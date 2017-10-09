Why I Am Adding ASML To My GARP Watch List

With strong market share, economies of scale, and intellectual property advantages, ASML consistently achieves solid returns on invested capital that has contributed to its fortress balance sheet.

While ASML Holding N.V.'s (ASML) strength in the photolithography market has led to remarkable growth, a strong balance sheet, and bullish growth projections, the current valuation premium (34.7 P/E and 1.72 Forward PEG) on its shares implies that much, if not all, of its projected growth over the next half-decade is fully priced in. I recommend GARP investors wait for a pullback of at least 10% before jumping on the growth train in order to give them some margin of safety.

ASML Holding N.V. shares have experienced a sharp run-up in price over the past year as its lithography business has benefited from the recent strong wave of demand in the chip manufacturing business that is projected to sustain its momentum for at least the next 5-10 years as economic trends point to continual rapid growth in chip demand.

An increasingly IT-integrated economy is driving high demand for memory equipment (i.e., chips), and ASML's commanding position as a photolithography equipment provider gives it economies of scale and intellectual property advantages over its competitors (Nikon and Canon) which lack the size, scale, and specialization necessary to threaten its positioning or growth prospects. It has built a portfolio of technical expertise from its years of investing heavily in R&D and has built scale via its $70B+ market cap, which enable it to "out-innovate" potential competitors and achieve consistently strong profitability since the last recession.

This has enabled it to invest the $7 billion required to develop cutting-edge extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography equipment for the manufacture of 7nm chips, positioning the company to profit richly from the connectivity trend.

As electronic devices require increasingly complex, yet small-sized systems, demand for extremely precise manufacturing equipment is growing rapidly. ASML's photolithography machines can produce microscopic features on chips and its latest EUV machines can print at even a smaller level than before, improving chip count/system complexity while driving down semiconductor hardware and production costs.

Major clients such as Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) have already invested in the new technology by placing eight new orders, pushing ASML to near max capacity through 2018. Meanwhile some analysts suggest that Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) may also very well be interested.

ASML has also seemingly tapped into the Chinese market, which is expected to ignite a domino effect on demand for EUV equipment within the country. Young-Sun Kim, country manager of ASML China, recently stated that large China-based IC foundries are already discussing the terms for acquiring some of the EUV equipment and he expects that once a leading China-based foundry installs EUV equipment, other local foundry chip makers will follow suit.

The potential in the country is huge: ASML already has greater than 40 customers in China and expects revenues in the country to set all-time highs in 2018 and 2019 as it expands on its presence in 11 branch offices in the country to establish closer relations with clients and research organizations.

Analysts are bullish on ASML, rating it a buy (including upgrades in the last 12 months by Susquehanna, UBS, and Bank of America) and projecting 21.4% growth per year over the next half decade after averaging just 8.07% growth over the past five years. This is consistent with the company's own projections: they expect EUV demand to significantly boost future revenues, beginning with 25% growth in this year's sales alone.

Digitimes reports that ASML is planning to ramp up its EUV lithography system production from its current level of 12 units to 24 this year and to 40 by 2019 as it tries to achieve the capacity to begin reducing its backlog of 27 systems worth $3.26B. Farhan Ahmad of Credit Suisse thinks that ASML's EUV technology could give it a very powerful moat as it "is a natural monopoly because the technology they are developing is uneconomical for anyone else to develop and it's very difficult." This could lead to not only revenue and market share growth, but also profit margin expansion.

These bullish growth expectations explain the lofty price multiples the market is currently placing on the company's stock, making it not as overvalued as it first appears:

ASML Industry Average S&P 500 5-Year Average P/E 34.7 25.2 22.0 25.8 P/B 5.6 5.6 3.1 4.6 P/S 8.1 4.8 2.1 5.4 P/CF 40.6 20.9 13.7 30.5

However, even the company's forward PEG is at highs following the company's steep price appreciation this year, implying that the company may be currently selling at a premium.

Indeed the consensus price target for the stock is $154.79, representing nearly 10% downside from present prices. However, a DCF valuation reveals that the company is likely fairly priced, assuming that the bullish growth forecast is accurate, offering a ~10.75% projected annual return:

Investor Takeaway:

Investors have been treated to a great ride over the past year as the company's strong niche within the chip-making industry is providing it with strong profits. Additionally, its heavy investments in R&D look like they will continue paying dividends in the future as its new EUV technology appears poised to take off.

Furthermore, the company has built a fortress balance sheet that includes a positive NCAV, a 2.55 Current Ratio, and a 0.27 Debt to Equity Ratio. This should provide management with plenty of resources to continue driving growth through heavy investment in R&D while also boosting returns to shareholders through its small, but growing dividend:

Despite all of these pros, ASML's share price appears to have finally caught up with its tremendous growth prospects, leaving little margin of safety for investors considering initiating at this price point. Its international positioning, the cyclical nature of its business, and its reliance on a few large international customers (Intel, Samsung, and Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM)) expose it to considerable risks, any one of which could significantly derail its growth.

Another aspect to consider is that though its EUV technology appears safely in the company's sole possession, competitors may devise a different competing technology that could eat into profits. For now, though, there appears little threat that their main customers will switch over to a competitor, there is still the risk that geopolitical, currency, and/or pricing power events could undermine ASML's profitability. I therefore recommend GARP investors add ASML to their watch list and wait for a pullback of at least 10% from present prices before initiating a position.

