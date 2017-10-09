Thoughts On Orion Energy System's Recent Results And Management Change

The next few quarters are going to be crucial; reaffirmed annual guidance by new management remains optimistic

As readers who follow either us or Orion Energy Systems (OESX) know, we have been bullish on this stock for about a year. After establishing a position last October & November it was a quick ride up followed by a steady ride down. We have not sold or added to our position since our most recent article, but thought an update addressing recent developments at the company was appropriate given our previous bullish (and so far incorrect) articles on the stock.

Anytime a stock you own is down significantly it is important to step back and try to determine if your original investment idea is still intact, you were wrong to begin with, or the external environment has changed to the point where it no longer matters. That is what we will attempt to do with Orion for the rest of this article.



Orion's 4Q17 and 1Q18

After posting four consecutive quarters of 20%+ growth in their core LED segment, Orion's last two quarters saw negative growth in this segment combined with extreme declines in the legacy fluorescent business. In the most recent quarter, LED sales were down about 10% going from $11.5m to $10.4m. Fluorescent sales were down 64% going from $3.4m to $1.4m. In our previous articles we said that the worst of the declines in fluorescent were behind Orion... clearly there was one more leg down to go.

Orion's revenue troubles also translated into much wider than expected losses the past two quarters. Operating an advanced manufacturing and research & development facility for LED Lighting comes with a high amount of fixed overhead costs. This is one of the reasons we are so excited about the longer-term outlook of Orion: they have lots of operating leverage potential. Companies with high operating leverage (fixed costs) and increasing revenue have disproportionate growth in margins and profits. However, when the opposite happens and revenue declines, the negative effects are just as dramatic.

Reasons for the Poor Performance

Management attributed the poor results of late to the LED Lighting industry as a whole "hitting an air pocket". Of all the things we worried about with our investment in Orion, the broader performance of the LED Lighting industry was admittedly not high on the list.

In determining whether this development was cause to admit our original investment idea was wrong and sell Orion, or rather a short-term setback that does not discredit the main investment idea, we need satisfactory answers to two questions: 1. Is the slowdown in Orion's LED segment truly a result of an industry-wide slowdown and not a more company specific issue such as uncompetitive products/pricing? 2. If the slowdown is in fact due to the LED Lighting industry as a whole, has the long-term outlook for the industry changed or is it a temporary speed-bump?

As other companies in the industry came out with their results and management commentary it became apparent that Orion's issues were largely related to weakness in the overall LED industry. Almost every company in the industry noted the general slowdown, and many of the ones we consider "pure-play" LED Lighting companies have fared just as poorly as Orion over the past several months:

Source: Stockcharts.com

If you listened to comments made by Acuity Brands (AYI) CEO Vern Nagel he cited a broader market weakness in the past two conference calls on numerous occasions:

"Net sales in Mexico.... continued to be negatively impacted by political and economic issues in those regions, which collectively reduced our consolidated net sales by almost 1 point this quarter...Additionally, we believe overall market demand remained soft particularly for smaller short cycle projects." -June 29th, 2017 Conference Call "[various date points] suggest shipments of lighting fixtures in the United States was flat to slightly down when compared with the year-ago period... We now know that the overall growth rate of the lighting market over the last two quarters was essentially flat and even slightly down compared with a year-ago periods. This was considerably different from the growth rate anticipated by various forecasting organizations at the start of the year... Many reasons have been cited for this softness including among others, lack of skill labor, uncertainty over tax regulations and pricing pressures in certain end markets for certain less feature products. While all of this is true to varying degrees, we continue to pull our vast customer base and from the majority we hear optimism regarding the prospects for future growth." -October 4th, 2017 Conference Call

Temporary or Structural Problems in LED Lighting Industry?

That brings us to the second question, whether the slowdown in the LED industry is temporary or structural.

To answer this question, we looked at the reasons why LED was expected to have such great growth and if any of the potential reasons for the slowdown contradicted those.

The reasons LED Lighting was expected to grow are pretty straightforward. LED Lights provide higher quality of light and bring energy costs down dramatically- so much so that the average LED Light installation has a cash on cash payback period of 2-3 years due to savings on electricity bills.

The reasons for the recent slowdown we've seen are much less obvious, and probably the combination of several factors. This slowdown is even harder to explain when the general economic growth backdrop has accelerated and there has been an emphasis on revitalizing US manufacturing. Business and consumer confidence have been spiking and hitting post-recession highs, so why are companies putting off capital investments like LED Lighting?

We believe political uncertainty, especially over taxes and the immediate expensing of capital investments, is a large reason for the decline. Combine that with uncertainty this spring over NAFTA and a potential border tax and its easy to see why some companies may have put plans for upgrading to LED Lighting on a temporary hold.

Immediate expensing allows companies to fully deduct the cost of capital investments against net income in the year it is purchased, instead of the current system where you depreciate the investment and use it to offset taxes for a small amount each year over a period of several years. Republicans including Paul Ryan have vocally advocated for this change to the tax code since the inauguration of Trump back in January, and it was included in their most recent outline for tax reform.

Most of the time we believe the political noise in Washington is just that, noise to be ignored. But the proposal for immediate expensing is a specific change, with direct and obvious benefits if it is passed, that could influence behavior... especially for an investment like LED Lighting. The benefits of LED Lighting are clear, but its also the kind of investment that you could put off for a few months until certainty regarding immediate expensing arrives. Unlike, for example, a new production line, truck, or warehouse where the investment is needed to meet increased demand immediately.

This is our most-likely reason for the LED slowdown, and we have not seen any information that would cause us to question the long-term prospects of the LED Lighting Industry.

Management Change and Executive Pay Cuts

Orion announced in May that CEO John Scribante was out and Mike Altschaefl was taking over. In addition, management and board members are taking a 35% pay cut across the board that will save the company ~$1.5 million annually. Overall the company expects to reduce costs by $3.5 - $4.0 million annually.

We view the management change as neutral to slightly positive. A lot of readers on here did not like Scribante and were frustrated with his over-promising. While he certainly did not do a good job with managing expectations, as we've pointed out several times in previous articles he did a fine job changing the company from purely fluorescent to now almost purely LED company. Altschaefl has been with the company for a long time and we like his executive pay cut announcement.

In addition to sending the right message, the executive pay cuts are significant. The $1.5 million of annual savings will go straight to Orion's bottom line. If you look at Orion's cash burn in 2016 of -$2.5 million (-$1.9m CFO minus $0.95m CAPEX) saving $1.5 million absolutely matters. While these pay cuts won't ultimately save Orion if they cannot return to positive revenue growth, at the very least it gives them a few extra quarters to ride out this general industry slowdown without having to issue equity, which would be an unmitigated disaster for the company.

Conclusion

To conclude, despite the temporary slowdown across the LED Lighting industry we still believe Orion has tremendous upside from these levels and the core investment thesis remains. We have not added more because, although the upside remains, the slowdown has weakened Orion's financial position and increased the risk involved with the company significantly. The next few quarters for Orion will be crucial.

