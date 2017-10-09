Airbus September Report: United Airlines Commits

In 2016, I started covering orders and deliveries for Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) (OTCPK:EADSY) with monthly reports. While this does not reflect current financial performance, I will continue this coverage as it offers some idea of current performance as well as the ability of the respective manufacturers to grow order books and possibly earnings in the future on healthy order books. Next to that, the order inflow is an almost direct reflection of the market environment on the commercial aircraft market. In this article, I will look at the orders and deliveries for the month of September for Airbus. The August report can be found here.

Orders

Figure 1: Orders September 2017 (Source: AeroAnalysis)

In August, Airbus booked 12 orders. In September, orders order inflow increased significantly:

United Airlines (UAL) converted an order for 35 Airbus A350-1000s to an order for 35 Airbus A350-900s and ordered 10 additional aircraft.

An undisclosed customer ordered 2 Airbus A320neos and 2 Airbus A330-900neo aircraft.

Peach Aviation ordered 4 Airbus A320ceo aircraft.

Air Lease Corporation (AL) ordered 2 A321ceo aircraft.

Cathay Pacific ordered 32 A321neo aircraft with CFM engines.

An undisclosed customer ordered 4 Airbus A330-300s.

After 2 flat months, Airbus finally saw a slight uptick in order activity again. Import

It isn’t hard to conclude that this month’s order inflow was yet another disappointing month for Airbus. Important for Airbus is United Airlines’ commitment to the Airbus A350 removing a lot of doubt for the Airbus A350 as part of United’s fleet strategy.

Also noteworthy during the month was the addition of 2 orders for the Airbus A330-900neo. Despite minor, this order is important as it marks the first order inflow for the Airbus A330neo since Iran ordered the neo back in December 2016.

The order that prevented Airbus from booking another disappointing month is the order from Cathay Pacific for 32 Airbus A321neo aircraft.

In September, Airbus received 16 orders for its wide body product line up and 40 orders for its narrow body line up. Cancellations decreased from 49 to 48 cancellations, which is somewhat odd and I was unable to to conclusively pinpoint what is the exact reason for a reduction in the number of cancellation.

What I observed was that one aircraft ordered by Frontier Airlines last month was no longer listed in Airbus’ overview while no changes were made to the number of aircraft on order in the month before the order and the month after the order. So, it looks like Frontier ordered an airframe and canceled another in July and in the next month that was reverted.

In terms of ordered units, September order inflow increased by 7 units year over year, showing a slight uptick in order activity after months of lower year-over-year sales figures.

In the first 9 months of 2017, Airbus booked 319 orders and received 48 cancellations, leaving the jet maker with 271 net orders. In 2016, Airbus booked 566 orders in the first 9 months and received 186 cancellations, leaving the jet maker with 380 net orders. So, the first 9 months show that Airbus order inflow is sharply lower.

This significant decline can be attributed to challenges for Airbus on the A320neo and Airbus A350 programs, as well as the fact that Airbus has bagged its biggest orders for the Airbus A320neo at an earlier stage. This combined with reliability issues of the P&W turbofans and low oil prices makes it currently less of a priority to solidify a place in the queue for narrow body Airbus jets.

Deliveries

Figure 2: Deliveries September 2017 (Source: AeroAnalysis)

In 2016, Airbus delivered 688 aircraft, marking a record production year for the European jet maker. Year-over-year production grew by 8%. For 2017, Airbus aims to deliver more than 720 aircraft, which signals another record-breaking year for the jet maker.

In August, Airbus delivered 46 aircraft. In September, Airbus delivered 55 aircraft, divided between 15 wide bodies and 40 narrow bodies:

Airbus delivered 7 A350 aircraft, in line with the six to seven deliveries that were expected.

7 Airbus A330 aircraft were delivered, which is slightly than the production rate of 6 aircraft per month.

A single Airbus A380 airframe was delivered to Emirates.

A total of 40 A320 aircraft were delivered, which is significantly lower than the average expected number of 47-48 deliveries.

With 55 deliveries, the number of deliveries was considerably lower than the average required number of 80 deliveries.

What counts for Airbus to a major extent is that its production output peaks as we move toward the end of the year. This means that in the first half of the year, output tends to trail the average required deliveries. Year-over-year, deliveries decreased by 7 units reflecting lower Airbus A320ceo deliveries.

Book-to-Bill Ratio

For 2017, Airbus expects the book-to-bill ratio to fall below 1. In September, Airbus booked 56 and delivered 55 aircraft, implying a book-to-bill ratio of 1.02. For the year, the gross book-to-bill ratio is .70, showing a month-over-month improvement in the book-to-bill figure.

Conclusion

After 9 months, Airbus order inflow is down 247 units year-over-year and I think it will be quite a task for Airbus to come close to match last year’s order inflow. This gap, however, is not an unbridgeable one considering that Airbus did sign a general agreement for 140 aircraft with a Chinese customer and it only requires 1-2 big campaigns to materialize to completely close that gap.

One thing that will hold for 2017 as much as it did for 2016 is that it will be another tough year on the aircraft market, where wide body aircraft orders will be under pressure for Airbus. This year likely will be a year with a book-to-bill ratio below one, which is something the jet maker has not experienced since 2009.

One of the main targets this year will be a smooth ramp up in Airbus A350 production and ramping up the number of Airbus A320neo family deliveries. Looking at the deliveries, we see that the Airbus A350 and Airbus A330 deliveries adds appeal, but the Airbus A380 adds nothing to the jet maker’s business. Sales for the Airbus A330neo still fall behind expectations and the Airbus A320 production ramp up is not coming along nicely yet.

Overall, Airbus currently is facing challenges on the narrow body program and is at the start of a production ramp up for the A350. Combined with low oil prices I think these challenges are a major reason for Airbus sales to be lower.

