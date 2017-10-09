Emerging Markets: Buy All Dips

EEM may enter a trading range, but any pullback should be bought.

But there are other, simpler drivers we can monitor.

The Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) has had the wind at its back throughout 2017.

A falling US dollar (UUP), rising commodity prices and a thriving Asian tech sector have all helped fuel the rally.

And don't forget the contribution of low prices and valuations. EEM had fallen nearly 50% from a 2011 high into the 2016 lows. It was priced for the dustbin.

Now that EPS is expected to grow over 20% in 2017, EEM's repricing is justified. In fact, even after a 66% rally the valuations are still appealing given the projected EPS growth.

Not surprisingly, the downtrend has convincingly broken.

Simplifying the view

Taking a fundamental macro approach to analyzing emerging markets is hugely complicated. China on its own is bad enough, but add in Russia, India, Brazil and all the others and you have a major task just keeping track of the myriad of drivers.

Here is a simpler view based on two markets many of us understand fairly well: the S&P 500 (SPY) and the US dollar:

Dividing the S&P500 by the DXY gives you the plot in blue, and EEM tracks it accurately. The dollar rally in recent weeks resulted in the ratio stalling, and so has EEM.

This does not of course explain all the intricacies of emerging market economies and stock markets, but it does seem to dictate the moves in the ETF. Combined with a reasonable understanding of emerging markets, we can therefore have a decent idea of where EEM will go.

Looking forward

As you can probably guess from the first table in this article, the backdrop for emerging markets remains positive. Here is HSBC's view:

We believe any pullback should be bought. EM led Q3 performance, up 7%, whilst commodities and IT led global sectors. EM remains our core overweight. Most factors driving it’s Q3 strength remain – benign global macro backdrop, recovering earnings, and attractive relative valuations vs DM. Investors have increased holdings, but allocations are low vs history.

But what about our other drivers?

Further support may come from the dollar; despite the its recent recovery, the bigger picture trend channel is still intact.

A reversal in the 94 area could target new lows and help EEM rally. But what if it breaks out and continues higher?

The dollar and the S&P500 have a 200 day correlation of -0.89, but that has turned into a 0.87 positive correlation in the last 20 sessions. Clearly the plans for tax reform have been driving these markets higher.

If this situation were to reverse (or even continue), it would cause sideways trading in EEM, which combined with the positive fundamentals, could be seen as a bullish consolidation.

And bullish consolidation is exactly what we should look for in this stage of EEM's rally. The first technical target is $46.67 (likely to overshoot to $47.8) and from there a range could be expected to set up the final stage of the rally to just above $52.

Many rallies have the same characteristics and EEM actually looks like a smaller version of the S&P500 bull market, something I pointed out in May around 13% lower. Here is an updated chart.

A $44-$47.8 range could therefore persist into early 2018 before a strong final rally.

Conclusions

In every general term, the positive fundamental backdrop for EEM should continue. Technically it needs to consolidate its gains in order to set up a continuation of the rally to $52. A short term positive correlation between the S&P500 and the US dollar due to tax reform plans will help EEM trade sideways and achieve this. $44 looks a good area to buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EEM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I plan to trade around a core position in the $44-47 range and hold for $52.