Yext: Waiting For The Outbreak

Since going public in April, Yext's (NYSE: YEXT) stock has largely avoided too much public attention, and as a consequence has traded in a tight range-bound fashion. What the market seems to be missing is that Yext, the leading provider of location management software, keeps posting solid earnings and growing in a linear fashion to capture more of the market it created.

Prior to Yext, there was virtually no easy solution to managing an enterprise's geographical footprint across the Internet and keep all its mission-critical location data in sync. Yext pioneered the concept of location management, and it has been widely adopted by leading blue-chip companies. Yext's revenues are growing 38% y/y, exceeding the standard benchmark of a high-growth software company. The company's tagline - "Get found everywhere consumers search" - is illustrated in the infographic below, taken from Yext's website, illustrating the 100+ web endpoints that the Yext platform allows businesses to manage:

With a valuation hovering around the ~$1 billion mark and a relatively cheap valuation of 5.5x EV/FTM revenues, below other recent IPO software peers, Yext presents a good opportunity to investors who are willing to be patient and wait out the market's initial confusion over Yext's prospects. The stock has failed to make any meaningful moves since its IPO at $11 (it shot up $13 in its first day of trading and has remained in a range around $13 ever since), and is poised to break out as its superior revenue growth continues to lend support to its already-low valuation.

Yext's lock-up period expires this week on October 10, an event that normally pressures shares lower. Any move below $13 should be considered a buying opportunity, as a valuation of 6.5x ($15.50, or an 18% premium to today's levels) is more appropriate for Yext's strong growth profile.

A Pioneer in Location Data Management

Unlike other data-heavy software companies that went public this year, Yext's business is actually relatively easy to understand. Yext's platform allows business with physical retail locations to manage and sync their location footprint on the web across sites such as Google Maps (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Yelp (NASDAQ: YELP), and Facebook (NASDAQ: FB).

Imagine you're running a fast-food chain with 10,000 locations across the United States. Yext allows you to manage your network of locations and update location-specific attributes seamlessly throughout the web. For example, if you wanted to extend your opening hours to 11 pm in all of your 600 locations in Ohio, you could use the Yext Listings platform to push out this update to all of the listings that appear in searches across the web. Prior to Yext, companies had virtually no way of executing such a change without updating each listing individually. Nor could you be certain that search aggregators like Google Maps were pulling the correct location information in the first place. With Yext, you can ensure the accuracy and easy update of all your location endpoints across the web. Upon implementation, Yext gives users a powerful data cleansing tool to make sure all missing fields are filled and coordinated across the company's geographical footprint.

This core function is called Yext Listings, the company's flagship product. As web searches increasingly become the de facto method for consumers to obtain up-to-date information on retail addresses and business hours, companies with retail-facing outlets must take extreme care to maintain their web presence - as any inaccuracy could lead to a poor customer experience and lost sales. The screenshot below, taken from Yext's S-1, shows the Listings user interface:

Aside from this core functionality, Yext also introduced a module called Yext Pages, which allows businesses to design and publish individualized web landing pages for specific locations. Yext also provides Yext Reviews, which helps businesses engage with and curate reviews on platforms like Yelp.

Like the majority of SaaS companies, Yext operates on a recurring subscription model, with users paying for different "tiers" which come with different features, from a Base package to Ultimate. See below Yext's subscription options, taken from its S-1:

Yext has 40,000+ customers that together encompass about 1.2 million locations managed by the Yext platform. Representative customers across industry verticals include Ben & Jerry's, McDonald's (NYSE: MCD), Best Buy (NYSE: BBY), Hospital Corporation of America (NYSE: HCA), and Citigroup (NYSE: C).

Financial overview

Yext was founded in 2006 and in the ten years since its inception, it has grown quickly to over $100 million in revenues. Revenue in FY17 (Yext's fiscal year closes in January) grew 38.5% y/y to $124.3 million. Yext's high, 70% gross margin (up from 65% in the prior year) also indicates a top-quality subscription software business for whom every incremental subscription is almost pure profit.

Figure 1. Yext top line growth

Revenue growth has not decelerated at all since Yext's IPO. The company has reported two earnings releases since going public, growing 37% in Q1 and 38% in Q2. Notably, Yext exceeded the high end of its own guidance range in Q2, posting $40.8 million in revenue versus an initial guidance range of $40.0-$40.5 million. Yext also made a slight upward revision to its FY18 guidance range, bumping up the range to $169.5 million-$170.5 million (implying 37% y/y growth at the midpoint, essentially the same growth rate seen in FY17). This range is slightly improved by $0.5 million on both ends since the guidance given in Q1, which basically only encompasses the Q2 beat and doesn't forecast in any additional upside, pointing to possible overconservatism on the guidance range.

Notice also that Yext's guidance ranges - within $1 million for a fiscal year and $0.5 million in a fiscal quarter - are extremely tight ranges, indicating the high degree of management's visibility into future performance.

In an important aside to Yext's growth narrative, the company recently announced an executive hire to lead small and mid-market sales. Given the space Yext competes in, the SMB segment represents a huge growth opportunity for Yext and the addition of a senior-level sales executive to lead penetration into the space will be a significant growth driver for the company.

Like most high-growth SaaS software companies, Yext is still posting losses - the company posted an operating loss margin of -34% in FY17 - but its investment in growth, especially in sales and marketing to bring in more subscription deals with favorable unit economics, shouldn't be seen as a negative.

And given the high amount of stock-based compensation that gets accounted for in net losses, Yext's cash burn is actually much lower than its operating losses. In FY17, the company posted negative operating cash flows of only $7.7 million. And as of 2Q18, Yext has $127.3 million of cash and equivalents on its balance sheet (mostly from IPO proceeds) and no debt, indicating that the company has many years of liquidity left for it to either become profitable or raise additional capital.

Valuation

The chart below shows Yext's valuation relative to the other software companies that have gone public this year.

Figure 2. Yext trading comps

Note on methodology: Forward revenues are based on an extrapolation of management guidance; balance sheet figures are taken from the most recent quarter and market cap is based on close of trading on September 6

Despite the consistency in Yext's growth, it trades at a nearly two-turn multiple discount to its peers, despite the fact that it's a high-quality software business that is a leader in a field with few competitors, which is more than some of the other companies in the table can claim.

While a slight discount to the 7.1x peer average should be considered given Yext's smaller scale and slightly lower growth profile, the discount should not be greater than a turn of revenue. 6.5x EV/FTM revenues is a good price target for Yext, implying a share price of $15.50 or 18% upside to today's price.

Key takeaways

Yext appears to be the image of consistency. Its past two earnings quarters have shown well-measured beats and slight increases in guidance ranges - of course, not the big blowout quarters that investors hope for, but the fact that Yext manages to maintain growth in the high 30s should be a cause of cheer.

Yext's platforms, once installed, are extremely sticky, given they support a critical data management function for retail and other consumer-facing enterprises that are trying to do everything they can to retain foot traffic. This essentiality gives Yext a powerful base from which to grow its revenues and sign new deals to tack onto an ever-growing client list.

Given the lack of a surge in the company's stock post-IPO, Yext offers investors a rare opportunity to buy into a reasonably valued, category-leading software company that hasn't yet soared to unthinkable heights.

