Where Will GM Go Next?

The company's shares are still inexpensive, and multiple expansion could lead to further substantial share price gains.

The company benefits from customers' demand for trucks and SUVs, which should result in higher revenues and earnings per vehicle sold.

General Motors' (GM) strong performance over the last year could continue in the future, as shares are still inexpensive, and due to the fact that the company's profitability will likely remain at a high level due to a positive sales mix.

General Motors' September sales numbers beat estimates easily as SeekingAlpha reports:

General Motors unit sales +11.9% to 279,397 units in September vs. +8% forecast by Kelley Blue Book. Sales by brand: Chevrolet +17% to 199,801 units; GMC +9% to 47,329; Buick -20% to 16,737; Cadillac +1% at 15,530. Crossover deliveries jumped 43% during the month, with gains spread across brands. GM ended the month with 76 days supply vs. 88 days at the end of August.

The headline beat was a nice positive, but not the only relevant number in the monthly sales report: General Motors revenues, and especially its earnings do not only depend on high sales volumes, but also on the mix of the cars the company sells.

The company states that its strong sales performance was driven by high demand for trucks as well as for SUVs, which is a positive due to several reasons:

First, trucks and SUVs come are being sold at higher starting prices than smaller passenger cars, which increases the revenue per car sold. The average transaction price is further increased by the fact that customers usually put more extras into trucks and SUVs compared to smaller models -- revenues per unit sold grow further.

Last, bigger models do not only come with higher prices, but are also being sold at higher margins -- earnings per vehicle sold are thus impacted even more positively, as revenues as well as margin increases are beneficial for General Motors' bottom line.

As General Motors is selling a declining number of smaller vehicles (passenger car sales were down eleven percent in September), but an increasing amount of bigger vehicles (SUVs, trucks and crossovers), General Motors' bottom line should be impacted positively. The volume numbers were impacted by the two big hurricanes that increased demand due to vehicles being damaged, but the overall trend for customers to buy bigger, higher-priced and higher-margin vehicles will likely persist.

WTI Crude Oil Spot Price data by YCharts

Oil still is cheap compared to where oil prices were over the last decade, which means gasoline is rather inexpensive as well, which means that one of the key reasons for customers to avoid bigger vehicles (high cost due to higher gasoline consumption) is not very relevant right now -- that should lead to ongoing strong demand for SUVs and trucks, and thus General Motors' earnings outlook is quite positive going forward.

GM data by YCharts

General Motors' share price has grown by close to 50% over the last year, which is a great performance for a big and quite old company -- yet General Motors' shares are not really expensive yet. The company is valued at a little less than eight times trailing and this year's earnings, and at a little bit more than seven times next year's earnings.

It seems entirely possible that General Motors' valuation expands to a ten times trailing earnings multiple, which would allow for another 35% share price increase over the next fifteen months -- that obviously is not guaranteed at all, and General Motors' multiple could also start to contract again, but due to the fact that General Motors' shares already are very cheap relative to the broad market, and due to the fact that the perception of General Motors is changing (more market members see it as a play on autonomous driving, car sharing, etc.), I believe there are more catalysts that could drive multiple expansion than the contrary.

General Motors' profitability will likely improve due to a more positive sales mix, and at the same time the company's share repurchases make its shares more scarce (the share count drops by roughly 80 million annually at the current buyback pace) -- the supply to demand ratio on the market could thus lead to further share price gains, as weak holders are bought out by General Motors' buybacks and an ever declining number of shareholders are willing to sell at the current, still quite low valuation.

Takeaway

General Motors beat September sales forecasts, but the headline number was impacted by additional demand due to the impact of two major hurricanes. The shift towards higher-priced, higher-margin vehicles will persist though, and spells quite beneficial for General Motors' profitability.

Combined with a low valuation, a possible big pay-off of General Motors' tech bets and ongoing share repurchases at a high pace the solid sales numbers could drive General Motors' share price higher in the foreseeable future, although shares have already performed quite well over the last year.

Author's note: If you enjoyed this article and would like to read more from me, you can hit the "Follow" button to get informed about new articles. I am always glad to see new followers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.