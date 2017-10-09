Under Armour - Why I Am Not Bullish Yet

Some Context

I don’t fall in love with companies or stocks. I stay with a short as long as I see an opportunity to make money and the same is true for my long positions. I can reverse a long or a short from one day to another if I am proven wrong. I have successfully shorted Under Armour (UA) (UAA) in the past and I documented it in my articles on Seeking Alpha. Even after a significant decline, I shared my view that the stock was still significantly overvalued, based on a comparison with peers such as adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) (OTCQX:ADDDF), which was growing as fast as Under Armour but with much better financials and competitive position, while its stock was significantly undervalued in comparison to UAA. I also pointed out how the American company had a very weak competitive position in many regions in the world, such as Europe, where it’s still insignificant and doesn’t show the positive growth that many were expecting just 1 or 2 years ago.

Anyway, I later decided to take profit because I saw a slight improvement of top-line growth and a stabilization in the core North American market, after many quarters of fast decline in sales growth:

Source: Author's elaboration

In an article published in August I wrote:

Starting from the top line, YoY variation has shown a slight improvement from +6.7% in Q1 to +8.0% in Q2. Although the comparison with Q2 2016 (27% growth over Q2 2015) was a bit easier than with Q1 2016 (30% growth over Q1 2015), I think the slight improvement in the growth rate is still a good sign. The sharp and constant decline in the growth rate quarter after quarter was a good reason to stay away from the stock – it was obvious that a temporary boom in popularity had helped the company’s growth, but we didn’t know if and how much that strength was a result of a temporary phenomenon. With signs that the growth rate started to improve, that matter became less important for the short thesis. […]Another good sign is that, unlike in Q1, sales in North America grew slightly (+0.3%). Nothing to be excited about, but still better than negative growth rates.

While the deterioration in the top line growth had supported the short thesis for many quarters, the signs of stabilization in Q2, especially in North America, could be early signs that the “boom and bust” of the last few years exhausted its effects. The company’s margins continued to show weakness, but there were too many factors that could increase margins volatility (in either direction). For example, the fast growth in higher-margin Asia or further weakness in the dollar could contribute to expanding margins, but the failure to expand in Europe and Latin America after significant investments may have had an opposite effect. Considering that there was no exploitable valuation gap with peers anymore, I realized a short position was not so attractive anymore.

Going Long?

Although I don’t see a good opportunity on the short side anymore, I think there are still reasons to avoid the stock at the current levels. It’s true that Under Armour is now trading at discount to its main peers such as Nike and adidas if we base our comparison on multiples such as P/S and EV/Revenue, but there are legit concerns around profitability that justify some skepticism.

NKE PS Ratio (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

The concerns around profitability, as I expected, didn’t soften in more recent times. Analysts kept lowering profitability estimates and this year’s expected EPS significantly contracted compared to where they were a few months ago:

Source: Yahoo Finance

The ongoing margins volatility and analysts’ constant lowering of estimates are good reasons to be skeptical about UAA’s current lofty Price/Earnings multiple. UAA is trading at 34x TTM EPS, 46x this year EPS estimates and 37x next year EPS estimates. We should base our P/E calculation on 2021 expected EPS of $0.82 to reach a more reasonable P/E ratio of 21. But 2021 is so far and there is so much uncertainty in the meantime. There are still many questions that the company needs to answer and the only positive sign we got so far is a stabilization in the top line, which is very different from a sign of renewed momentum. That’s one of the main points that should be considered. To justify the current P/E multiples, the current combination of revenue growth and margin expansion (margins are actually contracting) is not enough. In order to deliver the necessary revenue growth and/or the necessary margin expansion we should at least have a confirmation in more regions where the company operates. Besides in Asia Pacific, I don’t see anything like that.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region for UAA (+87% constant currency growth in Q2) and really the only profitable segment. All the other 4 segments are reporting operating losses:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Growth in Asia Pacific is not a company-specific strength, but unquestionably a rising tide that lifts all the boats, including Nike (NKE), adidas and many other competitors. Under Armour, like any other peer, will sell more and more merchandise in Asia but will see its growth rate slow down significantly. As it accounts for less than 9% of total sales, the region should need the current growth rate to continue for many years to sustain the current valuation, which is almost impossible since the recent strength was also a result of a combination of small size and entrance in new markets. Anyway, there is undoubtedly momentum in the region and the higher margins should have a positive effect on overall profits.

The regions I am more concerned about are Europe and Latin America. Not only are these regions in the red, but I don’t see any particularly good sign on the growth front nor qualitative factors that should help growth in the future. The problem is that Under Armour was born and raised in North America and it’s difficult to leverage its region-specific strength outside the domestic market. The marketing investments the company has made in terms of rich sponsorships and endorsement contracts are not very useful outside the United States. Above all, they are not very useful in Europe and Latin America. European or Brazilian customers couldn’t care less about what Tom Brady or Stephen Curry wear, assuming they know who these athletes are. In order to gain market share in Europe or Latin America, Under Armour should invest a lot of money in rich sponsorships/endorsements with an uncertain outcome.

In the past month, I had the opportunity to perform some channel checks in many athletic footwear shops in several countries in Continental Europe. Although the number has been limited to a few dozen shops, it was clear to me that in markets such as Italy and France, the brand is still irrelevant, and the situation is not much better in other countries such as Spain and Germany. It is still very difficult to find shops that sell UA shoes and when they do, the number of models they sell is ridiculous (one or two at best). Anyway, the main concern I have is related to the price points. Under Armour shoes are selling at or very close to the price points of brands like Nike and adidas (€120 - €160), despite the very weak brand power/brand awareness in the region. I am afraid the brand will remain a niche player in Europe for the foreseeable future.

Another concern I have is related to UA’s poor earnings quality. While every main peer generates a good amount of free cash flows, UA’s FCF has been more often than not in negative territory in the past few years and the TTM FCF of $40 million is still less than 20% net income. This is obviously largely related to the high capital expenditures to support the business growth, but I am afraid of what could happen if international growth ex-Asia disappoints this quarter and the next ones.

Final Thoughts

I am not bearish on UA anymore. There are some positive signs for sure, such as the stabilization in the top line and the fast and profitable growth in Asia, but overall I don’t think this is enough to offset the uncertainty on the margins side and the doubts about international growth ex-Asia. Trading at 34x TTM EPS and 46x this year EPS estimates, the market is either expecting analysts’ estimates of a short-term contraction to be wrong or the margins decline to be a short-term phenomenon. In any case, I think there are some critical answers the company should give before I can turn bullish. In particular, the United States should give a confirmation of renewed momentum while we should have a better view into the company’s performance in Europe and Latin America after the recent trial to expand in those markets. I continue to be afraid that UA’s value proposition in those markets may not resonate with customers and may lead to a flop and investors shouldn't take UA's international success for granted.

Thanks for taking the time to read this article. If you liked it, click on the follow button at the top of the page. You will get my articles as soon as they are published. I am available to further discuss the topics of this article in the comments section. If you are interested in having access to my best long and short ideas in the consumer industry, please consider joining Consumer Alpha. A two-week free trial is available and, only for a little more than one month, I am going to offer a special price of $30/month or $240/year. On Nov. 1, the price will rise to $35/month and $280/year.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NKE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.