Why Oil Prices Are Under Pressure

Truth be told, the past week has been rather interesting and, sadly, depressing as an oil market investor. Despite some really positive news, WTI crude prices took a tumble, dropping 4.6% over the course of a week. In what follows, I will cover not only the data that was positive but will also give my thoughts on why we saw prices drop and why we should, keeping all else the same, expect a rebound in the not-too-distant future.

Inventories dropped nicely

*Created by Author

Let’s start with the good news for oil bulls. During the week, crude oil stocks declined by 6 million barrels, falling from 471 million barrels down to 465 million barrels. This is a significant drop in my opinion, and it was larger than anticipated. Analysts, for instance, expected crude stocks to decline by just 0.5 million barrels during the week, while the API (American Petroleum Institute) estimated that they had fallen by 4.1 million barrels. The actual drop was 12 times larger than analysts were hoping for and was nearly 50% larger than the API’s estimates. In the graph above, you can see the trend that stocks have taken over the past 52 weeks and, in the graph below, you can see the same graph but zoomed-in on so that you can more easily see weekly fluctuations.

*Created by Author

While this is great news for oil investors, there was some bad news on the inventory front. According to the EIA (Energy Information Administration), motor gasoline stocks grew by 1.6 million barrels to 218.9 million barrels. Kerosene-type jet fuel grew an even larger 2.1 million barrels, rising to 43.4 million barrels. In addition to this, there were two areas that saw smaller increases. During the week, fuel ethanol stocks ticked up by 0.8 million barrels to 21.5 million, while residual fuel stocks grew by 0.3 million barrels to 36.6 million.

Fortunately, though, the good outweighed the bad. In addition to the crude stock draw, it’s believed that the “Other” category of petroleum product stocks dropped, falling by 2 million barrels down to 295.5 million barrels. Distillate fuel stocks fared even better, declining by 2.6 million barrels to 135.4 million barrels, and propane/propylene stocks ticked down 0.4 million barrels, falling to 78 million barrels for the week. Thanks to these changes, the sum of crude and petroleum product stocks dropped a whopping 6.1 million barrels, falling from 1.3005 billion barrels down to 1.2944 billion barrels.

Good news from production and demand

*Created by Author

In addition to seeing the inventory picture improve nicely, we also managed to see the production increases stall. If the EIA’s estimates are accurate, domestic oil production rose by 14 thousand barrels per day during the week (or 98 thousand barrels for the entire week) from 9.547 million barrels per day to 9.561 million barrels per day. While this may seem contradictory to my statement that production has stalled, it should be mentioned that all of this rise came from an increase in Alaska, not the lower 48 states that market bulls have been wary of. In the graph above, you can see the trend that demand has taken over the past 52 weeks and, in the graph below, you can see the same graph but zoomed-in on so that you can more easily see weekly fluctuations. This suggests some stability might be taking hold.

*Created by Author

Also during the week, oil bulls were graced with mixed but generally positive demand data. According to the EIA, the four-week average demand figure for distillate fuel came in at 4.019 million barrels per day, which represents an increase of 12% over the 3.589 million barrels per day seen the same period last year. Now, it is true that motor gasoline demand was weak, falling from 9.522 million barrels per day down to 9.241 million barrels per day in just one week, and also coming in below the 9.390 million barrels per day seen the same week last year. Despite this, though, the four-week average demand figure came out to 9.456 million barrels per day, 1.3% above the same period a year earlier.

A drop in the rig count took place

It should also be mentioned that oil bulls have another positive data point to look at for the week. According to Baker Hughes, a GE Company (BHGE), the US oil rig count dropped by 2 units, falling to 748 in operation. Sadly, this is higher than the 428 units in operation the same time last year, but any drop is positive in nature compared to the alternative. Meanwhile, in Canada, the oil rig count managed to decline by 1 unit, falling to 112 in operation. Like the US, though, the rig count in Canada is still quite a bit higher than it was last year when it came out to 87 units in operation.

A rebound in energy may be on the horizon

As I mentioned in the intro to this article, the past week has not been kind to oil. WTI prices ended the week at $49.29 per barrel, well below the $51.67 per barrel they were at the Friday before that. In general, a drop in oil prices means that the picture for crude is looking less favorable than before, but, keeping all else the same, you would expect this to hold true for Brent as well. However, the drop in Brent was a bit smaller at 3.3%. When combining this fact with the price differences between the two types of oil, you get a rather interesting picture.

*Created by Author

As you can see in the graph above, the two types of oil have moved pretty similarly over the past week. This is completely logical given the nature of oil, but if you look at the graph below, you’ll notice that the nominal spread between them has widened. To be precise, if you look at the week-over-week figures, the spread grew by $0.46 per barrel, or 7.8%. If you compare the end-of-week price with the closing price on the preceding Monday, the spread actually grew by $0.79 per barrel, or a whopping 14.3%.



*Created by Author

I have stated in the past that a meaningful spread should exist between WTI and Brent, and that the number should even widen to some degree. However, this much of a change seems a bit illogical to me. This is especially true when you consider that the bulk of the spread occurred (really all of it did) in the last two trading days of the week. I would make the case that although Hurricane Nate was only a Category 2 when it made landfall over this past weekend, that the fear of it hitting Louisiana (which it did), where a lot of refinery activity in the US takes place, was probably the reason for the severe change in prices between WTI and Brent on Thursday and Friday.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it’s undeniable that the oil market is looking a lot better than some have thought. Inventories continue to fall nicely, production has temporarily halted more or less, and demand is fairly strong. Add to this the fact that the rig count dropped, and it’s hard to see why there’s continued pessimism in this space. One thing I do believe, though, is that some of the outsized drop in the US can be chalked up to fears regarding weather-related effects. If this is the case, then we should see WTI recover, fairly soon, relative to Brent. This will help to add back some of the bullishness into the oil space, but more does need to be done to ensure market participants that the picture is improving if we are to move much higher.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.