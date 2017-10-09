Puerto Rico's Bonds Tank: A Warning For The Muni Bond Market

Let's talk about Puerto Rico, with the disclaimer that I have no interest in the debate over the government's handling of the immediate situation. Too much of the commentary on the situation is driven by partisan motivations that do little to help the situation. However, politics do play a role in the mess, so we can't avoid the matter entirely – in fact, let's start with why Puerto Rico is so badly indebted.

Despite having a population of less than four million people, Puerto Rico, incredibly enough, is among the most indebted US entities, with a debtload on par with that of California and New York. For comparison sake, Puerto Rico's 4 million people support a debtload of $72 billion. New York has a similar debtload, but a population of 20 million. Thus, on a per citizen basis, Puerto Rico has 5x more debt than New York – and no one would suggest that New York itself was a model of well-run finances.

And Puerto Rico's problems run well past just the stated $72 billion in debt. A vastly underfunded state pension scheme adds another $50 billion or so in real future obligations. Throw in $50 billion+ in Hurricane Maria damage, and the commonwealth faces a simply unpayable debt.

So-called “smart money” from New York hedge funds had bought Puerto Rican debt aggressively in prior years, presumably expecting a federal bailout. With Trump winning, odds of that declined – Puerto Rico is solid Democrat territory. Trump's recent comments hardly suggest a bailout is in the making, he stated:

[m]uch of the Island was destroyed, with billions of dollars…owed to Wall Street and the banks which, sadly, must be dealt with.

Instead of backing away from that incendiary comment, he instead doubled down, saying last week that:

They owe a lot of money to your friends on Wall Street and we're going to have to wipe that out. You're going to say goodbye to that, I don't know if it's Goldman Sachs, but whoever it is you can wave goodbye to that[.]

Some within the Trump administration tried to downplay his comments. The damage control has had little impact so far though. The bond market is finally figuring out the gravity of the island's fiscal mess, with Puerto Rican paper tanking:

Source

How did Puerto Rico get in such a mess? The island's government is legendarily corrupt – but that alone isn't enough to doom the island – plenty of other places (looking at you Chicago) have dubious local government, but haven't faced complete economic wipe-out.

No, Puerto Rico has a unique characteristic that led it to failure. That is that the island's bonds are exempt from local, state, and federal taxation. This became an irresistible trait to many yield chasers in the wake of the financial crisis, when interest rates went to zero and stayed there. Puerto Rico's bonds paid a higher yield, were totally exempt from taxation, and had an inherent federal government bailout bid underneath it if necessary. What could go wrong?

Alas, the money flying into these bonds didn't anticipate a President Trump, and they also underestimated the severity of the crisis on the ground. Only 40% of Puerto Rico's adults work, a drastic difference from the rest of the US, where the figure is around 65%. At least 40% of the PR economy is entitlement money coming from the US – and nearly a third of the island's residents are on food stamps.

That's not a way to build a solid base for an economy. Chronic underinvestment in the economy and infrastructure is coming home to roost. (look at the sorry state of the power grid for example – and compare with the likes of Mexico, who just took a gut-punch of an earthquake right in its capital and didn't keel over). Even for young ambitious Puerto Ricans that would try to reinvigorate the economy, they'd be stifled by the lack of local resources and oppressive bureaucracy. It's a self-reinforcing downward cycle aided and abetted by a lazy federal government that thought welfare money was a sufficient response to the ongoing crisis there.

The hurricane shattered that myth. Puerto Rico will now likely default (or massively cram-down) its debtors. There's no other long-run solution, particularly given the dreadful demographic outlook. This is likely to rock the municipal market, since these bonds are viewed as nearly risk-free. In the future, they won't be – investors will be much more reticent to lend to failing local and state governments. Yet, so far, there's been little sign of any notice in the broader municipal bond market, such as in the iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (MUB).

There is the alternative that the federal government bail the island out – though I don't think it happens under a Trump administration, and Puerto Rico's problems are now too grave to wait it out until the next Democratic president gets elected. Even in the event that the federal government does bail out the commonwealth, expect there to be serious strings on the money. While a bailout of Puerto Rico itself wouldn't be devastating to the federal budget, if large states with glaring fiscal problems such as New Jersey were to decide they could just go “PR”, renounce their debt, and beg Uncle Sam for money, it would spiral out of control.

This points toward a larger problem. The US will have a massive problem with municipal debt in coming decades. More and more of the country has been left behind, with new jobs and wealth increasingly concentrated in just a few urban centers. Combine with fading demographics (too many retirees and not enough young workers) and the country is heading for an almost unimaginably large local debt problem. Puerto Rico's population has been slumping already – creating a demographic decline on steroids:

But make no mistake, places that have been left behind by the modern economy will see this fairly soon as well. And raising taxes on the remaining residents only accelerates the process. It may be cliche, but it's still true: You can't tax your way to prosperity. In Puerto Rico's case, it's all too clear – as taxes and bureaucracy have become increasingly large obstacles to business, the economy has moved underground (a third or more of the economy occurs in the black market there) while GDP has slumped:

This was already an unsustainable situation before the hurricane put an emphatic exclamation point on it. Like with New Orleans after Katrina, many of the people leaving Puerto Rico now will never move back, accelerating the decline.

As mentioned above, I believe the collapse in Puerto Rican debt will be a major milestone for the municipal bond market. The spreads for low-quality local and state governments will rise compared to treasuries. This will put a crimp on local budgets, causing cuts in services and local employment.

As it stands today, ETFs such as MUB are loaded with risk for a very modest reward. MUB's 2.2% yield is likely too low on a risk basis. And don't think you're making it up with limited duration - MUB owns a fair bit of long-dated paper that will slump if interest rates continue to rise:

The spread you get versus federal debt is minimal. Now, perhaps the market assumed the Fed would implicitly bail out municipalities, in which case it made sense to have a tiny spread. However, as we saw with Fannie and Freddie during the crisis, things can go haywire when you merely assume you have a federal backstop.