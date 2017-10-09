LendingClub: A Realistic $17 Target

Based on language surrounding the creation of the Investor Day in December, the CFO suggests that growth prospects remain strong.

Once a promising future in the online lending space, LendingClub (LC) now trades far below where the stock IPO'd back in late 2014. Despite a return to growth following the scandal with the founding CEO, the fintech has not gotten much of a bump of bullish calls.

The stock ended the week at only $6.39 after once approaching $30. Though the market mostly ignored a bullish call last week, LendingClub still appears poised for a breakout to multi-year highs based on the below chart and a compelling valuation.

At the Sohn investment conference in San Francisco, a rising star investment manager made a bullish case for LendingClub. A prime example of the bearish view in that the market mostly yawned at the prediction with a meager $0.01 gain on the day.

The "next generation of talent" in the form of Seth Wunder from Black-and-White Capital placed a $17 target on LendingClub. The portfolio manager picked the fintech for the very reason that the stock originally traded above the target as recently as 2015: no credit risk.

LendingClub created an online lending platform for investors and borrowers to obtain better rates than available through the traditional banking system. The ability to lower the borrowing costs for consumers with high-interest debt and provide an alternative investment for investors looking for better returns than those offered by the banking system makes the platform appealing.

The company has roughly 407 million shares outstanding at the end of Q2. To reach $17, LendingClub would obtain a market valuation of $6.9 billion. With a cash balance of $750 million, the stock would have an enterprise value of only $6.15 billion.

LendingClub now has a current market cap of $2.6 billion so most investors probably scoff at the concept of the stock hitting a valuation of $6.9 billion. My previous research highlighted why the online lending platform might surprise investors in the next couple of quarters.

Most people probably don't realize that the fintech is on the verge of reporting record revenues. The scandal involving the departure of the founding CEO in May 2016 set the lending platform back nearly a year, but the company is on the verge of breaking to new record levels.

The original record revenues of $151.3 million from Q1'16 prior to the executive scandal is expected to be topped in Q3. Wall Street forecast revenues of $154.4 million and a huge leap to $174.0 million in Q4. The Estimate consensus expects an easy revenue beat while the chart shows the substantial rebound in revenues following the scandal low last Q3.

Revenues have already jumped dramatically off the lows around $100 million. Most importantly, the fintech has already entered a quarter where analysts view the revenue run rate reaching $700 million. A valuation of nearly $7 billion isn't a complete stretch. Regardless though, the current valuation is absurdly low.

The EV/S multiple sits at only 2.5. Ycharts doesn't show this multiple correctly, but the P/S multiple shows how the rebounding revenue expectations haven't transformed to a higher multiple.

Major platforms in growth mode can reach EV/S multiples in excess of 10. With revenues approaching $800 million in 2018, LendingClub could easily see the $17 target based on the current revenue run rate once the market obtains confidence in the platform.

According to BTIG analyst Mark Palmer, CFO Tom Casey told the analyst that the fintech wouldn't hold an Investor Day in December if the platform wasn't in growth mode. The market wouldn't want to hear about the growth prospects otherwise. LendingClub announced the intent to hold the Investor Day on August 28 suggesting the company was highly confident that Q3 results were going to exceed analyst estimates that already forecast revenue growth returning to the 35% range.

The key investor takeaway is that LendingClub is clearly on the path to record numbers though the stock still trades below pre-scandal levels. The $17 target from Black-and-White Capital is a lot more realistic than most investors think considering the stock didn't even budge on the news.

