How To Value Sanderson Farms - Part I

Overview

Sanderson Farms (SAFM) stock price was trading just over $165 per share this past Wednesday. On Thursday, the price dropped to $160, on Friday, the price dropped to $149.50. Early Friday morning, JPMorgan issued a downgrade for Sanderson slashing the company’s near-term target price to $134 per share. Clearly, this news was the catalyst driving the stock price down on Friday. Unfortunately, some investors were made aware of this Thursday and sold off before the report.

On a recent article I wrote last month on Sanderson, I alluded to the fact that Sanderson’s stock price would be subject to lower analyst expectations for fiscal year 2018, which could ultimately result in negative downward pressure. My title, “Let’s Play A Game of Chicken In 2018” has come to fruition and officially begun.

Soon after the news broke, I was asked a few questions by a Seeking Alpha subscriber on my take based on this news. Upon a quick assessment of the consensus expectations, it became clear that Sanderson’s “fair value” was closer to $143 per share. However, it also became clear that on a relative basis when compared with Pilgrim’s Pride (PPC) and Tyson Foods (TSN), that Sanderson was also heavily discounted.

For investors, the bottom line is about making money. For long-term investors, the bottom line is about making money as efficiently as possible. To these points, understanding how to value Sanderson is important. Generally, there are three ways to accomplish this including relative valuation, precedent industry acquisitions, and discounted free cash flow analysis.

What I would like to do over two articles is walk through relative valuation and discounted free cash flow analysis. As this article serves as Part I, the focus will be on relative valuation comparing Sanderson with Pilgrim’s Pride and Tyson.

What Is Relative Valuation?

According to Investopedia, the relative valuation model is, “a business valuation method that compares a firm’s value to that of its competitors to determine the firm’s financial worth. Relative valuation models are an alternative to absolute value models, which try to determine a company’s intrinsic worth based on its estimated future free cash flows discounted to their present value. Like absolute value models, investors may use relative valuation models when determining whether a company’s stock is a good buy.”

The last part of the last sentence is the important part for investors. The purpose of looking at relative valuation is to provide information in order to help decision making for potential stock purchases. As mentioned, the other options are either considering how private and/or public peers have been valued from recent acquisitions. Or to consider the absolute value model method. Considering all three collectively can be a good approach using multiple methods as all have strengths and weaknesses.

Relative valuation strengths include the use of multipoles and benchmarks, which can be consistently applied across companies in the same industry. Examples include price to free cash flow, enterprise value (EV), operating margin, EBITDA, among many others.

The primary challenge of relative valuation is making sure any comparison is apples-to-apples. For Sanderson, the closest peers including Pilgrim’s Pride and Tyson both are vertical chicken producers. But both are also more diversified. Pilgrim’s Pride recently acquired Moy Park diversifying the company’s business into the prepared foods market, as well as geographically. Tyson is a major beef and pork producer in addition to chicken and has a much more robust prepared foods division.

As a result, these variables need to be considered as part of the relative valuation assessment. If all three companies were solely vertical chicken producers, the comparison would be simpler. But even if this were the case, we would still need to distinguish between the proportionality of each company’s chicken sold, by retail and foodservice, and/or by bird sizes.

Selecting Relative Valuation Measures

The most straight forward approach for this step is to review the three primary financial statements, income, balance sheet (b/s) and cash flow. Another option would be to compare the return on invested capital (ROIC) against each company’s weighted average cost of capital (WACC). But this will be performed as part of the discounted free cash flow analysis.

For the income statement, measures will include the price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) and profit and EBITDA margins. For the b/s, measures will include return on assets (ROA), debt-to-capital, debt-to-EBITDA, EV/sales, EV/EBITDA and price to book value (P/B). For the cash flow statement, measures will include free cash flow margin, capital expenditures (CAPEX) as a percent of net sales and the dividend yield.

Collectively, these relative valuation measures will represent a broad range of indicators, which should provide a good amount of performance between the three companies. This also highlights a key strength of relative valuation. Using industry-based acquisition precedents would likely be focused on a specific metric, typically EV/EBITDA and an applied premium. Discounted free cash flow analysis similarly focuses on valuation from future free cash flows, although includes a more rigorous assessment to get to this final estimation.

Performing Relative Valuation

The information in the table above includes each company’s most current trailing twelve-month (TTM) financials and is based upon the closing stock prices as of this past Friday. Both income statement and b/s sections contain margin and return on investment indicators, as well as valuation measures providing investors with insights as to each company’s relative strengths for these categories.

For the income statement, Sanderson has stronger profitability and is currently valued lower than both Pilgrim’s Pride and Tyson. Sanderson also has a higher ROA and is valued lower than both companies, most notably by EV/EBITDA from b/s information. Lastly, Sanderson has the highest free cash flow margin and capex percentage of net sales, and second highest dividend yield from free cash flow statement information. Collectively, Sanderson is a strong performer for profitability and return on investment, while is strongly discounted by valuation against its peers.

But investors need to think about a couple of things here. First and foremost, we are currently in an up-cycle for the chicken industry, which includes both strong chicken prices and low feed costs. This factor is a headwind for all companies though. But investors need to realize that current margins and net sales growth are not the norm, nor sustainable in the near term.

Second, Sanderson has the highest percentage of poultry processed and sold pounds, excluding the prepared foods category as a proportion of net sales. This comparison is the most extreme for Tyson, which has the greatest diversification among these three meat producers.

Chicken has historically had a higher operating margin versus both beef and pork, and even prepared food depending upon product mix. Beef, pork and prepared foods reflected nearly 75 percent of Tyson’s most recent quarter net sales, and just a little lower on a TTM basis. As such, Tyson should be viewed as an orange to Sanderson’s apple profit and EBITDA margins.

The other important orange for investors to think about is Sanderson’s chicken sales mix. For 2017, the company forecasted that around 63 percent would be big bird deboning versus the remaining 37 percent for retail tray pack. As of the most recent quarter and on a TTM basis, Tyson generated $11.2 billion, Pilgrim’s Pride generated $8.2 billion and Sanderson generated $3.2 billion in net sales. Tyson and Pilgrim’s Pride also produce small bird products to foodservice providers, which have lower operating margins. Sanderson does not produce small birds at all, which leads to a higher profit margin as well.

Ultimately, product mix, including within chicken products, is the leading driver for Sanderson’s stronger profitability and return on investments – ROA in the table above. It is also a component of the company’s stronger free cash flow margin.

The three remaining considerations in the measures above include leverage, capex spend and dividend yield. Leverage is clearly different for Sanderson as the company carries no debt currently, whereas both Pilgrim’s Pride and Tyson have debt-to-capital just north of 50 percent. Tyson is a little more levered as compared to EBITDA, as a result of recent acquisitions for Hillshire Farms and the more recent AdvancePierre Foods.

Capex spend as a percent of net sales has also been lower for both peers when compared to Sanderson. Sanderson has taken a very strong organic approach to growth, which has led to the higher proportion of capex spend. Recently, Tyson announced plans to build a new chicken processing plant in Kentucky. But over the last decade or so, both larger peers have relied more upon growth-by-acquisition, while sustaining existing operations.

Lastly, the dividend yield is varied for all three companies. Tyson currently is paying the highest yield, but Sanderson has a strong history of paying special dividends (like this year), when times are good. Adding the special dividend to the 2017 current amount, and investors will be getting a 1.5 percent return based on last week’s closing price.

Thinking about these differences between the three companies and their relative valuation measures, it is now more appropriate to consider the clearer valuation categories including P/E, EV/sales, EV/EBITDA and P/B. For simplicity and consideration of the precedent acquisition approach, I will focus on P/E and EV/EBITDA.

Either way, Sanderson is clearly undervalued against both Pilgrim’s Pride and Tyson, even with a 115 percent run-up over the past couple of years. On a forward basis, however, Sanderson trades almost in-line with Tyson and at a premium to Pilgrim’s Pride. Sanderson is the only company of the three where analysts are forecasting lower diluted earnings per share (EPS) over the next fiscal year.

Both Pilgrim’s Pride and Tyson are expected to see diluted EPS increase by 5 to 7 percent during the next fiscal year – Sanderson’s current estimates are for -7 percent performance. Why is this? It is not perfectly clear, but assumptions are counting on softer and/or negative chicken pricing, combined with increasing feed costs. Pilgrim’s Pride’s recent acquisition of Moy Park timely has provided accretive earnings to offset similar expectations. Tyson’s diversification and recent acquisition of AdvancePierre Foods has also shielded it from lower expectations.

Analysts are likely assigning higher multiples and the market is also valuing both Pilgrim’s Pride and Tyson with a higher P/E ratio than Sanderson. With the next year being highly uncertain as to where commodity prices will land, there is a higher risk factor for Sanderson as it is more exposed without as much diversification or acquisitions to drive earnings growth.

For EV/EBITDA, it gets more interesting. Even during very severe cases where Sanderson did realize substantially lower earnings performance and margin contraction due to chicken price fluctuations, the company’s EBITDA decreased at a much lower rate. This of course included more normalized times, rather than during severe droughts, etc., leading to extreme feed costs. But the point is that expectations for next year are not for as extreme of a decline, as to say, 2015 and 2016 performance, which was impacted by deflation.

However, for the same reasons as mentioned for the P/E multiple, Sanderson trades at a discount to Pilgrim’s Pride and Tyson. The EV/EBITDA measure is much more extreme than the P/E ratio, especially in the case of Tyson. To be clear, the market and analysts alike are valuing Sanderson at a discount due to less diversification and higher exposure to commodity risks.

Summary

Investors need to recognize that analysts have a strict standard for Sanderson by the P/E ratio. The standard is 12 times' earnings and this is likely to remain as long as the company continues to execute its organic growth strategy and focus specifically on big bird deboning and retail tray pack products at a similar split as has been the norm.

For this reason alone, last week’s downgrade was to be expected, and the stock price definitely was ripe for a sell-off. Now that this has occurred, I see support in the low $140s as the game of chicken continues. Analysts have set next year’s expectations at -7 percent for earnings and around 5 percent for net sales growth.

From our relative valuation assessment, it can further be determined that Sanderson will continue to trade at a discount against larger and more diversified peers. This transparency is important so investment decisions are not made solely on perceptions of the opposite.

Investors need to continue to monitor chicken prices and feed costs. For big bird deboning this means keeping an eye on breasts, wings, tenderloins and whole wings. Breasts and tenderloins have been weak to start the fall, wings have even dipped a little below what Sanderson management has expected. Feed costs also deserve continued attention, corn is gaining some momentum, while soybean meal remains lower. Ultimately, the relationship between these commodities will be the core driver for whether analysts are right or wrong.