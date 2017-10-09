Linn Energy's Buyback Just Got Big

This looks to be an attractive use of capital, but I have to wonder if it's the best.

October 4th was a very big day for shareholders of Linn Energy (OTCQB:LNGG). After news broke that the company engaged in a sizable asset sale and that it intends to use the cash toward buying back more stock, there’s no doubt that a wave of enthusiasm washed over market participants. In what follows, I will cover this development and share my thoughts on why this is ultimately bullish for investors. I will also mention, though, that while this is a good use of cash, it may not be the best at this time.

A look at the sale

In its press release regarding the latest asset sale, Linn provided a pretty decent amount of data for market participants to absorb. The property in question consisted of 163,000 net acres referred to as the Washakie Properties located in Wyoming. According to management, it is responsible for the production of 66 MMcfe (million cubic feet equivalent) per day (though a breakdown of oil versus gas was not disclosed), and it's calculated proved reserves stand at 226 Bcfe (billion cubic feet equivalent).

At first glance, investors may be surprised that this property, which had a PV-10 of just $102 million, would sell for the princely $200 million that it did. That said, what was likely appealing to the buyers (who have not been disclosed) was the fact that annualized field-level cash flow has been calculated at $35 million. This excludes, according to Linn’s management team, between $4 million and $5 million in general and administrative costs per year. It is not known, though, whether the “field level cash flow” estimate management gave includes the $3 million in capex that had been planned for the fourth quarter of this year. My guess is that since management did not say the cash flow was “free cash flow”, it probably did not strip that out.

What we arrive at, then, is a picture where Linn is selling this acreage in exchange for between 6.5 times operating cash flow and 6.7 times operating cash flow. In this environment, this number isn’t bad, but it’s also not stellar. However, it’s highly likely that, given the planned fourth-quarter capex, the price/free cash flow is far more appealing and is in a range that investors should, at the very least, be content with.

Management’s plan

Earlier this year, the management team at Linn announced that it was going to use the proceeds from asset sales, after getting rid of all the debt the company had (and it succeeded in this), toward buying back $200 million worth of the company’s stock. So far, the results have been positive. When I first wrote about the company following its exit from bankruptcy (I used to write about it before that as well), I said it makes for an interesting prospect to consider. Since then, shares have soared by 26.8% as of the time of this writing and are going for around $38 apiece.

Management’s buyback, so far, has managed to snatch up 4.6 million shares in the business in exchange for $157 million. This has been at a weighted average price of $34.06 apiece, which means management has already gotten an effective return of around 11.6%, or nearly $18.2 million. That’s pretty good considering that most of those shares were purchased after June of this year.

Thanks to its asset sale, which is subject to some adjustments, management said it now intends to increase its share purchase authorization to $400 million. At current prices, and assuming the average share price remains where it is today on the remaining stock, Linn could buy back a further 6.4 million shares for a total of 11 million. Considering that the second-quarter share count stood at 88.50 million units, this would result in around 12.4% of the company’s stock being bought back.

This all points to a scenario where, keeping all else the same, Linn could warrant a move higher in its share price. Right now, its market cap is $3.21 billion, but I had stated in my aforementioned article that a valuation of $3.64 billion would probably not be bad. This implies, if nothing else changes involving the firm, upside potential of around 13.4% for total upside from my article earlier this year of about 44.7%. It also means buying back stock is perfectly reasonable and would, without a doubt, enrich current shareholders.

Though I feel that buying back stock is attractive, this doesn’t mean it’s necessarily the best thing management can or should be doing. Personally, I have always prioritized growth over returning cash to shareholders through buybacks or dividends (except in some cases). That said, if my view regarding the energy market is correct, I think it might be interesting for Linn to focus on growth by acquiring assets and/or increasing its capex budget to some degree. Long term, growth always trumps buybacks in terms of returning value to shareholders, unless the stock is tremendously undervalued (like it was not long ago) or unless growth is priced at too high a level.

Sadly, it’s impossible to know if engaging in acquisition-related activity is the best use of capital on a property-by-property basis, but if management were to look at some of the other firms in this space, like Legacy Reserves (NASDAQ:LGCY) or Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP), or if it were to focus on what is truly a high-quality asset base that the company already owns, I would imagine it could come up with something creative.

Takeaway

Linn is, at the moment, successfully returning value to shareholders, and it looks to me like this trend will probably continue. In fact, if additional asset sales transpire, I would be shocked if the company doesn’t increase buybacks even further. That said, while this is a value-accretive approach to business, I would imagine that it’s probably not the most optimal means of creating wealth for investors following the share price run-up.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LGCY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I also own LGCYO, one of the preferred securities issued by Legacy. I may also buy into MCEP and/or LNGG at any time.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.