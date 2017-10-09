You Should Not Miss Cardinal Health In 2017

The fiscal year 2017, ending June 30, 2017, has turned to be one of the best performing years for Cardinal Health’s (NYSE:CAH) Medical/ Surgical Distribution segment, thanks to the robust uptake across service lines such as lab and medical services, surgical kitting, and post-acute services. And then we also had Cardinal Health’s specialty solutions business within the pharmaceutical segment posting solid performance in FY 2017 all while the company continued to rapidly add pharmaceutical distributor customers. Banking on these drivers, the company has succeeded in surpassing its consensus revenue and earnings estimates in FY 2017.

The issue of increased pricing pressures for its generic drug joint venture with CVS Caremark (NYSE:CVS), Red Oak Sourcing, and ongoing investments in Cardinal Health's Pharmaceutical Modernization or P-Mod project may materially affect the company’s profitability in future years. This is especially true since the pharmaceutical segment, of which the generic drug sourcing is a major part, accounts for as high as 90% of Cardinal’s total annual revenues. The company is also liable to pay $45.6 million per quarter to CVS Caremark as part of the Red Oak joint venture agreement.

Despite these challenges, however, I believe that the growth drivers of the company are sturdy enough to justify a target price of $73.60. This company generated shareholder returns of 272% since 2009, including reinvested dividends, and is capable of generating similar returns in the coming years.

In this article, I will explain my hypothesis for considering Cardinal Health as an investment opportunity in calendar year 2017.

Cardinal Health Specialty Solutions segment will prove to be a strong growth driver for the company

As pharmaceutical spending in the US moves up from $412 billion in 2016 to $572 billion in 2021, and spending on specialty pharmaceuticals jumps from 28% to 42% of the total market value, Cardinal Health’s stronghold in the specialty solutions segment will emerge as a key growth driver for the company. The company is already well placed in multiple therapeutic areas, all with sturdy five-year growth prospects. Cardinal Health has already projected double-digit year-over-year growth, both in revenues and profits, for its specialty solutions business for FY 2018. This trend is projected to continue in FY 2019 despite the higher base, making specialty solutions a meaningful contributor to the company’s revenues.

The strength of Cardinal Health's Specialty Solutions segment lies in its capability to focus on both upstream and downstream customers. As part of the upstream activities, the company’s regulatory science consulting group helps pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies prepare NDAs and BLAs and file it through electronic records to the FDA. Besides, Cardinal Health also deploys its healthcare analytics offering to help customers in their patient outcome studies, in product launch strategies, and in ensuring product delivery, patient access and patient compliance. In downstream activities, Cardinal Health has been at the forefront in expanding its geographic presence and specialty pharmacy distribution capabilities either organically or through targeted acquisitions. The company offers GPO services related to specialty pharmaceuticals to more than 6,000 acute care facilities and to more than 7,800 community practices, as well as to private clinics specializing in therapeutic areas such as rheumatology, oncology, urology, and nephrology. Hence, by increasing the upstream service offerings and expanding the reach of downstream activities, Cardinal Health has managed to closely align itself with the trend of rising number of specialty products in today’s world.

The exceptional performance of the Medical segment has been pivotal in boosting investor sentiment for Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health’s Medical/Surgical distribution segment has continued to witness rapid rise in products and product categories. Currently, the company has 12,000 SKUs across 850 product types, and these numbers are going to escalate to 21,000 SKUs across 1,200 product types after integration of the recently acquired Patient Recovery Business from Medtronic (NYSE:MDT). And the strong demand for these products and product categories has been driving rapid growth of this segment in calendar year 2017. These demand trends have been reflected in sturdy growth in revenues, profits, and segment margins in FY 2017.

A few headwinds are expected to pose challenge to this business segment in FY 2018. Starting fourth quarter of FY 2017, Cardinal Health witnessed the impact of losing a significant portion of the Veteran Affairs, or VA, business. The company also has not assumed the reinstatement of the medical device tax, which is due to expire in calendar year 2018. CAH has also planned to adopt a new accounting treatment for reporting the tax impacts of share-based compensation in the first quarter of FY 2018.

Despite these challenges, Cardinal Health has projected high teens percentage growth in year-over-year revenues and double-digit year-over-year segment profit growth for its Medical segment in FY 2018. Finally, the profit margin for the Medical segment in the first half of FY 2018 is expected to surpass 6%.

Acquisitions have been a cornerstone of Cardinal Health’s growth strategy since many past years

The acquisition of Medtronic’s Patient Recovery Business, completed on July 30, 2017, is the latest in Cardinal Health’s long list of targeted deals aimed at bolstering revenues and profitability and at expanding in profitable market segments. The deal, which was completed at a consideration of around $6.1 billion, has added Patient Care, Deep Vein Thrombosis and Nutritional Insufficiency businesses across 23 product categories as well as leading brands used in a majority of hospitals in the US such as Curity, Kendall, Dover, Argyle and Kangaroo to Cardinal Health’s portfolio. These products and brands are complementary to Cardinal Health’s existing portfolio and will be instrumental in expanding the company’s geographic as well as channel reach. The increasing scale of products will also be instrumental in reducing the expenses in near future.

The acquired Patient Recovery business is expected to contribute $0.21 and $0.55, net of annual financing-related interest expenses, to the company’s non-GAAP EPS in FY 2018 and FY 2019, respectively.

While more than 70% of the Patient Recovery business is in the US, the integration of the remaining 30% ex-US business will also be relatively easy, thanks to the global infrastructure developed by Cardinal Health as part of the integration efforts for the Cordis business.

In March of 2017, we also saw Cardinal Health acquiring North American rights for the Lymphoseek® product from Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEMKT:NAVB). Lymphoseek is a product used for staging cancer through techniques such as lymphatic mapping and biopsy of lymph nodes. The product is also used to diagnose metastatic spread to lymph nodes.

In October 2015, Cardinal Health acquired Cordis, a leading player in cardiovascular and endovascular devices, for a consideration worth $1.944 billion. Building global infrastructure for this business has proved to be a costly affair and affected the company’s revenue and profit performance in FY 2017. However, this is more of a one-time expense and the benefits of the Cordis deal in expanding Cardinal’s global presence and product portfolio are too significant to ignore.

Beyond these prominent acquisitions, the company has diversified its product portfolio and geographic footprint through several smaller acquisitions such as that of Healthcare Solutions Holding, Kinray, Cardinal Health China, AssuraMed, The Harvard Group, and AccessClosure.

Cardinal Health has successfully leveraged its partnerships and long-term relationships with customers

To limit the impact of changing demand trends on its profitability, Cardinal Health has entered into long-term strategic agreements with multiple partners. In November 2014, the company entered into long-term agreement with Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) as a supplier of medical supplies required by office-based physician practices.

In December 2014, Bayer Health appointed Cardinal Health as a contract manufacturing partner for Xofigo for a time frame of 15 years. Cardinal Health is currently the proud owner of the only alpha radiopharmaceutical facility in North America. Approved by FDA, EC, and Health Canada, this facility supports the company’s nuclear business which serves up to 1 million patients on a monthly basis. The first batch of Bayer Healthcare’s Xofigo® (radium Ra 223 dichloride) indicated for Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer with Bone Metastases was manufactured and shipped in June 2017 from this facility.

In December 2013, Cardinal Health and CVS Caremark also collaborated together to form a generic drug sourcing entity, Red Oak Sourcing.

Beyond these partnerships, Cardinal Health has also managed to demonstrate high customer retention rates, barring a few exceptions. The company also entered into long-term contracts to lock in clients for a multiple number of years.

Being a mature company, Cardinal Health has been able to face multiple macroeconomic challenges

Cardinal Health’s diversified revenue base and strong balance sheet have enabled the company to sustain macroeconomic and competitive pressures, despite being in a very low-margin medical wholesaler business. The company has also managed to return significant shareholder value in the past few years. In FY 2017, the company returned $1.2 billion as shareholder returns.

However, investors cannot ignore certain company-specific risks

Increased pricing pressures have affected the performance of Cardinal Health’s Pharmaceutical segment in FY 2017. The company expects further single-digit deflation in generic drug prices in FY 2018. While this is a risk that has been affecting the entire healthcare industry in USA, there are also few company-specific risks that cannot be ignored.

Cardinal Health is excessively dependent on its largest customers, CVS Caremark and OptumRx, which accounted for 23% and 11% of the company’s FY 2017 revenues, respectively. The top five largest customers of the company contributed about half of Cardinal Health’s revenues in FY 2017. The company’s agreement with CVS Caremark extends till June 2019.

Cardinal Health also has relationships with two large GPOs, Vizient, Inc. and Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC), which negotiate purchases on behalf of their end clients. These GPOs facilitated businesses which accounted for 21% of Cardinal Health’s total FY 2017 revenues.

These business dynamics have exposed Cardinal Health to excessive business concentration risks. And this can prove disastrous for the company’s financial performance in case one of the clients switches off to a competitor. In July 2012, Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) replaced Cardinal Health with AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) for its pharmaceutical distribution business. Cardinal Health has also witnessed its major client, Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA), shifting to AmerisourceBergen in March 2013. Hence, the recurrence of such an event can have a strong negative impact on the company’s share prices in future years.

Finally, it should be remembered that an acquisition-based growth strategy also exposes the company to significant post-merger integration risks. In case of a poor implementation of the integration activities, the company may land up with less optimal assets and reduced shareholder wealth.

However, despite these challenges, I believe the company is a solid buy opportunity on a risk-adjusted basis in calendar year 2017. As the company continues to focus on paying dividends and repurchasing shares, all the while investing in its core activities and maintaining robust cash flows from operations, it will prove to be a healthy investment option in the next one-year time horizon.

