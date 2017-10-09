Facebook: Watch Out For 'Watch'

As cord-cutters continue their shift from traditional television providers to online streaming, our friends at Facebook are eager to claim their stake of the rapidly growing online video content market. On August 9th, 2017, Facebook launched Watch–a video platform nested within its website and app, free for Facebook users. A month later, the WSJ reported that the social media giant was ready to spend up to $1 billion for the rights and production of original television shows. With Zuckerberg willing to commit that much capital to his newest endeavor, investors are probably wondering how much revenue Watch can generate.

Watch Features

(Watch Homepage)

Before we dive into the numbers, it’s important to briefly summarize what Watch is currently offering and what it will be offering to viewers, since growth is the primary concern for the video platform at this stage. Upon first glance, the video platform bears a striking resemblance to YouTube. There are rows of individual categories such as “Today’s Spotlight,” “New This Week,” “Popular Now,” and “What Friends Are Watching.” There are also tabs for “Latest Episodes” and “Saved Episodes” so viewers can stay up to date on their favorite shows, or can bookmark certain videos for quick access later.

As Facebook is busy trying to secure traditional shows for the platform, it is relying upon easily-filmed, unscripted reality shows and user-submitted content to fill the void. One of the more notable shows is “Ball in the Family,” which gives viewers a glimpse into the life of Lonzo Ball’s family. The ability to secure household names should give investors confidence in Facebook’s ability to attract talent and develop higher quality content to compete with Netflix’s offerings, such as Game of Thrones and House of Cards.

Live streaming may emerge to be the foremost facet of Watch. Earlier this year, Facebook secured the streaming rights to at least 22 MLS games. Although the MLS’s advertising market is relatively small due to its nascence, this an opportunity for Facebook to prove Watch’s potential to more lucrative leagues, such as the NFL and NBA.

Facebook’s Growth Dilemma

The social media juggernaut posted strong double digit ARPU (average revenue per user) growth in its Q2 2017 earnings report. However, management repeated its warning about stalling revenue growth as the company approaches an arbitrary limit on its News Feed advertisements to avoid annoying users.

Looking at the chart below, I have listed current and projected figures for ARPU (only MAU growth is factored in; ad pricing is assumed to remain constant). Growth assumptions are listed in blue font, and you can adjust them as desired with the spreadsheet that I have made available to readers (FB_numbers.xlsx). With the current assumptions–heeding management’s warning–ARPU growth would slow to just 8% (yoy) in Q2 2020, growing less than $2 between now and 2020.

Fortunately, Zuckerberg and his team are constantly looking for new avenues of growth, and Watch, Facebook’s new video content hub, is shaping up to be a great medium-term growth engine for the social media company. Future Q2 revenue estimates are based upon current services only; Watch’s revenue potential will be discussed below.

Revenue Growth Potential

After combing through videos, I noticed dozens of videos with over 1 million views. More than a few videos had over 10 million views. If I had to guess, I would estimate that total video views on Watch are approximately 200 million per day.

Let’s pretend that Facebook begins monetizing Watch in 2018 and adopts YouTube’s ad pricing structure. From an article I read, advertisers pay $0.10–$0.30 per impression. Meanwhile, the average CPM (cost per thousand views) on YouTube was $7.60. For simplicity, let’s assume Facebook advertisers pay $0.20 per impression or ($7.60/1000 views) $0.0076 per view.

[($0.20/impression) / ($0.0076/view)] ≈ 26 views, 1 impression/26 views ≈ 4%

we see that approximately 4% (on average, 26 views generate 1 impression) of views result in a successful impression. If we assume that Watch continues at a pace of 200 million views each day and 6 billion views each month, we can expect 72 billion views on the video platform in one year. By also assuming that Facebook receives 45% of video advertising revenue, we can estimate Watch’s annual revenue:

72bil * 0.04 * 0.45 ≈ $1.3bil.



(The above chart shows how FB might fare assuming no change in services)

Now, we assume that it will take 400 million MAUs to generate $325 mil in Q2 2018. Considering that Facebook’s overall MAUs is 2 billion and growing, a 100% estimated increase in one year to 800 million Watch MAUs seems reasonable, especially since Watch has been seamlessly integrated into the main app. Holding video ad pricing constant, I project Watch to add over $1 bil to Facebook’s quarterly topline by Q2 2020. In reality, Facebook will inevitably find ways to improve ad targeting and engagement, thus allowing for higher ad prices. Therefore, the $1 bil minimum prediction is likely a relatively low estimate, with $2–$3 bil being a more realistic figure for Q2 2020 since Facebook’s user information advantage over YouTube will allow it to command ad premiums among its competitors. Even if Facebook’s monetization of Watch is delayed by a couple years, viewer growth without advertising would be higher, meaning that the social media giant would likely still realize a net profit from its video platform in 2 years or less.

Competitor Analysis

Facebook’s Watch is competing with YouTube, Netflix, and Amazon’s Prime Video.

For now, Watch is solely competing with YouTube as Facebook gets original content rolling on the video platform. However, once Watch exclusives begin premiering, we can expect the competition for viewers to heat up between Watch, Netflix and Amazon.

Let’s focus on the YouTube rivalry first. There is a fundamental difference between how each platform attracts viewers. When people use YouTube, they are often seeking something beforehand, such as a tutorial or video from their favorite content producer. Once people view a video, the site recommends new videos based on past viewing history, which makes it difficult to discover new content that the individual may like. This is also bad for advertisers, because their reach is limited if YouTube cannot predict what new content a viewer may enjoy. The video site’s model is still lucrative, but Watch is able to take it a step further.

The most promising aspect of Watch is that it already has 2 billion MAUs, of which a majority are real people. Facebook has already been known to track user activity extensively, which means that Watch can leverage user information to not only suggest videos based on viewing history, but to also proactively suggest new content based on what users do outside of the video platform, such as “liking” posts and listing interests and hobbies. This is a boon to advertisers, who can expect increased exposure to target audiences because they will not have to rely on viewers to seek content first, since Facebook’s algorithms will steer users towards new content. The theme here is that YouTube relies on users actively searching for videos, while Watch will serve those people and also attract passive users who may not have sought out video content in the beginning.

Once Watch begins introducing episodic content, it will clash with Netflix. For now, Netflix is projected to spend $6 bil on original/licensed content in 2017. The streaming company easily has over 100 exclusive shows, and is speeding up its content creation spree as competition heats up in the video content market. However, Netflix’s Achilles’ heel is account sharing. It is common knowledge that people share Netflix subscriptions, which will seriously hurt the company as growth tapers and investors demand a solution to capture revenue being left on the table by people who are not paying for the service in the wake of the streaming giant’s $20 bil debt. Meanwhile, Watch’s revenue model ensures that account sharing will never be an issue; Facebook earns more the longer people view content/ads. Since revenue is generated via ads, account sharing is not a problem, and viewers will likely sit through the occasional 30 second ad to watch a show, especially if the content is extremely entertaining. Watch could copy YouTube by allowing people to skip ads, which would augment targeting for advertisers, allowing Facebook to partially offset lost revenue from skipped ads by charging more for more engaging ads, and having more people view videos since fewer ads results in higher viewership.

Finally, Amazon’s Prime Video will prove to be Watch’s toughest competitor. While Facebook is propping up Watch across the world, Prime Video is already available in over 200 countries. Prime Video is similar to Netflix, but its revenue strategy is proving to be more effective. Prime members can watch many movies for free. More recent/popular content requires separate payment. Despite the extra cost, Prime members are 10 times more likely to purchase video content than non-members. The genius behind this is that Amazon tracks what users are watching, so if users watch free videos, then Amazon can recommend related movies that require payment, which customers are more likely to purchase if the algorithm suggests content that matches their tastes. In addition to Amazon’s video victories, the e-commerce behemoth paid the NFL $50 mil to exclusively stream 10 Thursday night football games this season. This is in stark contrast to Facebook’s failure to secure streaming rights to cricket matches in India.

So where is the silver lining in the Prime-Watch rivalry? As of April 2017, Amazon had 80 million Prime members. Facebook has 2 billion MAUs. While Prime Video is ahead of Watch, Facebook’s existing user base coupled with its ad-revenue model will allow it to catch up quickly to Prime in terms of viewership.

Conclusion



Despite Facebook’s share-price growth, I do not believe that the market has priced in Watch’s potential, simply because viewership figures are yet to be released (if at all) in the next earnings report. Considering Facebook’s superior ad-targeting services and its 2 billion MAUs, I have confidence in Watch’s ability to compete with YouTube, Prime Video and Netflix. Therefore, I recommend purchasing shares before Q3 2017 earnings in order to capture value ahead of the potential release of Watch’s viewership statistics.

