Linn Energy: Share Repurchases Put Floor Under Price

This is around 2.0x its proved developed reserves PV-10 and 6.7x its EBITDA at $50 oil and $3 natural gas.

Linn Energy (OTCQB:LNGG) continues to receive good value for its assets. Linn's latest asset sale involves its Washakie Field assets, which it is selling for $200 million. This is an asset that Linn wasn't expected to sell, but it received a very good price for it based on reserve value, while the price was also solid based on near-term EBITDA expectations. Linn also announced that it was increasing its share repurchase authorization by $200 million in conjunction with this transaction. This should serve to act as a floor for Linn's share price.

The Washakie Field Assets

Linn did not recently indicate that it was intending on selling its Washakie Field assets. It had discussed selling its Bluebell Altamont, Eastern Oklahoma Waterflood and remaining Williston Basin and Permian assets, but had its Washakie assets listed as an Emerging Growth play instead. However, it appears that it received a good enough offer for Washakie to induce it to sell anyway.

Linn indicated that the Washakie Field contributed 66 MMcfe (70% natural gas, 24% NGLs and 6% oil) per day to its production in Q2 2017. Its reserves have proved developed PV-10 of around $102 million at $3 natural gas and $50 oil and roughly $60 million at $2.48 natural gas and $42.64 oil.

Source: Linn Energy

Linn mentioned that estimated EBITDA for the Washakie Field assets was roughly $30 million per year at approximately $50 oil and $3 natural gas (average prices over the first 8 months of 2017). The purchase price was nearly 2.0x proved developed PV-10 and 6.7x EBITDA at $50 oil and $3 natural gas.

Share Repurchases

Linn has repurchased around 4.6 million shares for $157 million (average share price of $34.06) as of the end of Q3 2017. This means that Linn has been repurchasing shares at a rapid rate. In its Q2 2017 filing, it indicated that it had repurchased approximately 0.84 million shares by the end of July for a total of around $27.3 million (an average of $32.41 per share). Therefore in August and September, Linn purchased around 3.77 million shares for approximately $129.7 million (around $34.40 per share).

The increase in the share repurchase program means that Linn has around $243 million remaining to repurchase shares, which would translate into approximately 6.4 million shares at its current market price or 6.9 million shares at $35 per share.

It appears that Linn may continue to increase its share repurchase program if it makes its planned additional major asset sales. The effect of the share repurchases will probably be to act as a floor on Linn's share price as any significant dip in Linn's price will probably result in a large amount of share repurchases.

Linn's trading volumes aren't that heavy right now, with 10.8 million shares traded in August and September. This means that share repurchases may have accounted for 35% of Linn's trading volume during those two months.

Conclusion

Linn continues to sell assets for attractive returns. In this case Linn sold its Washakie Field assets for nearly 2.0x proved developed PV-10 at $50 oil and $3 natural gas or 6.7x EBITDA at the same oil and gas prices. This has allowed Linn to increase its share repurchase program by $200 million. Linn has been quite active with its share repurchase program so far, accounting for approximately 35% of trading volume in August and September, and it appears that this activity will continue, especially if its share price drops back into the low-to-mid $30s.

If Linn completes the other asset sales that it has been exploring, its production may drop to a bit over 300 MMcfe per day, with around $120 million in EBITDA at $50 oil and $3 natural gas. Linn may end up being a much smaller company, with its value primarily in cash and its stake in Roan Resources.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LNGG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.