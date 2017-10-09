The Virtual Investment Research Floor

His answer surprised us, and may point to how investment research will evolve to empower consumers and force producers to focus on value creation.

We asked a fund manager why he subscribed to so many of our paid services.

I spend a lot of time thinking about our expanding suite of subscription products, SA PRO and the Investor Marketplace. For one, they're becoming an increasingly important source of revenue for Seeking Alpha. More importantly, I believe we're going through a transformative time for investment research (see 'I'm Not Going To Consume Sell-Side Research For The Foreseeable Future'), and I'm interested in understanding the role of our subscription products in the ongoing disruption of the industry.

It was thus with great interest that I read recent feedback from a PRO and Marketplace subscriber.

Some background for those unfamiliar with PRO and Marketplace: SA PRO gives subscribers exclusive access to top long and short ideas from a broad mix of authors, without bias toward sector, industry or investing approach. It also gives subscribers access to the PRO Research Library, which is more than 15,000 articles-deep spanning more than 5,000 stocks. Think of PRO as a professional layer that sits on top of Seeking Alpha. Marketplace is a different animal. In the Investor Marketplace, more than 150 authors offer value-added services which include exclusive ideas, model portfolios, and private communities. Many of the services are sector specific (e.g. shipping stocks) or focus on a specific investing approach (e.g. yield, arbitrage, etc.). You subscribe only to the authors you want to, and each author has complete control over all aspects of his service, including pricing. Think of Marketplace as, well, a marketplace for investment research and private investor communities.

Some more background: We noticed this fund manager and his partner were both PRO subscribers, and also subscribed to more than 15 Marketplace services between them. While people subscribing to more than one service is not unusual (close to 50% of all subscribers subscribe to at least two services), 15 is a lot. We reached out to them to understand their use case.

Their first email was somewhat cryptic:

Marketplace added a new vibrance to our PRO studies. The reason is that now, as we read an author in PRO, we have a new concern: Is this guy a potential new hire for us? Do we want this guy to take a desk on our research floor and start paying him? With Marketplace, PRO becomes sort of a recruiting and interviewing platform.

To clarify, we launched the Investor Marketplace a couple years after introducing SA PRO. They seemed to be saying that they found the two complementary. And that PRO, aside from being a standalone source of investing ideas, was also a "recruiting and interviewing platform" for the Marketplace.

But were they "recruiting" authors away from the Marketplace? What does that mean? (Bear in mind that since launching Marketplace in 2015, only a handful of authors had closed a service.)

So we asked:

So you start with PRO and then go deeper with Marketplace, is that right? Have you actually thought about going further and contacting anyone for project work or further opportunities, or are you speaking figuratively about this as a potential new hire?

Here was their answer:

No, we’ve never considered going past the Marketplace set up. If a contributor is available on Marketplace, and we sign on, that’s what I consider a hire. The Marketplace guys we consider our senior research team. So far, I fired one of them. Yesterday I hired W.G. Investment Research. Did you ever watch the excellent series ‘Billions’ on Showtime? It’s about a huge fictitious hedge fund manager. He has a team of about 100 top analyst/trader types sitting just outside his office. We have a virtual version of that. The guys sitting just outside my door are our Marketplace contributors. They are paid more. On the next floor down are PRO contributors we have hired and watch closely. They can be fired without notice, or maybe eventually promoted to the top floor. The balance of PRO is sort of like our H.R. department. That’s where we steadily interview people, read their work, get to know them as potential new hires.

So this firm has created a virtual research floor, putting more than 15 analysts' work at their fingertips.

Doing the math: With the average Marketplace service costing about $50/month, if they have "hired" 20 analysts, their monthly cost is about $1,000, or about $12,000/year.

We have offices in NYC; $12,000/year does not go very far. I was also intrigued that they have "fired" one analyst. In doing so, they did not need to go through HR, exposed themselves to no legal risk, and paid no severance package.

I read somewhere that the average cost to hire a hedge-fund analyst (HR, recruiting, advertising, interviews, etc.) is north of $100,000. In the Investor Marketplace, they interview candidates for free (by reading their publicly-available content), and put them on a month-to-month trial for the cost of a subscription.

I found this use case unexpected, but also innovative and original. They're super happy customers, and feel they're getting a great deal.

So what does this mean for the future of investment research. Will all fund managers one day move to the virtual trading floor model?

It's hard to say exactly how things evolve. But I believe that, as has been the case in other industries that have been or are being disrupted, the winners will be the ones who create an ecosystem that pushes producers to focus on the long-term value they're creating. And which embrace transparent and simple approaches to pricing that remove friction and empower the consumer.