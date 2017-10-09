Impact Of New Senior Asset Sale On Distribution Coverage

As far as distribution goes, funds available for distribution will fall. Expect the company to have no way around not reporting a shortfall in Q4 when these deals hit results.

I can’t help but follow New Senior (SNR), just to simply see how the story plays out. Generally, it seems that sentiment for the 11% yielder has slipped in recent months, and there has been a little bit of capitulation to my side of the fence that investing in the company’s equity is just not worth the risk. For background, you can find my original sell coverage on the firm linked here (now behind PRO paywall), as well as my general update from several months ago (no access restrictions). Distribution coverage has always been my concern, particularly given the heavy variable interest debt load, and given the recent announcement that the company will be selling $296mm of assets, I wanted to see how this transaction would impact coverage. All in all, while I think the company is selling the right assets, at the end of the day I don’t see a way around the company seeing further declines in distribution coverage.

Deal Announcement

On October 5th, New Senior announced that it would be selling $186mm worth of triple net (“NNN”) properties, as well as $109.5mm of managed properties (all of which are managed by Holiday Retirement). According to the release, all of the NNN portfolio properties have experienced significant occupancy and EBITDARM declines since they were acquired, and the managed properties were low margin. I found this interesting, because if you go back to quarterly presentations in the past, management alluded to properties with issues (see the exclusion of five properties from the Managed Portfolio in Q4/Q1 presentations), but investors were never given any sign that there was any weakness within the NNN portfolio. Obviously given the NNN structure, there was no cash impact to the firm, and management disclosure on these issues is completely voluntary, but it goes to show that what might be put forth in presentations or management discussion on a company is always going to be on the rosier side, until it can be spun as a positive like it was in this announcement.

That doesn’t make the deal a complete dud. I do like that the sale includes four continuing care retirement communities (“CCRC”) properties (one remaining), which nearly eliminates the company’s exposure to skilled nursing, and really pushes the pure play focus on independent living (“IL) and assisted living/memory care (“AL/MC”) assets. Expect management to trim that sole remaining property as soon as it can. Likewise, the reduction in exposure to Holiday Retirement as a manager (all nine managed properties were Holiday run), as well as reduced geographic concentration in Florida and Texas (all properties in this deal are located there), are all broad positives to the assets of the firm.

How was the price? According to management, the properties generated 8.2% cash net operating income (“NOI”) on the NNN portfolio, and 5.1% cash NOI on the managed properties – annualized off Q2 figures. New Senior, in its entirety, is trading off an implied 7.9% cap rate given the current enterprise value, so if what are supposedly weaker properties can generate those kinds of cap rates, then I think the asset value story here is viable. If it were not for the heavy external compensation, the poison pill protections to prevent a takeover, and generally high general and administrative expense (excluding management compensation), I think investors could make a case here for a buy based on net asset value.

Given liquidation is unlikely, the focus should be on the distribution, and its sustainability. Given the cap rates alluded to above, this implies the firm is losing nearly $21mm in annualized cash NOI, or $5.2mm/quarter, as a result of this sale. This is a roughly 10% drop in cash NOI, which was approximately $220mm annualized in Q2. This won’t all hit the bottom line, however; a substantial portion of capital raised ($178mm) is going to go to pay down debt, saving roughly $8mm/year. The rest of the net proceeds (I’d say $107mm after fees and expenses) is likely to be used to acquire properties in the right markets, as well as to bolster the company’s cash balance.

Impact on Distribution Coverage

How does this impact coverage Backing NOI into funds available for distribution (“FAD”) takes a bit of guesswork on what the maintenance capital expenditures associated with the managed properties is, as well as if general and administrative expenses will fall (and by how much). Management’s incentive compensation will taper off some as well – but could be elevated in the quarter these transactions are booked if they are sold above book value. Rough math gets me to a figure of around $17.8mm in FAD, primarily due to the assumption that non-property level operating expenses will not fall in tandem with NOI, especially right off the bat. That puts quarterly normalized FAD in the $0.21-0.22/share range ($3-4mm/quarter shortfall), which pushes the distribution well into uncovered territory. Unfortunately, given the timing of the sale in October, this means we won’t find out the impact until Q4 reporting, and not Q3.

Does that mean the company will cut the distribution? In a vacuum with just this issue, probably not. Coupled with the variable interest rate exposure (still a major headwind), as well what I still believe is the potential situation of underinvestment in property upkeep? That makes the situation more hazy, and the asset sale makes the cut more likely than it was before in my opinion. Given the extra cash balance, New Senior could elect to pay out in excess of FAD for some time, even including all of these issues. But does the company really want to pay quarterly shortfalls out of its cash hoard, until it can (hopefully) grow its way back into coverage? I just don’t see why, when that capital could be put to far better use for growth or further debt elimination.

