S&P 500 To Rise Another 20% To 3,100 In 2018

It must sound crazy to read that the S&P 500 (SPY) could rise another 21 percent from its current level of 2,550 to trade at 3,100 by the end of 2018, and still not be overvalued. But that is what so many thought about the an S&P 500 target of 2,500 or 2,550. The base case for the S&P 500 rising to 3,100 is a straightforward and easy argument to make.

According to Dow Jones S&P Indices, it is estimated that for the third-quarter 2017 S&P 500 earnings will be $28.98, making earnings for the trailing-twelve-month stand at $107.61. Based the trailing-twelve-month earnings, the S&P 500 is currently trading at 23.5 times.

Earnings Growth

Earnings are expected to rise an estimated 22 percent to $131.36 by the end of 2018, from the trialing-twelve-months estimates of $107.61. At 23.5 times 2018 earnings, the S&P 500 would be valued at 3087, or roughly 3,100.

One could easily justify paying 23.5-times earnings by the end of 2018 with earnings expected to grow by 22 percent over the next 15 months. Even though it may sound naive to say the multiple on the S&P 500 should be tied to its earnings growth rate, over the course of time, the rise and fall of the S&P 500 has been tied directly to earnings and earnings growth.

The chart below clearly shows the relationship between earnings and the S&P 500. The only variable is the multiple investors are willing to pay for those profits.

Earnings estimates do tend to start high and then fall lower, as the year progresses. For example operating earnings estimates, earnings for companies continuing operations, have dropped to $127.05 for 2017 from $135.95, a decline of 6.5 percent since the first quarter of 2016. It would be possible for the earnings estimates for 2018 to fall in 2018 as the year goes by as well. But it also would seem reasonable for earnings estimates to rise, should the economy continue to gain strength

Historical speaking earnings growth has been tied closely to growth in GDP. With GDP once again showing accelerating growth, after several quarters of slowing growth, it seems, entirely possible for those earnings estimate to remain steady or accelerate.

Valuation

How should investors judge the correct premium to pay for earnings? Some investors paying 23 times earnings is just too rich, while for other investors, 23 times isn't rich. Given the low-interest rate environment, some investors are more willing to pay a premium for growth, with the S&P 500 earnings growing at roughly 22 percent. When looking forward, the S&P 500 is currently trading at approximately 19 times 2018 earnings, and based on a growth rate of 22 percent; it is selling at a one-year forward PEG ratio of less than one. Even if the S&P 500 earnings multiple climbed to 23 times 2018 earnings, it's PEG would be a touch over 1, at 1.04.



Rates Likely To Remain Relatively Low

Despite rising recently due to expectations of more Fed rate hikes coming at the end of 2017, and 2018, it seems entirely possible the market is overestimating the number of times the Fed may raise rates in the future.

Trimmed Mean PCE, a measure of inflation, continues to track below 2 percent. Inflation at this point is in the cross-hair of the Fed, with it being the primary focus. While rate hikes are likely in the future, it is also entirely impossible that those rates won't rise nearly as quickly.

Despite, rates on the 10-year recently rising, they are still on the lower end of the past 10 years. It still leaves investors minimal option to find a return on their investment. With the S&P 500 offering the potential for near 20 percent growth, and potentially more, it is still the most attractive place to park money.

Why 23 Times?

What makes the number 23 so magical? The S&P 500 has been trading at approximately 23 times earnings since the end of 2014. Trading at the same multiple for nearly the past two years is just one reason, but also because of the expected 22 percent growth expected growth rate

This outlook could be entirely wrong because if the market gets exuberant, the market could start to see multiple expansion, causing the multiple to rise above 23 times. Or the economy could slow, or increased geopolitical tension could make investors feel more risk adverse. In which case earnings would likely fall, and the multiple investors are willing to would contract.

One could quickly agree or disagree with an outlook for 3,100 on the S&P 500, but you can't disagree that it a strong argument and does not seem entirely off the wall or outside of the realm of possibility.

Afterall, how many people thought the S&P 500 would be on its way to 2,550. Not many, well except one.

