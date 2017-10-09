Omega Healthcare Investors: Not Healthy Enough For Us

We elaborate, and look at how our top-10 names from early July have done since. On average, our top-10 names have beaten the market by more than 4% since then.

Now, OHI doesn't even pass our initial screens. Again, it's not currently a name we'd consider for one of our portfolios.

In early July, we presented our security selection method as applied to OHI. Although it passed our 2 initial screens, it didn't score high enough for us.

Inside An OHI Facility

Still Not Healthy Enough For Us

Three months ago, we detailed our security selection method and showed that, although Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) passed our two initial screens, it didn't score well enough to appear in one of our Bulletproof Investing portfolios or as one of our top names (OHI: Not Healthy Enough). Now, OHI looks a bit worse to us as it fails our two screens. We elaborate, and show how the names our system did like in July have done since.

OHI Passed Our Two Screens In July

As we noted in July, OHI passed the first of our two screens:

Omega Healthcare's most recent 6-month return of 4.48% was more modest than its average 6-month return over the last 10 years, but it was good enough to get OHI past our first screen, which is for the mean of the most recent 6-month return and the average 6-month return to be positive. Since both returns in this case are positive, the mean, about 5.89%, is positive too. OHI has passed our first screen. You can see these numbers so far reflected in this screen capture from the admin panel on our site: The "Long Term Return" there refers to the average 6-month return over the last 10 years, the "Short Term Return" refers to the most recent 6-month total return, and the "6m Exp Return" is the mean of the two. Again: so far, so good.

Because OHI passed that first screen, having the mean of its Long Term and Short Term returns be positive, we went on to our second screen, which was our gauge of option sentiment:

Our second screen is our gauge of option market sentiment. We attempt to find an optimal, or least-expensive collar to hedge OHI against a greater-than-9% decline over the next several months, using the "6m Exp Return" of ~5.89%, adjusted downward to ~5.09, because the options with expirations closest to 6 months out expire in less than 6 months. For there to be an optimal collar at these parameters, the net cost of the hedge -- the cost of the put options, minus the credit generated from selling the call options -- must be less than 9%. It wouldn't make sense, in our view, to pay more than 9% of your position value to hedge, if you are unwilling to risk a decline of more than 9%, since you would have incurred a >9% decline by paying to hedge.

As you can see below, we were able to find an optimal collar against a greater-than-9% decline over the next several months while capping our possible upside at 5.089%.

OHI Fails Our First Screen Now

As the current screen capture from our admin panel shows, OHI fails our first screen now, because the mean of its short term and long term returns is now negative.







As you can see above, the "6m Exp Return" figure was -0.18%. Because it was negative, our system didn't bother applying the second screen, the gauge of option sentiment. Bear in mind that, of the approximately 4,000 securities in the U.S. with options traded on them, 2,015 passed our two screens on Friday -- It's really not that high of a hurdle this late in a bull market. OHI wasn't one of them though. Perhaps it will be in the future though. We'll keep you posted. In the meantime, let's look at how OHI has done since we wrote our article in July, versus our top ten names back then.

How OHI Has Done Since July

Using total return to take into account any distributions over the time period, we see OHI is down -2.5% since July 7th.

How Our Top Names From July Have Done Since

Every week, in addition to presenting three portfolios, we present the top-10 names in our daily ranking to our Marketplace subscribers. Our security selection method is, of course, imperfect. As it happens, OHI outperformed 2 of our top-10 names from July 7th, CSX (CSX), and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN).

By way of comparison, the market, as measured by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), was up 5.58%

The other 8 names in our top-10 from July 7th, Align Technology (ALGN), Activision Blizzard (ATVI), ServiceNow (NOW), The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO), IPG Photonics (IPGP), HDFC Bank (HDB), ILG (ILG), and Bob Evans (BOBE), have all outperformed the market since.

Taking into account our 2 losers as well as our 8 winners, the average return of our top-10 from July 7th has been about 10.8%. The hedged portfolio constructed out of several of these top names almost certainly has generated a lower return over the same time frame, due to hedging cost, but we will evaluate its interim performance in a separate post.

Wrapping Up: If You Own OHI Now

If you own OHI for the longterm for its dividend, and are satisfied with its prospects, you'll likely hold on to it. That's fine: there's more than one way to successfully invest, and dividend investing and its variations is one of them. But if you are open to a different approach for a portion of your money, one that aims to hold securities likely to generate solid total returns the next several months, and strictly limits your risk when it gets ones wrong, perhaps you'll consider our approach.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.