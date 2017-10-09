That Funny Feeling That Begins To Gnaw

Instead of rashly moving in and out of the market, the retiree rebalances, adding or subtracting to risky assets when the growth & legacy (upside) allocation drifts off target.

The S&P 500 index has been rising steadily over the past month, setting new all time highs in 13 of the last 19 sessions. While rising just less than 3% in that period, the steady upward trend has been a bit startling, and has pushed the index to +14% for the year.

For some a funny tingling feeling may be starting to gnaw away inside. It goes in one of two directions, or for some, maybe in both directions at once. First there’s the sense that this might yet go on for a long time and so now it’s time to push in all the chips, and increase the take. Then there may also be a sense that this is magic show that has ignored uncertain reality for too long, and now it is time to take the chips off the table.

New or near retirees who are perhaps looking more closely at their investments and the markets now then when they were busy building their savings may be experiencing this tingling, the push and pull of the market, for the first time. So it’s a good time to trot out Carl Richards’ classic push-pull drawing (used with permission). That tingling feeling is the lizard brain that lurks beneath the controlling microprocessor of the legendary but not often seen rational investor (just kidding!). It’s signaling greed or fear as it senses great abundance or a colossal collapse directly ahead. Lizard brains, like other brains, tend to see things as half full or half empty and are in the hunt to fill their cup or to keep it from spilling out. Those urges can become very strong, irresistibly strong, and as the drawing suggests, unchecked can lead to a roller coaster ride to ruin.

So the lizard needs a plan. A retirement plan generally has the central goal of providing sufficient income to support the retiree’s lifestyle throughout retirement however long it lasts with possibly secondary goals related to legacy gifts for family and institutions.

A well-constructed plan uses the retiree’s household balance sheet to allocate all of the household assets to manage the risks that threaten retirement. Such a plan and its risk management allocation is broader and more encompassing than just stocks and market risk. Instead of being a central obsession, the market is just one aspect of the overall plan, and not the most important one. A well-made plan squeezes the lizard out of the picture.

Armed with such a plan, the retiree who has a broad risk allocation across all household assets, including income from Social Security, pensions, earnings, physical assets, savings, and home equity, can stay on course.

Instead of rashly moving in and out of the market in the futile attempt to time the unknowable future, the retiree can rebalance between risk allocations adding or subtracting to risky assets when the growth & legacy (upside) allocation falls, say 20% below its target or rises 20% above.

The lizard might be gnawing back there somewhere, but the retiree with a solid plan is too busy working towards the plan goals to pay much attention to it.

