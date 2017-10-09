Medical Services Stocks: What Best Wealth-Builders Here Now?

From the hedging actions of market professionals in over two dozen Medical Services stocks, two stand out.

But be alert to our objective of building capital wealth as reliably and rapidly as possible by putting capital to work actively. Not of having comfortable stocks to "cuddle with".

So we pulled up Market-Maker-implied coming price range forecasts, based on how they now hedge the risk exposures they must take to fill big-money client trade orders.

Align Technology, (ALGN) is an interesting example of what we can see

Please do not jump to conclusions about what these pictures show

Figure 1 is NOT a conventional backward-in-time-looking "technical price chart." Instead, it is a recent history of daily forward-looking price range forecasts made by well-informed, experienced market professionals. Arguably, as a community they are the best resourced players in the game, with thousands of employed world-wide local information collectors and other thousands of in-house, fundamental value-comparison researchers.

Figure 1

(used with permission)

The vertical lines of Figure 1 span the range of price implied to be likely by the actions of Market-Makers [MMs] as they commit firm capital required to be put at risk. Their commitments are needed to balance buyers and sellers when "filling" client block trade orders from big-money-fund portfolio managers.

They won't make such commitments unless they can favorably hedge away the potential price risks they see involved. What they will pay, and what the price-change protection insurance sellers will demand in derivatives markets tells just how far negotiators on both sides of those trades think prices are likely to run during the near-future lives of the derivatives contracts.

The implications of these actions have been known to sometimes vary significantly from forecast statements made by the "research" departments of the same firms.

The vertical forecast lines are split into upside and downside prospects by the heavy-dot end-of-day market quote for the issue on the day of the forecast. A measure of the imbalance between up and down possible price change implications is the Range Index [RI], which tells what percent of the whole forecast range lies to the downside. Here for Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN), the RI is 47, indicating about the same upside in prospect as downside.

The "thumbnail" picture at the bottom of Figure 1 displays where today's RI relates to the RI experiences of the subject over the past 5 years. Positions to the left of the distribution's peak are favorable, to the right may be not so. For ALGN the outlook is not so encouraging because to get to lower RIs will likely require either lower upward expectations or lower stock prices than what exists at present.

The row of data between the two pictures of Figure 1 tells of the prior experiences of all RI forecasts for this stock in the past 5 years like the one seen at this point in time. We use the RI to see how well the MMs' prior forecasts have worked out when a simple, practical portfolio management discipline is uniformly applied to all investment candidates at all times.

The acronym for that Time-Efficient Risk-Management Discipline is TERMD. It sets as a price sell-target the top of a price range forecast held likely to occur within a time horizon that can be credibly forecast. When the target is reached, the position is closed and the realized proceeds are reinvested, in their entirety into the then current best available candidate. For our purposes, the forecasts used come from the MM hedging actions, with position costs of the price at the end of the market day following the forecast. The forecast horizon used is 3 months (91 calendar days or 63 market days), when a still-open position is closed, it is all to be reinvested, regardless of gain or loss.

For ALGN there have been 44 prior instances of RIs at 47 out of its 1261 market days in the past 5 years. Profits were there to be earned in 80% of those experiences. After deducting the losses of the unprofitable position, the return on all 44 was +7.2%. Those net payoffs are markedly lower than the +12.2% upside price change expectations in the current forecast. Disappointing.

Since many forecast positions reached targets before 63 full market days, the average holding period on all 44 was 47 market days. That compounds the +7.2% payoffs to an annual [CAGR] rate of +69%. Not bad, but there can be no guarantee of a ALGN position taken now producing profit at a +69% CAGR. Still, the 44 RI forecasts is an adequate sample size, and they begin at 44 different market days over 5 years, presenting desirable time diversification.

With ALGN as a guideline, let's look in Figure 2 at how its trade-off between its upside forecast prospect of +12.2% and a typical worst-case price drawdown experience of -5.5% compares with other medical services providers. Price drawdowns are in comparison to a position entry cost price at the end of the day after the forecast.

Risk-Reward tradeoff comparisons

Figure 2

(used with permission)

Upside price rewards come from the behavioral analysis (of what to do right, not of errors) by Market-Makers [MMs] as they protect their at-risk capital from possible damaging future price moves. Their potential reward (best upside likely price change) forecasts are measured by the green horizontal scale.

The risk dimension is of actual-experience price drawdowns at their most extreme point while being held in previous pursuit of upside rewards similar to the ones currently being seen. They are measured on the red vertical scale.

Both scales are of percent change from zero to 25%. Any stock or ETF whose present risk exposure exceeds its reward prospect will be above the dotted diagonal line.

Best reward-to-risk tradeoffs are to be found at the frontier of alternatives down and to the right. In this case ALGN is at location [16] and for comparison, Cigna Corporation (CI) is at [18].

CI minimizes price drawdown exposure risk, accepting reduced upside reward, while ALGN accepts greater drawdown exposure in order to have a larger payoff prospect. Let's look at the details of CI in Figure 3 as a contrast to ALGN as candidates for investment.

Figure 3

(used with permission)

Here CI hedging suggests a possibility (for a short position to be protected from) of only as much upside price change as +6.5%, the Sell Target Potential. But in 134 prior forecasts at similar Range Indexes of 38, only 7 of each 100 produced a loss. The overall resulting average price gain was +6.7%, even better than the forecast target potential of +6.5%.

That contrast earned an encouraging Cred.(ibility) Ratio for CI of 1.1.

The achieved price gains of +6.7% in 36-day average holding periods produces a CAGR of +58%. The parallel CAGR for AlGN is +69%, on a marginally acceptable Payoff-to-Prospect ratio of 0.6.

The point here is that the forecast returns in Figure 2 may need further analysis. A comparison among alternative investment candidates is needed of how well each has recovered from price drawdowns. Similar comparisons between candidates of their accomplished price gains instead of their forecast prospects. That is supplied in Figure 4, where the size of accomplished payoff price returns on the vertical scale are matched with the Odds of a position being profitable on the horizontal scale.

Comparing profitability odds and payoff sizes

As in Figure 2, more desirable results are down and to the right, and less attractive ones are in the upper left direction. Locations in the green area are most desirable.

Figure 4

(used with permission)

Here the SPDR S&P500 Index ETF (SPY) at [15] is offered as an indication of a market average norm. Figure 4's scales are set to include outstanding performances, so many of these issues appear attractive, in comparison to the market average.

(Apologies for securities with WinOdds less than 80 appearing in the white Payoffs vertical scale space at the left of Figure 4. Additionally, those with negative payoffs are at its upper left corner.)

But among themselves, now ALGN is seen at [3] as both a better payoff and perhaps more assured profitability than SPY at [15]. CI at location [14] is one of the most enviable combination of these attributes. Another attractive investment candidate is Humana, Inc. (HUM) at location [6]. Its details are shown in Figure 5.

Figure 5

(used with permission)

HUM scores well with an upside price change forecast of +8.1% and achieved net payoffs of +8.3%. Its typical worst price drawdown risk exposures of -4.4% have been recovered from in almost 9 out of every 10 experiences. Over 200 prior forecasts at RIs of 30 averaged 42-day holding periods under the TERMD discipline to compound the +8.3% net price gain captures to a CAGR of +62%.

We provide these several dimensions for consideration because different investors have different intensity of preference for their emphasis. It is the reader's job to conclude what stock or ETF choices best favor his/her circumstances.

Conclusion

Among the two dozen or more Medical Services providers compared here CI and HUM may offer the most attractive prospects for wealth-building investors..

Please remember this is a near-term evaluation, suggesting CAGR price gain opportunities far above multi-year trendline price growth street estimates for the group. What may appear as more attractive in a few months, providing future price-compounding capital growth opportunities may be very different from the then less attractively-priced current investment competitors. An updating follow-up visit to the group is advisable.

Additional disclosure: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs.

We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.