. Rather it boils down to an unwillingness to humbly accept that only one of many potential paths were realized: that fact patterns and accompanying narratives can and do change without the trader's consent.

These classes pertain to current states of being or attitudes. It isn't that someone who is Dumb Money today cannot become a Learner or a Pro (or vice versa). To borrow from the richly textured Spanish language, don't think "Soy Dumb Money"; think "Estoy Dumb Money".

This class fluidity should act as both a source of hope as well as a stern warning; Dumb Money resembles an action, not an identifier. Fun side fact on this point: did you know that the term "Loser" as we use it today did not come into being until about 100 years ago? It also makes it more challenging for IB to identify who is who.

Trader Impact:

The fact is that imposing limits that adequately protect the least knowledgeable unavoidably over-limits Learners and Pros. Traders who do not need tight guardrails on their accounts find themselves subject to unreasonable trade restrictions. These traders may (and likely should) consider taking their business elsewhere. We have heard many such comments in our message threads, and we believe in many cases such an action is warranted.

What we want this subset of traders to consider is the following: they make up the "Type I" Error component of the classic Type-I/II Error tradeoff:

In effect, brokers are charged with the responsibility of managing this trade-off to the best of their ability: it is difficult to reduce Type I Error without increasing Type II Error. A good way of visualizing this problem is from StackExchange:

Many investors and traders are fuming (as we'll explore in Part III quite rightfully so) about the new margin policies. We are not asking readers to agree with IB, but rather to momentarily view the problem brokers face through this lens: just because they are not crafting policy to protect you does not mean that they are not legitimately trying to protect someone.

Key Takeaway for investors: The other, not so minor, issue boils down to self-identity. We have many readers discuss on our post and openly state that they are neophytes who are just learning or that they enjoy the tone of discussion. We also have traders who have been around a long time, truly understand the mechanics of their trade, and who could reasonably be called "experts". Investors are no different with respects to these classes.

First, even experts get blown up, though it typically takes a truly large shock or deeply unfavorable sequence for that to occur. Second, many who profess expertise in these products in fact are Dumb Money. It is frankly difficult to know how to gauge one's abilities. Regime shifts, or overextended regimes for that matter, can test even the most lucid of strategies and set of techniques, as transitions can be fast, jolty, and often easy to identify only in retrospect.

Back to my land purchase. I was not a "trader" of land. While many that I knew had bought and sold dozens of times, this was my one and only purchase. I thought of it as being a good investment for my newborn's college education! I had no intention of selling anytime soon, and did not consider myself to being a trader. But the mechanics of the loan and the dynamics of raw land in that era (the balloon feature) effectively made me one whether the title and intention fit or not.

Being an investor in a high-flying market can be very costly. Raw land can be fickle; that everybody knows. But from the time I bought it until the time it hit bottom in around 2011, the value had plunged about 90%.

Refinancing the balloon was completely out of the question, as my leverage ratio had gone from about 80% LTV to maybe 400%. Incredulously, during discussions with BMO in 2014, they suggested I refinance the note with another lender!!

I want to be clear on the point that BMO had every right to call the balloon note in. In fact, my original note had been a three-year balloon, which had been rolled over twice before. I had inquired on several occasions as to whether we could dispense with the balloons and just get it on a fully amortizing schedule: "No can do".

In fact, to me and those who know the fact pattern, the refusal to roll the note was downright unbelievable. Why would you refuse to extend credit to someone with an 818 FICO score who had paid on a piece of collateral that was deeply underwater? Isn't that almost the definition of someone who is likely to continue paying? After all such a borrower must have knowingly passed on the opportunity to stop paying for years.

But while it was strange, it absolutely was BMO's right: those were the mechanics of the agreement I'd entered nine years earlier.

**************************************************************

You may not consider yourself to be a "trader". You may even deride the term. But if you enter a deeply extended market you may find yourself faced with a very similar set of decisions and questions that traders face regularly. Concentrated portfolios can yield similar questions.

While questions as to one's status as Dumb Money or otherwise may be interesting and highly important at the individual level, for the broker these discussions are not merely semantic abstractions…

We now turn to the next ethical question that is actually pretty important:

Ethical Agency

"Who is IB to impose its beliefs on clients as to how their trading strategies can go wrong?"

The short answer: the broker, that's who.

We have heard statements from sophisticated traders that have basically stated that IB is nannying their clients. We just covered the reality that some traders need the guardrails, while others do not.

IB has absolutely every right - even the obligation - to impose its beliefs, especially if they have a stronger basis for understanding the nature of the return distribution tails and a strong sense of the proportion of their user base who is acting in the capacity of Dumb Money. We believe they owe this prudence both to their clients as well as to their shareholders.

There is a well-known saying in the lending industry:

"If you owe the bank $100,000 and you can't pay, you've got a problem. If you owe the bank $100 million and you cannot pay, the bank's got a problem."

The scale and scope of a problem can shift the balance of who is likely to get injured. If a trading account blows up here or there, it is unfortunate but straightforward for IB to pursue action for a deficiency.

If on the other hand a very large group of accounts, not necessarily accounts that all used to be large, go dark at the same time and on the same basis of facts… well that creates all kinds of headaches. IB may not have the resources to go after loads of clients for repayment all at the same time.

I can tell you first hand during the Phoenix boom, greed was everywhere. It existed in the minds and hearts of the intermediaries like real estate agents, title agents, appraisers, and loan officers.

If you weren't a loan officer that couldn't get a "tricky" deal done, then maybe you just weren't a very good loan officer at all, either in the eyes of your boss and peers or your clients or the appraiser who had referred the deal your way. Maybe that relationship you had spent months cultivating would look for greener pastures: you were a "can't man" or a "no man". Greed is so very often linked to Fear in ways that are truly subtle.

Greed reigned from the very top all the way down to the very bottom of the chain. The graph below does not form unless everybody is all in. Yours truly even got a little greedy.

In retrospect however, once the bust ensued, the reputational damage was incurred not by the 'duped' borrowers or home purchasers, but by industry: mostly the banks. It didn't become a question as to whether borrowers were within their ethical rights to take "Stated Income" loans; rather the moral failure was placed squarely on the lenders who conceived of them and the broker outlets that proliferated them.

The narrative of the villain and the victim was so much juicier and exonerating than the pesky reality that borrowers were just as much a part of the doomed echo chamber as anyone else.

**************************************************************

A true story exemplifies the degree to which borrowers considered their homes to be piggy banks:

I received a referral back in November 2005 to do a cash-out refi. It was the third refinance in three years. I still remember the borrower's name: "Marshall".

Due to his credit and the equity in the house, after expenses and fees Marshall was going to be able to pull out a grand total of $3000. I told him this was crazy. It made absolutely no sense whatsoever to do this loan. He would be better off going into credit card debt at 25% a year for that amount, because the fixed costs of appraisal, title fees, broker fees, etc., were just so high.

"Look", he said sternly. "I'm doing this. So I'm either going to do it with you, or I'm going to do it with somebody else. Who's it gonna be?"

I did the deal. It was a straight-forward refi. Nothing too complicated. Marshall got his $3000. I suspect he also got the last laugh as there's a strong chance he walked away from the loan. Rightly or wrongly, many did.

**************************************************************

Let's get back to IB now, pre vol-ETP meltdown. If there's a major blow-up in the vol segment of the market (which at some point is simply inevitable), and a large swath of accounts get closed down neg-eq, is it really so difficult to imagine IB sustaining large reputational damage for luring 'unsuspecting traders' to their all-but-the-date-certain demise?

Taken one step further, wouldn't a class action suit or at the very least a litigation nightmare subject to shifting judicial interpretation be almost a given?

I ask you: if you were IB, and you had all four classes of clients, including Dumb Money clients that you could not easily identify, trading in highly volatile asset classes, how would you respond?

Modeling Agency

Now for the last, and perhaps the most important question:

How does IB "model" potential harm to clients from sharp moves in the products they trade?

We will show the notice recently circulated by IB for this discussion:

One sophisticated reader left a comment in a past post that essentially amounted to asking how IB came up with a spot VIX of 37 to match a ten-percent run down in the S&P (as shows up in the announcement they made). It is a very fair question (we would not at all consider the question to have come from Dumb Money).

We do not know how IB arrived at these figures. Just as importantly, there is without question a matter of subjectivity to all risk analyses, regardless of how sophisticated. Why a 2% VaR calc instead of 1%? Why a 10% SPX drawdown and not a 13.5%? Which beta shall we assume between VIX futures and SPX?

It should be humbling to remember that what IB is presumably attempting to model out is uncertainty itself: in effect it tries to "know" just how ignorant we are with respects to what will happen.

Past experience will not dictate the path forward, but it can inform our expectations.

What Just Happened?

It is worthy of consideration then that only two years ago, in August 2015, spot VIX as well as VIX futures (VXX, XIV, TVIX, UVXY, SVXY) did have a strong run-up on what amounted to a four-day, ten percent drop in the SPX (SPY).

ES futures fell approximately 10% top to bottom between Wednesday August 19th (about 2095) to the following Monday in premarket trade (about 1825). Circuit breakers halted trade 1200 times that day, which played an important role in containing the downward slide. Spot VIX hit 53.29, up from only 13.01 one week earlier. The close for the day was 40.74.

Source: Interactive Brokers

Source: FinanceYahoo! VIX historical prices.

We now wish to relate how VIX sensitivities have shifted in relation to movements in SPX. On August 17th, vol trader and writer Adam Warner provided the following analysis below on Twitter (click the link for more detail).

It shows the increasing sensitivity of spot VIX to underlying changes in the SPX on a rolling one-month basis. The moves are growing both larger and more erratic.

Rolling best fit between spot VIX movement against movement in SPX

This motion is not confined to the spot index. Adam Warner again, but this time comparing a one-month rolling volatility between the SPX and the XIV:

To put the shift in these moves into the context of tails, let's take a look at the 20 worst trading days since XIV inception:

Three years from now, you'll probably remember events like the US Debt Downgrade, The Taper Tantrum of 2013, The August '15 meltdown, and Brexit. But what about Comey agreeing to testify in May '17? Did you know that XIV suffered its sixth-worst drawdown that day (-17.8%)?...

Do you think you'll recall the turbulent events of August 2017 three years from now? Granted you likely remember them now, because they're fresh in your head. But August 10th and 17th of this year marked the 10th and 18th worst days for the XIV (down 15.8% and 13.5%) on a sample size of 1710; the respective drawdowns for the SPX were a mere 1.5% and 1.4%

This brief analysis demonstrates that the IB sim that casts an increase to spot VIX @ 37 on a ten percent drawdown on the SPX is really actually quite mild. Volatility has become quite "brittle" and unpredictable relative to SPX.

Naturally there are literally millions of paths each index could take, with a great deal of dispersion for the VIX on a conditional SPX drop. We're not here to insist on what has to happen, much less when.

What we can tell you is that IB does appear to be taking its responsibility to model out client harm seriously. The recent empirically derived sensitivities, in conjunction with recent past experience on what VIX and XIV actually did when SPX faltered, puts the IB estimates for damage well within reason.

Takeaways

We benefit a great deal from our readers' astute comments. Atom & Humber had this to say a couple days ago:

Not everyone is aware that when you trade on a margin account you can actually lose more than is in the account & end up owing the broker a check (this is relevant for individual investors who do not have their accounts set up in LLC or LLP).

For instance, this happened with a lot of IB clients when the SNB unexpectedly pulled the EURCHF floor at 1.20 back in January 2015. The currency gapped to 0.85 or so in seconds if memory serves correct so the losses were pretty dramatic. The lesson is there isn't always a stop level that you can reasonably execute.

The process is pretty painful for both sides in that IB would take you to arbitration (which is a process that is inherently skewed in the broker's favor) and they would try to get losses plus legal bills back. So by jacking up margins on these vol products, IB is both "protecting the client" and their own interests. Let's say there's a war in N. Korea that occurs during Asian hours - the vol ETF's have no liquidity and while IB reserves the right to liquidate accounts below certain equity thresholds, they almost assuredly would liquidate accounts at negative equity.

We will use this comment to motivate a forthcoming piece on "corner points": sudden shifts in markets that cannot be responded to by traders or investors.

Frankly, this is a great way to end Part II of this article: these unavoidable trade-offs and dilemmas are worth tackling ex-ante.

In conclusion:

Reasonable people can ask what business IB has 'coddling' traders, how they specify client risk, or whether they have considered the strong potential for lost business from traders who leave for greener pastures. Asking such questions does not make someone Dumb Money; not even close. You may find yourself in the position that you agree that IB does have the motive, perhaps the obligation, and likely the means, of preventing large-scale client harm from these volatility-related instruments. That does not imply that you need to stay with IB.

Rightly or wrongly you may be convinced that you are not Dumb Money, and that you do not need excessive oversight for your trading activities. The oversights may truly not be intended for you personally. All the more reason to leave: why should we be encumbered by restrictions that were built for others?.

Secondly, we will claim in the final part of this series that IB has not done a good job communicating and implementing the increases to margin requirements imposed on traders of these products: there is plenty to be desired on that account.

********************************************************As A final personal disclaimer, I did not receive one angry call or letter from a former mortgage client, much less a formal complaint. In fact, I had several past clients call me to ask for advice on financial and ethical issues; I did my best to help. My efforts in getting these good people into a home or a loan unfortunately led to some bad economic consequences for them. I grapple with that to this day, and I am extremely careful about telling people what "action" to take as a consequence, especially for people whose financial situation I don't know.

Investor Takeaway: Now for some paradoxical wisdom from me to you, whoever you are: as a reader, consider carefully how much advice you should act on from anyone, no matter how well supported that advice may be, if they do not know you or your financial situation. Lenders who knew the real estate market and who were looking at specific borrower data sanctioned loans that blew up in everyone's face. You should be wary of investment advice that is not built around the most important of contexts: You and your loved ones.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.