Regeneron Stock Shows Promise Despite High Valuation Multiple

By S. Mitra, MBA (ISB)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) showed strong performance this year with an over 21 percent increase. The stock is currently 20% off its 52-week high and offers a good opportunity to initiate a position. Regeneron had a couple of approvals coming its way and is expected to launch these products in the coming months.

These new revenue streams may push the stock further up. The company also posted solid second quarter numbers with robust revenue growth and trimmed down expenses. While the company’s high P/E ratio and its over-reliance on Eylea may be a cause of concern, the current pullback makes the stock look like an attractive proposition.

The company’s recent EU win for its eczema therapy dupilumab is an encouraging sign. The drug is already approved in the US and is marketed under the trade name of Dupixent. Regeneron developed the drug in collaboration with Sanofi, which is also working on expanding the drug label to include indications such as asthma.

It is highly likely that the companies will be able to work out an asthma indication by the end of this year, opening up yet another marketing opportunity for the drug. The good thing about dupilumab is that it is eosinophil-level agnostic, and has shown great efficacy in patients with varying levels of eosinophils.

Eosinophilic asthma is diagnosed in only about 10% of asthma patients; however, a number of drugs, Like Glaxo’s (NYSE:GSK) Nucala, have been approved specifically for eosinophilic asthma only. Dupilumab’s broader efficacy may well set it apart from the rest of the herd, and make it a billion dollar generating drug for REGN even after partnership revenue offsets. Moreover, the two companies are also looking into the use of the drug for treating nasal polyps and eosinophilic esophagitis.

Regeneron is aggressively tying up with other companies to grow its product pipeline. Apart from Sanofi, the company is also collaborating with Teva Pharmaceuticals for developing and commercializing Fasinumab in the US while working with Sanofi on its Kevzara drug, for which it is seeking approval in Japan. Kevzara was approved by the FDA earlier this year, and it is also approved in Canada and the European Union.

The company has taken an aggressive pricing policy approach with the drug as it has been priced significantly cheaper than the current TNF inhibitor therapies. The drug comes with a wholesale acquisition cost of $39,000 per year. Going by these things, it is easy to see that Regeneron is not keeping all its eggs in one basket. With a highly diversified product portfolio and pipeline, the company is expected to keep performing well into the future.

REGN and SNY, however, have finally decided not to continue their antibody development program beyond 2017. REGN stock suffered as a result; however, from some points of view, this is a good thing. REGN is a big boy now, and it doesn’t need to pay homage to the bigger kid on the block - not at the terms it was getting. So, after an initial hiccup, this should show good results in the longer term.

Regeneron currently has over 15 drug candidates in its product pipeline, which ensures that there will be plenty of catalysts for the stock going forward. Out of these, five candidates including REGN2810 and Alirocumab are in Phase 3. These five candidates are being tested for different conditions such as Hypercholesterolemia and asthma. The company’s current products have also shown strong performance with Eylea being one of the top performers for the company as it accounted for over 60 percent of the company’s second quarter revenue.

However, with the recent approval of its new products, the company will be in a position to diversify its revenue stream. Apart from product diversification, Regeneron also focuses on geographical diversification as it actively pursues the recognition of its drugs in ex-US markets.

The company’s recently reported second quarter figures also presented an encouraging picture. Regeneron reported its quarterly revenue at $1.47 billion, up 21 percent on a year-over-year basis. The company earned $1.213 billion in revenue for the second quarter of the previous year. The Company reported non-GAAP net income of $487 million, or $4.59 per basic share and $4.17 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2017, compared to non-GAAP net income of $329 million, or $3.15 per basic share and $2.82 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2016.

The company’s 48 percent jump in net income is more than impressive and affirms the company strategies. Regeneron also provided equally optimistic guidance for the financial year, where it expects the product revenue to show double-digit percentage growth, in comparison to single-digit percentage growth experienced in the previous year. It also lowered its non-GAAP SG&A guidance from $1.14 billion and $1.2 billion range to $1.12 billion and $1.16 billion range, which indicates that the company is now in a position to operate in a more efficient manner.

The main issue with Regeneron is its current valuation. While the company indeed seems to have a bright future ahead, which may see its stock scaling new highs, it is difficult to ignore that it currently trades at a P/E ratio of over 44. When compared to established pharma companies such as Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN), which trade at P/E ratios of nearly 25 and 22 respectively, Regeneron stock seems overpriced; to say nothing of the likes of peers like Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) and Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN).

While the higher P/E ratio may be partly justified since growth companies such as Regeneron generally exhibit a higher P/E ratio than more established companies, the company stock still seems overheated. However, if you take forward earnings at $18, which seems likely given its current EPS and Eylea’s likely growth, then the stock is trading at 26x forward earnings, which is well within the normal range as far as we are concerned for a high growth company.

Investors also need to keep in mind that the stock is currently nearly 20 percent below its 52-week high of $543, giving a decent runway to the stock to climb. Keeping in mind the future prospects of the company and the decent pullback from its recent highs, Regeneron is an interesting investment candidate for a medium to long-term portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.